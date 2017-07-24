Katinka Hosszu wins 200m IM as swimmer leaves pool mid-race

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Hungarian Katinka Hosszu delivered the gold-medal performance a raucous Budapest crowd hoped for at the world swimming championships.

Canadian Sydney Pickrem appeared to get out of the pool after 50 meters.

Hosszu won her third straight world title in the 200m individual medley, clocking 2:07.00 at the Danube Arena. The Olympic champion and world-record holder was followed by Japan’s Yui Ohashi (2:07.91) and American Madisyn Cox (2:09.71).

Hosszu was the overwhelming favorite, given she held the three fastest times in the world this year going into Monday’s final. She became the first woman to win 10 individual medals at world championships, a mark that Sarah Sjostrom and Katie Ledecky can surpass later in the meet. Retired Australian Leisel Jones won nine, all in breaststroke.

Hosszu scratched her other event Monday night, the 100m backstroke, one of three events she won at the Rio Olympics. Hosszu could earn medals in the 200m backstroke and 400m individual medley later this week.

Pickrem ranked No. 3 in the world this year and had the third-fastest time in the semifinals behind Hosszu and American Melanie Margalis, who finished fourth.

But Pickrem appeared to touch the wall last after the first 50 meters of butterfly and didn’t continue the race.

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Results

Gold: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) — 2:07.00

Silver: Yui Ohashi (JPN) — 2:07.91

Bronze: Madisyn Cox (USA) — 2:09.71

4. Melanie Margalis (USA) — 2:09.82

5. Runa Imai (JPN) — 2:09.99

6. Kim Seoyeong (KOR) — 2:10.40

7. Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (GBR) — 2:10.41

DQ. Sydney Pickrem (CAN)

