Katie Ledecky eyes more history as women to star at swimming worlds

The year after the Olympics isn’t always known for it, but there should be fireworks in the women’s events at the world swimming championships in Budapest next week.

Katie Ledecky could match Missy Franklin‘s record of six gold medals at a single worlds by swimming one more event than she did at the 2015 Worlds and 2016 Olympics. Judging by Ledecky’s times at the U.S. Championships last month, the rising Stanford sophomore is in her usual dominant form.

Hungarian Katinka Hosszu, swimming in front of her home fans, could try to equal Ledecky with four individual golds in backstrokes and individual medleys.

Swede Sarah Sjostrom could do the same in the 50m and 100m butterflies and freestyles, where world records are under threat.

Ledecky, Hosszu and Sjostrom are all bidding to become the first women to three-peat in an individual event at worlds.

Then there’s the return of the greatest rivalry in swimming. After their memorable Rio duel, King and Yulia Efimova rank Nos. 1 and 2 in the world this year in all three breaststrokes.

Spain’s Mireia Belmonte and American Leah Smith have never won an individual world title, but they could be the busiest swimmers of all next week.

Belmonte could race 7,4000 total meters if she makes every event final. Smith could get up to 7,000 meters. Both would outdistance Ledecky and Hosszu in mileage.

The women’s program could have been even more loaded if not for two notable absences. Australian Cate Campbell, the 100m freestyle world-record holder, is sitting out world champs.

Australia beat the U.S. in the 4x100m free relay at the 2015 Worlds and 2016 Olympics, but without Campbell, the Americans are about even with the Aussies. Ledecky’s bid for six golds could hang on this race on the opening night.

Ledecky also greatly benefits from Sjostrom’s decision to skip the 200m freestyle. In Rio, Sjostrom was the closest swimmer to Ledecky in her individual events, coming .35 shy in the 200m free while outsplitting Ledecky in the final 50 meters.

Key women’s finals:

Sunday, July 23

400m freestyle — Ledecky hasn’t lost a 400m free since the 2012 Olympic Trials

4x100m freestyle relay — Showdown with Campbell-less Australia crucial for Ledecky’s six-gold bid

Monday, July 24

100m butterfly — Sjostrom’s only competition is her world record of 55.48

200m individual medley — Nobody has been within a second of Hosszu this year

Tuesday, July 25

100m backstroke — Kylie Masse was .09 off the longest-standing women’s swimming world record at Canadian Champs

1500m freestyle — Ledecky is 25 seconds faster than anyone else this year

100m breaststroke — Efimova is .13 faster than King this year

Wednesday, July 26

200m freestyle — Ledecky’s toughest individual event made easier by Sjostrom’s absence

Thursday, July 27

200m butterfly — Olympic champ Belmonte eyes first world title; Nos. 2, 3, 4 from Rio absent

4x200m freestyle relay — China is strong, but Ledecky is the U.S.’ ace in the hole

Friday, July 28

100m freestyle — Heavy favorite Sjostrom .02 off the world record in June

200m breaststroke — Efimova is two seconds faster than second-ranked King this year

Saturday, July 29

200m backstroke — Kathleen Baker can inherit throne from retired Maya DiRado

800m freestyle — Likely Ledecky’s sixth and final event, could match Franklin’s gold record

Sunday, July 30

50m freestyle — No. of sub-24-second times this year — Sjostrom: 6; Rest of World: 0

400m individual medley — Hosszu, after breaking WR by two seconds in Rio, slower this year

4x100m medley relay — U.S. should gap Australia, China on breaststroke leg

*Correction: The integrity of a Lilly King quote attributed to Agence France-Presse in earlier version of this story has been called into question and was removed.