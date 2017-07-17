TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Viktor Ahn
AP

Viktor Ahn prepared for boos at PyeongChang Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiJul 17, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

The most decorated South Korean-born Olympian is ready for the very real possibility that he gets booed while competing at the PyeongChang Winter Games.

Short track speed skater Viktor Ahn won his first four Olympic medals for South Korea in 2006 as Ahn-Hyun Soo.

His next four came for Russia in 2014, after Ahn’s falling out with South Korea’s short track powers and nationality switch.

Now, the 31-year-old Ahn is preparing for what should be his last Olympics.

He has competed as a Russian in World Cups in South Korea in 2013 and 2016, but PyeongChang will of course be on another level.

“I think the crowd’s reaction may bother me, but I won’t think about that now,” Ahn said while at a Russian training camp in South Korea on Monday, according to Yonhap News Agency. “It’s something I have to deal with, and I braced myself for this ever since I first got my Russian passport. Not everyone will think of me the same way.”

It might be logical to believe Ahn would get booed while competing in his birth country for a different nation.

But NBC Olympic analyst Apolo Ohno, a former rival of Ahn’s, has said the South Korean public was more upset with the country’s short track officials than Ahn for his leaving. While Ahn won three golds in Sochi, no South Korean man made the top five of any race for the first time in Olympic history.

“He’ll be an absolute superstar [in PyeongChang],” Ohno said in November 2014. “I think they’ll get over [that he competes for Russia]. He’s an anomaly.”

Ahn, who was .077 away from sweeping all four Sochi Olympic golds, earned just one medal at this past season’s world championships, a bronze, after taking the 2015-16 season off.

“Throughout my career, I’ve competed under a lot of pressure,” Ahn said Monday, according to Yonhap. “At the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, I want to have fun skating, rather than worry about results.”

Roger Federer: Tokyo Olympics too far away for decision

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 17, 2017, 8:52 AM EDT

Now that Roger Federer has a record eighth Wimbledon men’s singles title, what about the biggest prize lacking from his trophy case?

An Olympic singles gold medal.

Federer finished fourth at his first Olympics in 2000, was upset in the second round as the No. 1 seed in 2004, fell in the quarterfinals in 2008 and earned silver in 2012. He and countryman Stan Wawrinka took doubles gold in Beijing.

The 35-year-old Federer was asked how many more years he planned to play after his Wimbledon semifinal win Friday.

Federer, who missed the Rio Games and 2016 U.S. Open with a knee injury, brought up the Tokyo Olympics near the end of a detailed response, though in a non-committal way:

Yeah, I mean, health has definitely a role to play in my decision-making, no doubt about it. As I move forward, I’ll be very cautious of how much I will play, how much I think is healthy.

Then, of course, it’s just discussions I always have, continuous discussion, with my wife about the family, about my kids, is everybody happy on tour, are we happy to pack up and go on tour for five, six, seven weeks. Are we willing to do that.

For the time being, it seems like absolutely no problem, which is wonderful. Then success to some extent also is key for keeping — staying out there really. This tournament, again, helps me to stay hopefully on tour longer, to be honest.

But I haven’t made any decisions moving forward, how far, am I looking at the Tokyo Olympics or anything like that. I haven’t.

Since the injury, honestly everything has been very much reset, that I just go sort of I’m planning till the end of the year, then I know what I’m going to play at the beginning of next year, so forth.

Maybe I think a year ahead, but it’s just important to stay on track with the plan.

Michael Phelps slimed in gold at Nickelodeon awards (video)

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJul 17, 2017, 8:28 AM EDT

Michael Phelps received a Nickelodeon Kids Sports Choice legend award, which came with a side of slime — gold slime.

Phelps, dressed down in sneakers, was pelted by four slime shooters blasting from underneath him on stage in last week’s event that aired Sunday night.

Watch Phelps’ full speech and sliming here.

Gymnasts Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez, sprinter Usain Bolt and boxer Claressa Shields also took home awards.

Biles was named Best Female Athlete, Hernandez took Favorite Newcomer, Shields earned Best Powerhouse and Bolt ran away with the Need for Speed honor.

