Olympic Channel broadcast schedule

Elaine Thompson extended her winning streak to 17 consecutive 100m victories by winning Sunday’s Diamond League meet in Rabat, Morocco, with a time of 10:87 seconds. The reigning Olympic champion in the 100m and 200m posted a meet record time to outrun Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Côte d’Ivoire and Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago, who finished second and third respectively.

The lone American in the field, Aaliyah Brown, crossed the finish line in eighth place.

Other notable results:

Women’s 400m

Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the Rio Olympic champion in the 400m, ran 49.80 to win the women’s 400m race. Other competitors included South African Caster Semenya, who won Olympic gold in the 800m in Rio.

It was the first time in recent history, and perhaps ever, that the reigning 400m and 800m Olympic champions raced against each other in an individual race. Semenya faltered in Rabat, however, finishing seventh with a time of 51.53 seconds.

They won’t face off again at next month’s world championships; Miller-Uibo is planning to run the 200m and 400m, while Semenya will contest only the 800m.

Miller-Uibo has now won the 400m at 10 straight meets since losing to Allyson Felix at the 2015 World Championships. Felix, who did not race in Rabat, is ranked No. 1 in the 400m this year.

Coming in behind Miller-Uibo in Rabat were two U.S. sprinters: Natasha Hastings was second with 50.86 seconds and U.S. 400m national champion Quanera Hayes was third with 51.08.

Men’s 200m

Canadian Andre de Grasse ran 20.03 seconds to win the event. The sprinter, whose three medals from the Rio Olympics includes a 200m silver behind Usain Bolt, swept both the 100m and 200m at last week’s Canadian Championships.

Finishing second was U.S. 200m champion Ameer Webb with a time of 20.18. Third with a time of 20.22 was Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes, a longtime training partner of Bolt.

Men’s 800m

Winner Nijel Amos of Botswana continued his comeback in Rabat. The 2012 Olympic silver medalist in the 800m failed to make the final at the 2015 Worlds and 2016 Olympics, but posted the fasted 800m time in the world this year, 1:43.18 seconds, a week ago in London.

He took 800m gold in Rabat with a time of 1:43.91. Finishing second and third were Kenya’s Kipyegon Bett, just 19 years old, and Donavan Brazier, the 800m U.S. champion.

Men’s long jump

The U.S.’ Jarrion Lawson posted a season’s best distance of 8.33m, but finished second by just 2cm behind South Africa’s Ruswahl Samaai.

