Sun Yang wins third straight world 400m freestyle title

Sun Yang cruised to win his third straight 400m freestyle world title in Budapest, clocking 3:41.38, pumping his fist and splashing water in his typical fashion.

The Chinese Sun, 25, beat Rio gold medalist Mack Horton by a whopping 2.47 seconds with the fastest time in the world since 2012.

Horton, who edged Sun by .13 at the Olympics, had choice words for Sun both last year and last week, having called the Chinese superstar a “drug cheat” for serving a three-month doping ban in 2014.

Italian Gabriele Detti took bronze, just as he did in Rio. The top American was Zane Grothe in seventh, the lowest result by the top American in this event since 1998.

Sun earned his eighth overall individual world title, moving ahead of Grant Hackett and Aaron Peirsol as solo third all time among men behind Michael Phelps (15) and Ryan Lochte (10).

Sun can build on that total in the 200m, 800m and 1500m frees later in the meet. He has won all of those events at past Olympics or worlds.

Men’s 400m Freestyle Results

Gold: Sun Yang (CHN) — 3:41.38

Silver: Mack Horton (AUS) — 3:43.85

Bronze: Gabriele Detti (ITA) — 3:43.93

4. Park Tae-Hwan (KOR) — 3:44.38

5. Felix Auboeck (AUT) — 3:45.21

6. James Guy (GBR) — 3:45.58

7. Zane Grothe (USA) — 3:45.86

8. David McKeon (AUS) — 3:46.27

