Lilly King ready for ‘awkward’ first encounter with Yulia Efimova at worlds

By Nick ZaccardiJul 19, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT

Lilly King doesn’t know how she’ll react when she sees Yulia Efimova for the first time since the Rio Olympics next week.

King does know this: There is nothing she wants to say to her Russian rival at the world championships in Budapest.

“I’ll let my swimming do the talking,” King said in a phone interview from the U.S. swim team’s training camp in Croatia on Tuesday. “It’s obviously going to be very awkward, that first encounter, but it’s going to happen. I’m ready for it.”

King and Efimova, after King won their memorable Rio Olympic 100m breast duel, should be in close proximity throughout next week.

They’re the top two seeds in all three breaststrokes, meaning they could face off for gold in finals Tuesday (100m breast), next Friday (200m breast) and the last Sunday (50m breast). A full broadcast schedule is here.

Yes, King is aware of the world rankings.

“I’ve checked it, and I’m honestly totally fine with it,” she said. “That’s about what I expected. Nobody else can really swim with us, in my opinion. I’m excited to race her again, excited for more of our rivalry to continue.”

King feels differently than a year ago, when she made her major international meet debut in Rio. Whereas Efimova had won world titles in the 100m and 200m breaststrokes between the London and Rio Games.

“I guess I kind of have a target on my back now,” King said. “I was a nobody last summer.”

Some AHL players will be allowed to play at Olympics

Associated PressJul 19, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT

Players on American Hockey League contracts will be eligible to play in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

President and CEO David Andrews confirmed through a league spokesman Wednesday that teams were informed they could loan players on AHL contracts to national teams for the purposes of participating in the PyeongChang Olympics.

The AHL sent a memo to its 30 clubs saying players could only be loaned for Olympic participation from Feb. 5-26.

The Olympic men’s hockey tournament runs from Feb. 9-25. Like the NHL, which is not having its players participate for the first time since 1994, the AHL does not have an Olympic break in its schedule.

The AHL’s decision does not affect players assigned to that league on NHL contracts. No final decision has been made about those players.

Andre De Grasse ‘booted’ from Usain Bolt race, coach says

By Nick ZaccardiJul 19, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT

Andre De Grasse was left out of a potential Diamond League 100m race against Usain Bolt in Monaco on Friday, per Bolt’s wishes, the coach of De Grasse reportedly said.

De Grasse, the Olympic 100m bronze medalist and 200m silver medalist, is entered in the 4x100m relay only in Monaco (Friday, 2 p.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold).

“We were in the [100m] race. We got booted out. That’s all on Bolt,” Stuart McMillan said, according to CBC. “Let’s just say he wanted not such an elite field against him.”

“The fastest guy in the world gets to choose the field,” McMillan added, according to the Canadian Press. “But I don’t blame him at all. This is his last year, he’s only raced twice. I totally understand that he doesn’t want to increase the pressure prior to worlds by going in with a potential loss.

“If anyone deserves the right to choose the field, it’s Bolt.”

A deleted tweet from De Grasse’s account on Wednesday said McMillan’s reasoning was “believable.”

“He’s got to be smarter this late in his career,” the tweet read. “He and his coach know he has to pick his spots. His aim is worlds. The story is believable.”

Bolt, who is on a four-year winning streak going into the last two meets of his career in Monaco and at August’s world championships, is known for rarely facing his chief rivals outside of major meets.

De Grasse, in addition to sharing the Rio medal podium with Bolt three times, has run the fastest 100m this year under all conditions (9.69 seconds with a massive tailwind). De Grasse has failed to break 10 seconds in five wind-legal races this year, but so has Bolt in his two starts against lackluster competition.

In 2012, Bolt reportedly said he did not think he should race countryman and training partner Yohan Blake, then his biggest threat, more than once or twice a year.

“You play the rivalry down if you always compete against each other,” Bolt said in September 2012, according to Reuters. “Top athletes should compete maybe two or three times maximum. If you always compete people get bored, and they know who’ll win.”

In 2012, Blake cited “big money” for why he and Bolt didn’t race each other more often, though Bolt’s agent has said it’s not about that.

Appearance fees and sponsors can complicate top sprinters from facing each other. Bolt and De Grasse both wear Puma.

