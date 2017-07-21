Michael Phelps details Shark Week race on Jimmy Fallon (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In case you haven’t heard, Michael Phelps raced a shark for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week.

The 23-time Olympic champion made the media rounds in New York on Thursday promoting Sunday’s premiere of “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White” at 8 p.m. ET.

He stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they discussed the race and more.

Phelps didn’t show it off in the clip, but he recently received fresh ink in the form of a temporary shark tattoo on his left bicep.

Phelps is known to have two other tattoos — the Olympic rings and a large “M,” perhaps in reference to his home state of Maryland or his University of Michigan stint — both on his hips.

Phelps’ Olympic teammates are preparing for the world championships in Budapest starting Sunday (broadcast schedule here).

“We’re all trying to see if we can get the Discovery Channel at the hotel, so we could watch the shark race on Sunday,” Katie Ledecky said on Friday, according to Agence France-Presse.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Phelps slimed in gold at Nickelodeon awards

