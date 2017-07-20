TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS

Chris Froome eyes fourth Tour de France title after last mountain stage

By Nick ZaccardiJul 20, 2017, 12:29 PM EDT

Chris Froome is, for all intents and purposes, 14 miles from his fourth Tour de France title.

The British rider finished fourth — 20 seconds behind winner Warren Barguil — atop the Col d’Izoard in the final mountain stage Thursday.

More importantly, Froome and Romain Bardet finished together, while Rigoberto Uran was two seconds behind them.

Froome entered the day with a 27-second lead over Bardet and Uran for the yellow jersey in the three-week stage race that ends Sunday.

Froome lost four seconds of his overall race lead to stage third-place finisher Romain Bardet due to Bardet’s time bonus. But neither Bardet nor Uran could mount a successful attack on Froome as they rode together up the nine-mile, highest-category climb to the finish.

TOUR: Results/Standings | Highlights | Broadcast Schedule

Now, Froome leads by 23 seconds over Bardet and 29 seconds over Uran with three stages left. However, the overall standings should not be affected by Friday’s flat stage and Sunday’s ceremonial ride into Paris.

Bardet and Uran will try to gain time on Froome in a 14-mile individual time trial Saturday, but Froome is a stronger time trialist than Bardet and, at worst, similar to Uran. Plus, a short, 14-mile day is not much distance to make up the deficit.

“I tried to drop Uran and Bardet, but it was virtually impossible today,” Froome said, according to Cyclingnews.com, after attacking them with about a mile and a half left. “If everything goes well, I fancy my chances against the other guys in the time trial, but it’s still very close.”

Froome, 32, is trying to move within one Tour title of the career record of five shared by Jacques AnquetilEddy MerckxBernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

Froome has been the anchor of cycling’s most powerful team — Team Sky — for five seasons now. Every time the rail-thin Brit has reached the Champs-Élysées in that time, he has been wearing the yellow jersey. The only miss was when he abandoned on Stage 5 in 2014 after crashing three times in two days.

Bardet, 26, was runner-up to Froome in last year’s Tour by 4:05. His chances of becoming the first Frenchman to win the Tour since Hinault in 1985 — and ending the host nation’s longest victory drought — now appear very dim.

Uran, 30 and the 2012 Olympic road race silver medalist for Colombia, is trying to become the first South American to win the Tour.

Stage 19 on Friday is the longest of this year’s Tour at 138 miles.

NBC Sports Gold coverage starts at 6:10 a.m. ET, with NBCSN coming on air at 7:30 a.m.

Galen Rupp, Jordan Hasay set next marathon after Boston podiums

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 20, 2017, 10:55 AM EDT

Galen Rupp and Jordan Hasay will race the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 8 rather than the Berlin or New York City Marathons this fall.

Rupp and Hasay finished second and third, respectively, in the Boston Marathon on April 17. It marked the best U.S. combined male and female finishes since 1985.

Chicago is expected to mark Rupp’s move to full-time marathoning after he failed to make the U.S. team for August’s world championships in the 10,000m.

Rupp, 31, has a sterling early marathon record. He debuted by winning the Olympic Trials on Feb. 13, 2016, then earned a bronze medal in Rio. Rupp made his city marathon debut in Boston, finishing 21 seconds behind Kenyan winner Geoffrey Kirui.

He could become the first U.S. runner of either gender to win Chicago since Deena Kastor in 2005.

The other star U.S. men’s marathoner, Meb Keflezighi, will race his final elite marathon in New York City on Nov. 5.

Hasay, who shares a coach with Rupp in three-time New York City Marathon winner Alberto Salazar, will race her second career marathon in Chicago. The 25-year-old ran the fastest debut marathon by a U.S. woman by three minutes in finishing third in Boston.

The other top U.S. female marathoners — Amy CraggShalane FlanaganMolly Huddle and Desi Linden — have not announced fall marathon plans.

60-year-old race walker receives steroid ban

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 20, 2017, 10:32 AM EDT

A 60-year-old race walker failed a drug test for anabolic steroids and was banned four years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

Scott McPherson “tested positive for the presence of an exogenous androgenic anabolic steroid and/or its metabolites” at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., on Feb. 18, according to USADA.

McPherson was the only competitor in his age group at the meet, covering a mile in 10 minutes, 37.67 seconds and the 3K in 20:06.27.

McPherson went on to compete at the world championships in Daegu, South Korea, in March, finishing fifth in his age group in the 3K and 10K.

