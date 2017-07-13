TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Michael Phelps wondered if the itch would return; it hasn’t

By Nick ZaccardiJul 13, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT

Four years ago, (a publicly but not-so-much privately) retired Michael Phelps attended the world swimming championships in Barcelona.

He left the Catalan capital even more emboldened to return to the sport. He did, officially, the following spring and, after some of the darkest times of his life, ended his competitive career with six more medals in Rio.

That 2013 feeling recently led Phelps to wonder whether visits to swim meets this year might rekindle his competitive fire.

Maybe, he would consider unretiring a second time.

“The true test will be, if I do end up going over to the worlds this summer, do I have that itch again?” Phelps said in April, according to The Associated Press.

So far, there has been nothing to scratch.

“I’ve been to one or two meets, and I don’t miss it,” Phelps told ESPN on the ESPYs red carpet Wednesday.

Phelps attended a meet in Mesa, Ariz., in April. He has also helped his longtime coach, Bob Bowman, reviewing video of Bowman’s current pupils.

Will he attend the world championships in Budapest from July 23-30? Phelps hasn’t said publicly.

For those still hoping, Phelps did recently say there was a one or two percent chance he would come back, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Very minimal,” Phelps said after a laugh, according to the magazine. “I wanted to retire on my own terms and never have a what-if, and I’m to that point where I’m very content with everything that’s going on.”

Lindsey Vonn’s favorite medals: Olympics, worlds, Mickey Mouse

By Nick ZaccardiJul 13, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Lindsey Vonn has a favorite row in her massive trophy case.

Laid out are her two Olympic medals, bordered on each side by her 10 world championships medals (junior and senior).

Finally, on each edge, are two medals not listed on her Wikipedia or International Ski Federation bio pages.

They are from the Trofeo Topolino di Sci Alpino in Italy, for skiers age 11-14. Known to some as the junior junior worlds, Vonn became the first U.S. woman to win the children’s slalom race there back in 1999.

“My first international competition medals, which were a really big deal at the time,” Vonn said while looking at the medals in a People magazine video tour of her house published Wednesday.

Topolino is from the Italian name for Mickey Mouse. The famous Disney character outline is visible on the Topolino medal shown in the People video.

Vonn’s prodigious talent blossomed at the turn of the millennium. She made her first Olympic team at 17 years old in 2002, won two world junior silver medals in 2003 and notched the first of her record 77 World Cup wins in 2004.

This past season, Vonn became the oldest female world championships medalist. In PyeongChang, she can become the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine medal.

Lin-Manuel Miranda of ‘Hamilton’ approves of Jason Brown’s new music

By Nick ZaccardiJul 13, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT

Jason Brown will skate to music from the “Hamilton” soundtrack for his short program this season and at the Olympics, if he makes the U.S. team.

Brown announced the choice via a six-minute YouTube video.

Word reached Lin-Manuel Miranda, who responded in excited emoji form via the person handling his social media accounts.

Brown said he and his family have been Miranda fans since seeing his previous hit musical, “In The Heights,” which played near Brown’s suburban Chicago hometown in 2012. He has listened to the “Hamilton” soundtrack since it came out nearly two years ago.

“Obviously, we wanted to wait for the right time to do it,” Brown said of skating to “Hamilton.” “There’s no better time to do it than the Olympic year.”

Brown realized a dream in seeing “Hamilton” live on April 5, four days after he finished seventh at the world championships in Helsinki.

Afterward, he met Javier Munoz, who was playing the show’s title role that night.

Back in January, Brown performed to “Hamilton” song “Wait For It” on TODAY, but his short program song is “The Room Where it Happens.”

It’s no surprise that Miranda is excited.

“The MOMENT a figure skater does a Hamilton-inspired routine you have to alert me, okay? #Quadgoals,” was posted on his Twitter account in November 2015.

Brown turned heads with his free skate music in the last Olympic season. His “Riverdance” effort from the 2014 U.S. Championships has tallied nearly two million views on YouTube.

Brown, then 20, earned a spot on the Sochi Olympic team as the youngest U.S. male singles skater since 1976 and placed ninth at the Winter Games.

Correction: An earlier version of this post mistakenly called Brown’s 2014 skate to “Riverdance” his short program. It was his free skate.