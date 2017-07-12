Runner collapses at 399 meters of 400m race

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Argentina’s Elian Larregina went out way too hard in his 400m heat at the world U18 championships. He paid for it in the final meters in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday.

Watch here as Larregina makes up the stagger on both of the men to his outside in the first half of the race.

Larregina appeared on track for an easy first-round win until his head started bobbing and arms began flailing on the last straightaway.

Larregina started leaning more than a dozen strides from the end of the race. He fell. He slid. Larregina’s bald head lay just below the No. 5 marker in his lane before the finish.

He eventually crossed in 59.05 seconds, more than 11 seconds behind the winner, and walked off the track.

(h/t @olympicstatman)

