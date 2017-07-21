TRENDING TOUR DE FRANCE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS

Michael Phelps details Shark Week race on Jimmy Fallon (video)

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJul 21, 2017, 9:04 AM EDT

In case you haven’t heard, Michael Phelps raced a shark for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week.

The 23-time Olympic champion made the media rounds in New York on Thursday promoting Sunday’s premiere of “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White” at 8 p.m. ET.

He stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they discussed the race and more.

Phelps didn’t show it off in the clip, but he recently received fresh ink in the form of a temporary shark tattoo on his left bicep.

Phelps is known to have two other tattoos — the Olympic rings and a large “M,” perhaps in reference to his home state of Maryland or his University of Michigan stint — both on his hips.

Phelps’ Olympic teammates are preparing for the world championships in Budapest starting Sunday (broadcast schedule here).

“We’re all trying to see if we can get the Discovery Channel at the hotel, so we could watch the shark race on Sunday,” Katie Ledecky said on Friday, according to Agence France-Presse.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Phelps slimed in gold at Nickelodeon awards

WATCH LIVE: Usain Bolt in final race before world championships

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By OlympicTalkJul 21, 2017, 10:02 AM EDT

Usain Bolt races for the last time before his farewell world championships, live during NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold‘s coverage of a Diamond League meet in Monaco starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Bolt will put his four-year winning streak on the line in a 100m race against his toughest field since the Rio Olympics. The race start is set for 3:35 p.m.

The Jamaican will retire after racing the 100m and 4x100m worlds in London in August, with Monaco being his only other meet left this season.

WATCH LIVE: Usain Bolt races in Monaco — 2 p.m. ET

There are doubts about Bolt’s form with worlds in two weeks. He failed to break 10 seconds in his first two races this season in June before seeing his German doctor to work on his chronically balky back.

Fortunately for Bolt, nobody else is performing that well this season, either. None of his top rivals in recent years — Yohan BlakeAndre De Grasse and Justin Gatlin — have broken 9.90 seconds this season.

The Monaco field includes two of the five fastest men in the world this year — South African Akani Simbine and American Chris Belcher — and four men overall who have broken 10 seconds in 2017.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Bolt says women are outperforming men in sprints

Usain Bolt did not exclude Andre De Grasse from race, meet boss says

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJul 21, 2017, 8:36 AM EDT

More: Track and Field

Galen Rupp, Jordan Hasay set next marathon after Boston podiums 60-year-old race walker receives steroid ban Andre De Grasse ‘booted’ from Usain Bolt race, coach says

Usain Bolt did not exclude rival Andre De Grasse from racing him in a 100m in Monaco on Friday, the meet director reportedly said.

De Grasse’s coach was quoted in Canadian media saying that De Grasse — a Rio Olympic 100m and 200m medalist — was “booted out” of the Diamond League race and instead put into a separate 4x100m relay, per Bolt’s wishes.

NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold will air live Monaco coverage Friday at 2 p.m. ET, with Bolt’s race at 3:35. It’s Bolt’s last meet before August’s world championships, after which he is to retire.

Meet director Jean-Pierre Schoebel denied the claims from De Grasse’s camp, according to the Times of London.

“I am surprised because we discussed with the agent, and it was a discussion about money,” Schoebel said, according to the newspaper. “We don’t have the budget, and we stopped the discussion because we couldn’t find the money, so I don’t see why now there is a problem. [Bolt] explained that he was ready to face every athlete. But we are not able to pay every athlete.”

Bolt’s team also denied playing a role in De Grasse’s exclusion, according to British media.

Bolt, who is on a four-year winning streak, is known for rarely facing his chief rivals outside of major meets.

In 2012, London Olympic 100m and 200m silver medalist Yohan Blake cited “big money” for why he and Bolt didn’t race each other more often.

Appearance fees and sponsors can complicate top sprinters from facing each other. Bolt and De Grasse both wear Puma.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Bolt: Nobody is running fast this year