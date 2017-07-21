TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS

Chris Froome can clinch Tour de France title No. 4 in time trial

By Nick ZaccardiJul 21, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT

Chris Froome moved one step closer to his fourth Tour de France title by finishing in the same time as his rivals in the 19th of 21 stages on Friday.

Now, Froome focuses on a 14-mile time trial in Marseille on Saturday, where he is heavily favored to defend his 23-second lead over Frenchman Romain Bardet and 29-second advantage on Colombian Rigoberto Uran.

Sunday’s finale — the ride into Paris — is traditionally not a day for attacking the yellow jersey.

NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

On Friday, Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen won his first Tour stage in six years on the three-week event’s longest day (138 miles). Boasson Hagen pulled away from an eight-rider group in the last two miles and crossed five seconds ahead of German Nikias Arndt.

Froome, Bardet and Uran were in the large group finishing about 10 minutes later.

TOUR: Results/Standings | Highlights

Froome, 32, is trying to move within one Tour title of the career record of five shared by Jacques AnquetilEddy MerckxBernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

Froome has been the anchor of cycling’s most powerful team — Team Sky — for five seasons now. Every time the rail-thin Brit has reached the Champs-Élysées in that time, he has been wearing the yellow jersey. The only miss was when he abandoned on Stage 5 in 2014 after crashing three times in two days.

Bardet, 26, was runner-up to Froome in last year’s Tour by 4:05. No Frenchman has won the Tour since Hinault in 1985 — the host nation’s longest victory drought.

Uran, 30 and the 2012 Olympic road race silver medalist, is trying to become the first South American to win the Tour.

WATCH LIVE: Usain Bolt in final race before world championships

By OlympicTalkJul 21, 2017, 10:02 AM EDT

Usain Bolt races for the last time before his farewell world championships, live during NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold‘s coverage of a Diamond League meet in Monaco on Friday starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Bolt will put his four-year winning streak on the line in a 100m race against his toughest field since the Rio Olympics.

The race start is set for 3:35 p.m.

The Jamaican will retire after racing the 100m and 4x100m worlds in London in August, with Monaco being his only other meet left this season.

WATCH LIVE: Usain Bolt races in Monaco — 2 p.m. ET

There are doubts about Bolt’s form with worlds in two weeks. He failed to break 10 seconds in his first two races this season in June before seeing his German doctor to work on his chronically balky back.

Fortunately for Bolt, nobody else is performing that well this season, either. None of his top rivals in recent years — Yohan BlakeAndre De Grasse and Justin Gatlin — have broken 9.90 seconds this season.

The Monaco field includes two of the five fastest men in the world this year — South African Akani Simbine and American Chris Belcher — and four men overall who have broken 10 seconds in 2017.

Michael Phelps details Shark Week race on Jimmy Fallon (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJul 21, 2017, 9:04 AM EDT

In case you haven’t heard, Michael Phelps raced a shark for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week.

The 23-time Olympic champion made the media rounds in New York on Thursday promoting Sunday’s premiere of “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White” at 8 p.m. ET.

He stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they discussed the race and more.

Phelps didn’t show it off in the clip, but he recently received fresh ink in the form of a temporary shark tattoo on his left bicep.

Phelps is known to have two other tattoos — the Olympic rings and a large “M,” perhaps in reference to his home state of Maryland or his University of Michigan stint — both on his hips.

Phelps’ Olympic teammates are preparing for the world championships in Budapest starting Sunday (broadcast schedule here).

“We’re all trying to see if we can get the Discovery Channel at the hotel, so we could watch the shark race on Sunday,” Katie Ledecky said on Friday, according to Agence France-Presse.

