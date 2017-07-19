TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
AP

Ashley Twichell becomes oldest U.S. swimmer to win open-water world title

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJul 19, 2017, 7:48 AM EDT

More: Swimming

Olympian earns first USA Swimming medal of world aquatics champs World Swimming Championships broadcast schedule on Olympic Channel Michael Phelps slimed in gold at Nickelodeon awards (video)

Ashley Twichell went six years between world championships medals, making it three straight open-water 5km world titles for U.S. women on Wednesday.

Twichell, 28, edged world 10km champion Aurelie Muller of France by 3.5 seconds, touching the board in 59 minutes, 7 seconds for gold in Hungary.

Twichell became the oldest U.S. woman to win an individual world swimming title since Jenny Thompson in 2003 and the oldest American of either gender to ever win an open-water title.

“The goal here was to get on the podium,” Twichell said, according to USA Swimming.

Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha earned bronze, 4.4 seconds back, for her eighth career world open-water medal.

Olympic champion Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands and American Haley Anderson, the 2013 and 2015 World champion, were fourth and fifth.

Full results are here.

Twichell notched the biggest win of her career, six years after earning 5km bronze and team gold at worlds. In between, she missed the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams.

But Twichell came back strong this year. She won her second straight open-water national title in the 10km in May and made the team in the 5km, finishing fourth behind Anderson and two Italians.

Twichell was 10th in the world 10km race on Sunday.

“I didn’t feel awesome during the 10km, so I took the two days in between to really try to recover and get my mind back straight,” Twichell said, according to USA Swimming.

Pool swimming events at worlds start Sunday.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: World Swimming Championships broadcast schedule

Cyclist’s Instagram shows Tour de France’s grueling impact on riders’ legs

1 Comment
By OlympicTalkJul 18, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT

Poland’s Pawel Poljanski is riding in his first Tour de France. His legs are telling him it should be his last.

An image of (presumably) Poljanski’s incredibly vascular legs was posted on the Bora-Hansgrohe rider’s account after the 16th of 21 stages in this year’s Tour on Tuesday.

“After sixteen stages I think my legs look little tired,” was posted on Poljanski’s Instagram.

Poljanski is in 75th place of 173 riders left in the Tour, nearly two hours behind race leader Chris Froome.

Five stages left, Pawel.

The Tour heads into the Alps for the first of the final two mountain stages Wednesday. Stage 17 features four categorized climbs, including two of the beyond-category variety, during a 114-mile stage.

NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN coverage starts 6 a.m. ET.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

TOUR: Results/Standings | Highlights | Broadcast Schedule

After sixteen stages I think my legs look little tired 😬 #tourdefrance

A post shared by Paweł Poljański (@p.poljanski) on

Madison Kocian, competing with tear, glad she stuck with NCAA gymnastics

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJul 18, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT

More: Gymnastics

Kevin Durant, Peyton Manning Peyton Manning uses Final Five for Kevin Durant joke at ESPYs Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles win ESPYs Simone Biles gets her own gymnastics meet

Madison Kocian is the only member of the Final Five who has competed since the Rio Olympics. She’s the only one who didn’t turn professional.

And, get this, Kocian competed both in Rio and this past season as a UCLA freshman with an injured shoulder.

She said she suffered a small subluxation (partial dislocation) on an uneven bars release move at the Olympic Trials but managed through it to win Olympic team gold and bars silver medals. Kocian previously fractured her left tibia in February 2016.

Resting last fall didn’t help matters much. Kocian then competed with a torn labrum and partially torn rotator cuff for UCLA in the spring semester, doing the all-around in 12 of 14 meets and winning half of them.

“That was the hardest thing going through the season,” Kocian said in a phone interview last month. “Nothing’s going to really heal the tear unless you do surgery. We were trying every other option.”

Kocian is taking the summer off (no surgery plans yet as of the interview). That means the P&G Championships in August will include no female gymnasts with Olympic experience for the first time since 2008.

Most women retire from elite international competition when they choose the NCAA route. Kocian has not yet.

“I know I have accomplished so much already,” said Kocian, who shared the 2015 World uneven bars title with three other gymnasts. “It’s just a matter of if I feel like I need to do anything else before closing that door. It’s still open. I could stop in college after next year and start training [elite], or finish my four years in college and continue my life.”

In this stretch last year, between the Olympic Trials and Rio Games, Kocian saw the last of her Olympic teammates turn pro (Laurie Hernandez).

Kocian said she was always set on competing as a Bruin, which meant keeping her amateur status for NCAA eligibility.

“I wanted to experience the college student-athlete life and be a part of that different world,” Kocian said. “The hardest part for me was after the Olympics, the media engagements and appearances. I couldn’t get paid for that.”

Kocian, a Texan, juggled her first quarter in Los Angeles while performing at seven stops of a 36-city USA Gymnastics post-Olympic tour and accepting an invitation to the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

She made the honor roll in the fall, winter and spring quarters.

“I didn’t know how I was going to make it through traveling and school at the same time,” she said. “I think maybe I should have come into school in January [rather than September].”

Kocian thought about it some more and continued her answer.

“Fall is preseason and where you really get to know your team and teammates,” before the season starts in January, she said. “I think if I would have went in January, starting school and gym season at the same time would have been even more tough.”

Kocian’s remaining UCLA goals are to earn as many All-America honors as possible (she has four; the UCLA career record is 19) and capture an NCAA team title. UCLA was fourth last season and last won in 2010.

“It was something different, a totally new experience that I was just getting used to,” she said. “I found my rhythm.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Aly Raisman announces book details