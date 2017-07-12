Ryan Lochte returns to USA Swimming competition after suspension ends

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Ryan Lochte will compete for the first time since the end of his 10-month suspension and for the first time as a father this week.

The 12-time Olympic medalist is entered in the Los Angeles Invitational with races Friday and Saturday at his new training location, the University of Southern California.

Lochte, whose son, Caiden, was born June 8, is entered in the 50m and 100m freestyles and the 200m individual medley.

Lochte was suspended through June 30 by USA Swimming for his Rio gas-station incident. He competed once during the ban at a non-USA Swimming sanctioned April masters meet, where he won multiple races.

Lochte is ineligible for the world championships that start July 23 in Budapest, meaning he will miss worlds for the first time since 2003.

Lochte plans to compete through the 2020 Olympic season, eyeing his fifth Games.

Lochte will turn 36 years old during the Tokyo Olympics, making him older than all but two previous U.S. Olympic swimmers in individual events (Edgar Adams, 1904, and Dara Torres, 2008).

While Michael Phelps has retired, fellow dads Anthony Ervin (two-time Olympic 50m free champ) and Matt Grevers (2012 Olympic 100m back champ) are still competing.

