Usain Bolt: Nobody is running fast, except for the women

By Nick ZaccardiJul 19, 2017, 10:31 AM EDT

Usain Bolt is off to his slowest-ever start to a season. Having seen his rivals’ times, Bolt is not worried about ending his career in defeat next month.

“No one is really running fast at the moment,” Bolt said Wednesday, ahead of his last 100m tune-up before the world championships in Monaco (Friday, 2 p.m. ET, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold). “I really can’t say [why]. The only thing I’ve noticed is the guys over the years who have really competed like me, Tyson [Gay], Asafa [Powell], and all these guys, we’re just getting older. So just the young crop is coming up now. I guess they’ll take time to mature.

“The girls have really outperformed us over the past three years. They’ve really stepped up and been running some fast times. It’s been really competitive. I take my hat off to the girls for really competing a higher level. I think we’re just getting old.”

Bolt, who failed to break 10 seconds in two June 100m races, will race in Monaco for the first time in three weeks. He visited a doctor in Germany following his last meet in the Czech Republic to work on his usual cranky back.

“People have counted me out [in past years], but I said the team I have always come through for me,” Bolt said.

Like in 2015, when Bolt pulled out of two early July meets with a leg injury and serious doubts about his readiness for those world championships. But Bolt visited his German doctor and returned four weeks before worlds to show medal-worthy form for the first time in nearly two years. He then swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m at worlds.

This year is different. Bolt said he missed weeks of training following the April 20 death of friend and 2008 Olympic high jump silver medalist Germaine Mason.

“[My back] is not perfect, but I can train, which is the key thing,” Bolt said. “I’m training much better now. Over the next two weeks, it should be fine.”

In Bolt’s favor is a lack of challengers. Only one man has broken 9.90 seconds this year (American Christian Coleman, who couldn’t replicate that speed at nationals), and nobody has broken 9.96 outside of their home country.

At this time in 2015, Justin Gatlin had broken 9.80 a total of four times. Six other men had broken 9.90.

Bolt said it “would be good to dip under 10 seconds” in Monaco on Friday. He will likely need to in order to extend a four-year winning streak in 100m and 200m races, though the field lacks Coleman, Gatlin and Olympic medalists Yohan Blake and Andre De Grasse.

Bolt’s goal isn’t to win on Friday, but “to get perfect for when the big race comes, and that’s in three weeks [at worlds].”

Bolt added that he will not enter any meets after worlds, meaning his career finale will be the 4x100m relay at the London Olympic Stadium on Aug. 12.

“[My agent] says if I’m going to run after London, it has to be like a [Floyd] Mayweather[Conor] McGregor fight,” Bolt joked. “My coach said that I have to be his assistant until he decides to retire also.”

Chris Froome ups Tour de France lead ahead of crucial climb (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJul 19, 2017, 12:29 PM EDT

Chris Froome‘s lead in the Tour de France increased slightly as his closest challenger, Italian Fabio Aru, dropped to fourth place overall in Wednesday’s penultimate mountain stage in the Alps.

“We’re in a brilliant position,” Froome said on NBCSN.

Froome, eyeing his fourth Tour title in five years, led by 18 seconds over Aru going into Wednesday in the closest Tour de France in history.

But Aru struggled in Stage 17 and crossed 31 seconds behind Froome, fading over the final climb and failing to claw back on the descent to the finish.

Froome goes into Thursday’s crucial summit finish with a 27-second lead over Colombian Rigoberto Uran and Frenchman Romain Bardet. Aru is 53 seconds behind when counting Froome’s time bonus for finishing third overall Wednesday.

Primoz Roglic became the first Slovenian to win a Tour de France stage Wednesday. The former junior ski jumper won by 73 seconds ahead of the Froome-Uran-Bardet group.

Uran and Bardet, both chasing their first Tour titles, must snatch the yellow jersey from Froome either Thursday or in Saturday’s short, 14-mile individual time trial before Sunday’s traditionally ceremonial ride into Paris.

“I suddenly felt like I had much better legs than I had a week ago in the Pyrenees,” Froome said. “If that’s anything to go by, I’m confident in tomorrow.”

Earlier Wednesday, green jersey leader Marcel Kittel crashed and abandoned.

Michael Matthews inherits the sprinters’ green jersey and should wear it through the end of the Tour, becoming the first Australian to do so since the last of Robbie McEwen‘s three titles in 2006.

Thursday’s Stage 18 features three categorized climbs, including the nine-mile, beyond-category Col d’Izoard at the finish.

NBC Sports Gold coverage starts at 6:40 a.m. ET, with NBCSN coming on air at 7 a.m.

Marcel Kittel crashes out of Tour de France (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJul 19, 2017, 9:18 AM EDT

German Marcel Kittel crashed out of the Tour de France on Wednesday while wearing the green jersey as the top sprinter.

Kittel, who won five of the first 11 stages in this year’s Tour, was caught up in a crash in the first 15 miles of Stage 17. His green jersey was ripped around his shoulder, with blood streaming down his leg.

NBC Sports’ Steve Porino reported that Kittel suffered a setback on the rest day Monday that contributed to his abandonment.

Kittel’s absence means Australian Michael Matthews will inherit the green jersey and almost surely win the sprinters’ title on Sunday in Paris.

Matthews, who trailed Kittel by 29 points, held a massive 140-point lead over third-place German Andre Greipel coming into Wednesday’s stage.

Matthews is set to become the first Australian to win the green jersey at the Tour since the last of Robbie McEwen‘s three victories in 2006.

