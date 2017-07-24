Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold, misses world record

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Great Britain’s Adam Peaty repeated as world 100m breaststroke champion with the second-fastest time in history on Monday.

Peaty clocked 57.47 seconds, trailing only his Rio Olympic-winning swim of 57.13. American Kevin Cordes took second, a distance 1.32 seconds behind. Russian Kirill Prigoda earned bronze.

“[Eleven] months after Rio, it’s going to be so hard to get back what I had in Rio, but I’m more than happy to come here, defend my title, or attack my title,” Peaty said on the BBC. “Year after year, we’re going to find bits [to lower my time].”

The last U.S. world medal in this event came in 2007, when Brendan Hansen repeated as world champ.

Peaty, 22, now holds the 11 fastest times ever in the 100m breast, all set since 2015. The next-fastest man all time, Olympic gold and silver medalist Cameron van der Burgh (58.46), opted not to swim the 100m breast at worlds to focus on the 50m breast.

Peaty is the 50m breast favorite. He also holds the world record and is defending champion. The preliminary heats and semifinals are Tuesday, with the final Wednesday in the non-Olympic event. Peaty is not swimming the 200m breast.

Peaty could also be a huge factor in the medley relay on Sunday, where the Great Britain could be the top challenger to the U.S. The Brits took silver at the Rio Games.

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Results

Gold: Adam Peaty (GBR) — 57.47

Silver: Kevin Cordes (USA) — 58.79

Bronze: Kirill Prigoda (RUS) — 59.05

4. Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN) — 59.10

5. Cody Miller (USA) — 59.11

6. Andrius Sidlauskas (LTU) — 59.21

7. Yan Zibei (CHN) — 59.42

8. Ross Murdoch (GBR) — 59.45

