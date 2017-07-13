Lindsey Vonn’s favorite medals: Olympics, worlds, Mickey Mouse

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Lindsey Vonn has a favorite row in her massive trophy case.

Laid out are her two Olympic medals, bordered on each side by her 10 world championships medals (junior and senior).

Finally, on each edge, are two medals not listed on her Wikipedia or International Ski Federation bio pages.

They are from the Trofeo Topolino di Sci Alpino in Italy, for skiers age 11-14. Known to some as the junior junior worlds, Vonn became the first U.S. woman to win the children’s slalom race there back in 1999.

“My first international competition medals, which were a really big deal at the time,” Vonn said while looking at the medals in a People magazine video tour of her house published Wednesday.

Topolino is from the Italian name for Mickey Mouse. The famous Disney character outline is visible on the Topolino medal shown in the People video.

Vonn’s prodigious talent blossomed at the turn of the millennium. She made her first Olympic team at 17 years old in 2002, won two world junior silver medals in 2003 and notched the first of her record 77 World Cup wins in 2004.

This past season, Vonn became the oldest female world championships medalist. In PyeongChang, she can become the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine medal.

