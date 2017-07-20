Galen Rupp, Jordan Hasay set next marathon after Boston podiums

Galen Rupp and Jordan Hasay will race the Chicago Marathon on Oct. 8 rather than the Berlin or New York City Marathons this fall.
Rupp and Hasay finished second and third, respectively, in the Boston Marathon on April 17. It marked the best U.S. combined male and female finishes since 1985.
Chicago is expected to mark Rupp’s move to full-time marathoning after he failed to make the U.S. team for August’s world championships in the 10,000m.
Rupp, 31, has a sterling early marathon record. He debuted by winning the Olympic Trials on Feb. 13, 2016, then earned a bronze medal in Rio. Rupp made his city marathon debut in Boston, finishing 21 seconds behind Kenyan winner Geoffrey Kirui.
He could become the first U.S. runner of either gender to win Chicago since Deena Kastor in 2005.
The other star U.S. men’s marathoner, Meb Keflezighi, will race his final elite marathon in New York City on Nov. 5.
Hasay, who shares a coach with Rupp in three-time New York City Marathon winner Alberto Salazar, will race her second career marathon in Chicago. The 25-year-old ran the fastest debut marathon by a U.S. woman by three minutes in finishing third in Boston.
The other top U.S. female marathoners — Amy Cragg, Shalane Flanagan, Molly Huddle and Desi Linden — have not announced fall marathon plans.
