Chris Froome loses Tour de France lead (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJul 13, 2017, 11:21 AM EDT

Chris Froome lost the Tour de France yellow jersey to Italian Fabio Aru by uncharacteristically fading in the final kilometer of Stage 12 in the Pyrenees on Thursday.

France’s Romain Bardet, third in the overall standings, won the stage.

Rigoberto Uran and Aru were second and third, both two seconds behind. Froome, who entered the day with an 18-second lead on Aru, was 22 seconds back of Bardet in seventh place.

Aru now leads Froome by six seconds with nine stages left, culminating with the ceremonial ride into Paris on July 23.

“I just didn’t have the legs on the final [kilometer],” Froome said. “The race is certainly on now.”

The Brit Froome is trying to move within one Tour title of the career record of five shared by Jacques AnquetilEddy MerckxBernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

But now Froome has relinquished the yellow jersey for the first time to a general classification contender in his six Tours.

The 27-year-old Aru, in his second Tour, will wear it for the first time in Friday’s Stage 13, adding to his collection of race leader jerseys from the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana.

Aru won the 2015 Vuelta, has finished second and third at the Giro and was 13th in his only previous Tour in 2016.

Tour de France Overall Standings
1. Fabio Aru (ITA)
2. Chris Froome (GBR) — +:06
3. Romain Bardet (FRA) — +:25
4. Rigobertu Uran (COL) — +:55
5. Dan Martin (IRL) — +1:41

Friday’s stage is the shortest mountain day in Tour history, half the length of Thursday’s trek into the Pyrenees.

Riders face three category-one climbs on the 63-mile day, with a 16-mile descent to the finish on Bastille Day, when French riders are always motivated to go for stage wins.

NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Venus Williams defies age, into Wimbledon final for 9th time

AP
Associated PressJul 13, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — Venus Williams reached her ninth Wimbledon final and first since 2009, turning in her latest display of gutsy serving to beat Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday.

At 37, Williams is the oldest finalist at the All England Club since Martina Navratilova was the 1994 runner-up at that age.

She also stopped Konta’s bid to become the first woman from Britain in 40 years to win Wimbledon.

Williams will be seeking her sixth Wimbledon championship and eighth Grand Slam singles trophy overall. Her most recent came in 2008, when she defeated her younger sister, Serena, for the title. A year later, she lost to Serena.

In the time since, Williams revealed that she was diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome, which can sap energy and cause joint pain. As time went on, there were questions about whether she might retire, especially after a half-dozen first-round losses at major tournaments. But she kept on going, and lately has returned to winning.

Her resurgence began in earnest at Wimbledon a year ago, when she made it to the semifinals before losing. Then, at the Australian Open this January, Williams appeared in the final, where she lost to — yes, you guessed it — her sister.

On Saturday, the 10th-seeded American will participate in her second Grand Slam final of the season, this time against 14th-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

In Thursday’s opening semifinal, Muguruza overwhelmed 87th-ranked Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia 6-1, 6-1 in just over an hour.

Williams’ semifinal was more competitive, at least at the outset. Indeed, it was Konta who had the first chance to nose ahead, standing a point from serving from the opening set when it was 4-all and Williams was serving down 15-40.

Williams erased the first break point with a backhand winner down the line, and the second with a 106 mph (171 kph) second serve that went right at Konta’s body. It was a risky strategy, going for so much pace on a second serve, but it worked. That opened a run in which Williams collected 12 of 13 points and seized control.

She wouldn’t face another break point the rest of the way. Konta played quite well, especially early, and hit six aces — three in a single game — before Williams had one. By the finish, Konta had produced more winners, 20 to 19, each greeted by roars from the Centre Court crowd.

Torah Bright eyes fourth Olympics in 2018

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 13, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT

Torah Bright has only competed once in the last two and a half years, but the Australian Olympic snowboard champion acknowledged on Thursday that she does plan to compete in the PyeongChang Winter Games.

Bright gave the word of approval on an Australian TV morning show (video here).

Bright is arguably the greatest Australian Winter Olympian, winning halfpipe gold in 2010 and silver in 2014. She competed in three snowboarding events in Sochi — halfpipe, slopestyle (seventh) and snowboard cross (18th).

Come February, Bright will be older than any previous Olympic halfpipe medalist.

“Let’s just say I will not be doing three events again,” she said in August 2015, according to the Australia Olympic Committee. “Maybe two. Halfpipe and slopestyle are essentially the same thing if you are riding. They help each other.”

Bright’s only contest in the last two and a half years was the Laax Open in January 2016. She finished second in halfpipe behind U.S. Olympian Arielle Gold. The world’s best riders, Kelly Clark and Chloe Kim, were not at that event.

Bright last competed at the Winter X Games in 2015.

