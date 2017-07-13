Lin-Manuel Miranda of ‘Hamilton’ approves of Jason Brown’s new music

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jason Brown will skate to music from the “Hamilton” soundtrack for his short program this season and at the Olympics, if he makes the U.S. team.

Brown announced the choice via a six-minute YouTube video.

Word reached Lin-Manuel Miranda, who responded in excited emoji form via the person handling his social media accounts.

Brown said he and his family have been Miranda fans since seeing his previous hit musical, “In The Heights,” which played near Brown’s suburban Chicago hometown in 2012. He has listened to the “Hamilton” soundtrack since it came out nearly two years ago.

“Obviously, we wanted to wait for the right time to do it,” Brown said of skating to “Hamilton.” “There’s no better time to do it than the Olympic year.”

Brown realized a dream in seeing “Hamilton” live on April 5, four days after he finished seventh at the world championships in Helsinki.

Afterward, he met Javier Munoz, who was playing the show’s title role that night.

Back in January, Brown performed to “Hamilton” song “Wait For It” on TODAY, but his short program song is “The Room Where it Happens.”

It’s no surprise that Miranda is excited.

“The MOMENT a figure skater does a Hamilton-inspired routine you have to alert me, okay? #Quadgoals,” was posted on his Twitter account in November 2015.

Brown turned heads with his free skate music in the last Olympic season. His “Riverdance” effort from the 2014 U.S. Championships has tallied nearly two million views on YouTube.

Brown, then 20, earned a spot on the Sochi Olympic team as the youngest U.S. male singles skater since 1976 and placed ninth at the Winter Games.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Two-time U.S. Olympian retires from figure skating



The MOMENT a figure skater does a Hamilton-inspired routine you have to alert me, okay?#Quadgoals — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 29, 2015

"In the room where it happens…" 😱❤😍 ✨HAMILTON✨ pic.twitter.com/P9ng5TCTbv — Jason Brown (@jasonbskates) April 6, 2017

I told him! He says to type 😍 https://t.co/Bsp9ab1aj9 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 12, 2017

Correction: An earlier version of this post mistakenly called Brown’s 2014 skate to “Riverdance” his short program. It was his free skate.