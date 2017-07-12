OLYMPIC TALKolympics Select Sport
TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
AP

Ryan Lochte returns to USA Swimming competition after suspension ends

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJul 12, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

More: Swimming

Michael Phelps Michael Phelps details Shark Week race, hammerhead encounter Three takeaways from USA Swimming Nationals USA Swimming roster for world championships

Ryan Lochte will compete for the first time since the end of his 10-month suspension and for the first time as a father this week.

The 12-time Olympic medalist is entered in the Los Angeles Invitational with races Friday and Saturday at his new training location, the University of Southern California.

Lochte, whose son, Caiden, was born June 8, is entered in the 50m and 100m freestyles and the 200m individual medley.

Lochte was suspended through June 30 by USA Swimming for his Rio gas-station incident. He competed once during the ban at a non-USA Swimming sanctioned April masters meet, where he won multiple races.

Lochte is ineligible for the world championships that start July 23 in Budapest, meaning he will miss worlds for the first time since 2003.

Lochte plans to compete through the 2020 Olympic season, eyeing his fifth Games.

Lochte will turn 36 years old during the Tokyo Olympics, making him older than all but two previous U.S. Olympic swimmers in individual events (Edgar Adams, 1904, and Dara Torres, 2008).

While Michael Phelps has retired, fellow dads Anthony Ervin (two-time Olympic 50m free champ) and Matt Grevers (2012 Olympic 100m back champ) are still competing.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Phelps details Shark Week race

Paralympian dies after discus cage collapse before worlds

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJul 12, 2017, 3:27 PM EDT

Abdullah Hayayei, a United Arab Emirates Paralympic thrower, died in an accident while training for the IPC World Track and Field Championships that begin Friday in London.

“I can say that the throwing cage collapsed on the athlete’s head, so, but how and what is the reason, we will not be able to [say],” UAE Paralympic Committee vice president Majid Rashed said in a press conference Wednesday.

The collapse happened at 5 p.m. local time Tuesday in London. Hayayei, a 36-year-old father of five, was pronounced dead at 5:20.

It happened at Newham Leisure Centre and not the 2012 Olympic Stadium, where the world championships will take place. The UAE team plans to compete. A moment of silence is planned for the opening ceremony Friday.

“He was ambitious. He dreamed to raise his country’s flag and achieve medals for his country and his family,” Rashed said. “The athletes were very close to Abdullah. … It’s really very difficult for all of us, but we promised ourselves, with the athletes, that we are going to continue, and we are going to present something for Abdullah, better and best performance from the athletes.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Paralympic leadership denied vote by IOC on 2024 host city

Marcel Kittel wins Tour de France stage after Alberto Contador crashes

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJul 12, 2017, 11:57 AM EDT

More: Cycling

Marcel Kittel wins Tour de France Stage 10 in sprint (video) Chris Froome left with few challengers at Tour de France Richie Porte crashes out of Tour de France

Polish rider Maciej Bodnar nearly pulled off an incredible wire-to-wire effort for his first Tour de France stage win. But after 125 miles in the lead, the 32-year-old was caught by the peloton in Stage 11 on Wednesday.

Marcel Kittel won his fifth stage of the Tour in a bunched sprint, after two-time Tour de France winner Alberto Contador and podium contender Jakob Fuglsang both crashed.

Both Fuglsang and Contador regrouped to finish with the peloton, leaving no major shakeups in the overall standings. Chris Froome still leads by 18 seconds over Italian Fabio Aru as the Tour heads into the Pyrenees on Thursday.

Kittel edged Dylan Groenewegen and Edvald Boasson Hagen to become the first cyclist to win five stages in one Tour since Mark Cavendish in 2011. The record in one Tour is eight stages.

There are three more flat stages next week for Kittel to possibly seize in the absence of rivals Cavendish, Peter Sagan and Arnaud Demare, all knocked out of the Tour.

TOUR: Results/Standings | Highlights | Broadcast Schedule

Bodnar was part of a breakaway group at the start of the 126-mile stage and was the last man caught, with fewer than 250 meters before the finish. Bodnar, who has never finished in the top 100 overall in 10 Grand Tour starts, was at the lead of the stage for about four and a half hours.

Fuglsang, in fifth place overall at the start of the day, suffered a broken wrist in a crash while one of his Team Astana mates, Dario Cataldo, had to abandon the race.

Later, Contador hit the pavement with about 13 miles left in the flat 126-mile stage. Contador’s hopes of a first Tour podium finish since 2009 were already dim. He entered the day in 12th place and 5 minutes, 15 seconds behind Froome.

Stage 12 on Thursday could be decisive. Riders face five categorized climbs in the Pyrenees over 133 miles. NBC Sports Gold coverage starts at 4:50 a.m. ET, with NBCSN coverage at 7.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 10 Tour de France riders to watch

Powered by WordPress.com VIP