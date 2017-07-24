TRENDING SWIMMING WORLDS | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Getty Images

Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold, misses world record

By Nick ZaccardiJul 24, 2017, 11:42 AM EDT

Great Britain’s Adam Peaty repeated as world 100m breaststroke champion with the second-fastest time in history on Monday.

Peaty clocked 57.47 seconds, trailing only his Rio Olympic-winning swim of 57.13. American Kevin Cordes took second, a distance 1.32 seconds behind. Russian Kirill Prigoda earned bronze.

“[Eleven] months after Rio, it’s going to be so hard to get back what I had in Rio, but I’m more than happy to come here, defend my title, or attack my title,” Peaty said on the BBC. “Year after year, we’re going to find bits [to lower my time].”

The last U.S. world medal in this event came in 2007, when Brendan Hansen repeated as world champ.

Peaty, 22, now holds the 11 fastest times ever in the 100m breast, all set since 2015. The next-fastest man all time, Olympic gold and silver medalist Cameron van der Burgh (58.46), opted not to swim the 100m breast at worlds to focus on the 50m breast.

Peaty is the 50m breast favorite. He also holds the world record and is defending champion. The preliminary heats and semifinals are Tuesday, with the final Wednesday in the non-Olympic event. Peaty is not swimming the 200m breast.

Peaty could also be a huge factor in the medley relay on Sunday, where the Great Britain could be the top challenger to the U.S. The Brits took silver at the Rio Games.

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Results
Gold: Adam Peaty (GBR) — 57.47
Silver: Kevin Cordes (USA) — 58.79
Bronze: Kirill Prigoda (RUS) — 59.05
4. Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN) — 59.10
5. Cody Miller (USA) — 59.11
6. Andrius Sidlauskas (LTU) — 59.21
7. Yan Zibei (CHN) — 59.42
8. Ross Murdoch (GBR) — 59.45

Katinka Hosszu wins 200m IM as swimmer leaves pool mid-race

AP
By Nick ZaccardiJul 24, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT

Hungarian Katinka Hosszu delivered the gold-medal performance a raucous Budapest crowd hoped for at the world swimming championships.

Canadian Sydney Pickrem appeared to get out of the pool after 50 meters.

Hosszu won her third straight world title in the 200m individual medley, clocking 2:07.00 at the Danube Arena. The Olympic champion and world-record holder was followed by Japan’s Yui Ohashi (2:07.91) and American Madisyn Cox (2:09.71).

Hosszu was the overwhelming favorite, given she held the three fastest times in the world this year going into Monday’s final. She became the first woman to win 10 individual medals at world championships, a mark that Sarah Sjostrom and Katie Ledecky can surpass later in the meet. Retired Australian Leisel Jones won nine, all in breaststroke.

Hosszu scratched her other event Monday night, the 100m backstroke, one of three events she won at the Rio Olympics. Hosszu could earn medals in the 200m backstroke and 400m individual medley later this week.

Pickrem ranked No. 3 in the world this year and had the third-fastest time in the semifinals behind Hosszu and American Melanie Margalis, who finished fourth.

But Pickrem appeared to touch the wall last after the first 50 meters of butterfly and didn’t continue the race.

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Results
Gold: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) — 2:07.00
Silver: Yui Ohashi (JPN) — 2:07.91
Bronze: Madisyn Cox (USA) — 2:09.71
4. Melanie Margalis (USA) — 2:09.82
5. Runa Imai (JPN) — 2:09.99
6. Kim Seoyeong (KOR) — 2:10.40
7. Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (GBR) — 2:10.41
DQ. Sydney Pickrem (CAN)

Russia enters 19 athletes into world track and field champs

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 24, 2017, 12:42 PM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia plans to send 19 athletes to the world track and field championships in London next week despite its suspension from international competition for widespread doping.

The 19, including three world champions, have been given exemptions from Russia’s suspension after the IAAF reviewed their history of drug testing.

Maria Lasitskene is the overwhelming favorite to retain her high jump title, following an unbeaten season in the Diamond League. No other woman has leapt over two meters this year, but Lasitskene has done it at 11 different outdoor competitions.

Sergey Shubenkov leads the charge for Russia’s men as he tries to win a second world title in the 110m hurdles.

Russian Athletics Federation director Elena Orlova told TASS news agency on Monday that, besides the 19, it also filed paperwork for doping whistleblower and 800m runner Yulia Stepanova, but the federation isn’t in contact with her and believes she doesn’t intend to compete.

Since they’re officially “neutral athletes” under IAAF rules, the Russians won’t be allowed to wear national colors and the Russian anthem won’t be played if they win gold.

A total of 38 Russians had exemptions that could have allowed them to compete at the championships, but many didn’t make the qualifying standards. Eleven more were approved only for youth events, and 106 applications were declined.

Russia has been suspended since November 2015, when the first in a series of World Anti-Doping Agency investigations alleged drug use and cover-ups were common on its track team.

