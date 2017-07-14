TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Getty Images

Olympian failed drug test due to ‘frequent, passionate’ kissing

By Nick ZaccardiJul 14, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT

Gil Roberts, a U.S. Olympic 400m runner, successfully argued that kissing his girlfriend led to him unknowingly ingesting a banned substance and failing a March drug test.

Roberts, a Rio 4x400m relay gold medalist, was provisionally suspended in May after both his A and B samples from a March 24 test came back positive. He had a small amount of the well-known banned masking agent probenecid in his system.

On June 20, an arbitrator cleared Roberts of wrongdoing, allowing him to compete at the USATF Outdoor Championships two days later. Roberts finished second in the 400m in a personal-best time, qualifying for the world championships in London in August.

Roberts, who has never before tested positive, argued that he ingested probenecid through “frequently and passionately” kissing his girlfriend in the day(s) leading up to his March 24 test, according to an arbitration decision.

On March 14, Roberts’ girlfriend received a sinus infection medication labeled Moxylong in semi-rural India.

She continued to take the medicine after arriving in the U.S., including on March 24, about three hours before Roberts’ out-of-competition drug test.

The arbiter decision document stated that Roberts and his girlfriend kissed between the time she took the medication and when Roberts provided a urine sample, including when Roberts told his girlfriend that he was leaving the room to be tested.

“Roberts could not count the number of times they kissed between 1 p.m. and the doping control officer’s arrival [at 4:07],” the decision read. “He had no idea that kissing his girlfriend could lead to his ingesting a prohibited substance. When he kissed her he did not remember the taste of medicine in her mouth.”

Roberts’ girlfriend later googled Moxylong and found that it contained probenecid.

An arbitrator accepted Roberts’ story.

He was not banned, in part to consideration of previous, similar cases of tennis player Richard Gasquet and pole vaulter Shawn Barber failing drug tests for cocaine after kissing women who had used the drug.

Lindsey Vonn’s favorite medals: Olympics, worlds, Mickey Mouse

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 13, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Lindsey Vonn has a favorite row in her massive trophy case.

Laid out are her two Olympic medals, bordered on each side by her 10 world championships medals (junior and senior).

Finally, on each edge, are two medals not listed on her Wikipedia or International Ski Federation bio pages.

They are from the Trofeo Topolino di Sci Alpino in Italy, for skiers age 11-14. Known to some as the junior junior worlds, Vonn became the first U.S. woman to win the children’s slalom race there back in 1999.

“My first international competition medals, which were a really big deal at the time,” Vonn said while looking at the medals in a People magazine video tour of her house published Wednesday.

Topolino is from the Italian name for Mickey Mouse. The famous Disney character outline is visible on the Topolino medal shown in the People video.

Vonn’s prodigious talent blossomed at the turn of the millennium. She made her first Olympic team at 17 years old in 2002, won two world junior silver medals in 2003 and notched the first of her record 77 World Cup wins in 2004.

This past season, Vonn became the oldest female world championships medalist. In PyeongChang, she can become the oldest woman to win an Olympic Alpine medal.

Michael Phelps wondered if the itch would return; it hasn’t

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 13, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT

Four years ago, (a publicly but not-so-much privately) retired Michael Phelps attended the world swimming championships in Barcelona.

He left the Catalan capital even more emboldened to return to the sport. He did, officially, the following spring and, after some of the darkest times of his life, ended his competitive career with six more medals in Rio.

That 2013 feeling recently led Phelps to wonder whether visits to swim meets this year might rekindle his competitive fire.

Maybe, he would consider unretiring a second time.

“The true test will be, if I do end up going over to the worlds this summer, do I have that itch again?” Phelps said in April, according to The Associated Press.

So far, there has been nothing to scratch.

“I’ve been to one or two meets, and I don’t miss it,” Phelps told ESPN on the ESPYs red carpet Wednesday.

Phelps attended a meet in Mesa, Ariz., in April. He has also helped his longtime coach, Bob Bowman, reviewing video of Bowman’s current pupils.

Will he attend the world championships in Budapest from July 23-30? Phelps hasn’t said publicly.

For those still hoping, Phelps did recently say there was a one or two percent chance he would come back, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Very minimal,” Phelps said after a laugh, according to the magazine. “I wanted to retire on my own terms and never have a what-if, and I’m to that point where I’m very content with everything that’s going on.”

