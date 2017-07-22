TRENDING SWIMMING WORLDS | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Getty Images

Ibtihaj Muhammad and U.S. fencers eliminated at Worlds

By Nate ClarkJul 22, 2017, 8:31 AM EDT

Ibtihaj Muhammad lost to Germany’s Ann-Sophie Kindler, 15-12, in her opening bout of the women’s individual sabre, Round of 64, at the 2017 World Fencing Championships in Leipzig, Germany. Muhammad finished the event ranked 36th. Her best finish at Worlds in individual sabre came in 2013 when she finished 18th.

Famously becoming the first U.S. athlete to compete at an Olympic Games while wearing a hijab, Muhammad stood on the fencing team sabre event podium at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning bronze with fellow fencers Monica Aksamit, Dagmara Wozniak and Mariel Zagunis.

Also appearing in the women’s individual sabre Round of 64 for the U.S. at Worlds, Monica Aksamit and Dagmara Wozniak won their opening bouts. Wozniak, currently the highest ranking U.S. fencer in sabre at 18th in the world, defeated China’s Jia Xiaoye and Aksamit beat Hong Kong’s Chan Yin Fei – both contests ending with a score of 15-9.

The Americans were unable to make it two-in-a-row after advancing to the Round of 32, as both fell to their opponents. Wozniak was beaten in a close battle, 14-15, by Russia’s Sofia Pozdniakova while Aksamit was knocked out by Japan’s Norika Tamura, 11-15.

Mariel Zagunis, one of only two U.S. fencers to win Olympic gold – her first coming in 2004 – was not on the pistes in Leipzig. This year is the first time Zagunis has been absent for a world championships since 1999. Back in May of 2017, Zagunis announced she was pregnant, expecting the birth of her first child in October. Zagunis is planning her return to competition and for a run at what would be her fifth Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

Muhammad, Aksamit and Wozniak will be back in action at Worlds on July 25 when they are joined by Anne-Elizabeth Stone to compete in the women’s team sabre event.

Sprinter celebrates world title like Incredible Hulk (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJul 21, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT

Australian Evan O’Hanlon‘s jersey couldn’t contain his excitement after learning he won an IPC world 100m title in London on Friday.

O’Hanlon and China’s Hu Jianwen crossed the finish line in a dead heat, both in 11.07 seconds. It took about 30 seconds for the scoreboard to turn up the first name, at the 2-hour, 8-minute, 40-second mark in the above video.

When it was the five-time Paralympic champion O’Hanlon, the Australian reacted by ripping his jersey apart like the Incredible Hulk.

After Hu appeared to walk off the track, the scoreboard updated to show they were co-gold medalists.

A short while later, O’Hanlon was reinstated as the sole winner, with Hu taking silver.

Afterwards, O’Hanlon tweeted, “If anyone needs me I’ll be at the pub…”

Mack Horton rekindles Sun Yang criticism before worlds

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 21, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Australian swimming gold medalist Mack Horton isn’t backing down from his criticism of Chinese star Sun Yang.

After the team from Down Under arrived in Budapest for the world championships, Horton was asked whether he was looking forward to renewing his rivalry with Sun.

The reply: “I don’t know if it’s a rivalry. I think it’s a rivalry between clean athletes and athletes who’ve tested positive.”

Horton’s comments are sure to rekindle the bitter feelings between two of the world’s top swimmers. Last summer, the Aussie said he had “no time or respect for drug cheats,” a reference to Sun’s three-month doping ban in 2014.

Horton went on to beat Sun in the 400m freestyle final.

Now, they’ll face each other again at Duna Arena. The swimming competition begins on Sunday.

SWIMMING WORLDS: TV Schedule | Men’s Preview | Women’s Preview | Event Schedule

