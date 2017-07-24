Sarah Sjostrom follows world record with 100m butterfly title (video)

Swede Sarah Sjostrom just missed breaking a second world record in as many days at the world swimming championships.
Still, Sjostrom easily won her fourth world title in the 100m butterfly in 55.53 seconds, following her Olympic gold medal. Sjostrom won in Rio in a world-record 55.48. She’s the first woman to win four world titles in a single individual event.
American Kelsi Worrell earned bronze, her first individual medal at a major international meet. Worrell clocked a personal-best 56.37, finishing behind Australian silver medalist Emma McKeon (56.18).
Sjostrom now owns the 11 fastest times in history. The next-fastest woman, 2012 Olympic champion Dana Vollmer, had a best time of 55.98.
On Sunday, Sjostrom took .35 off the 100m freestyle world record leading off the 4x100m free relay for Sweden, which ended up fifth.
Sjostrom is favored to win four individual titles in Budapest, with the 50m free and butterfly and 100m free later in the week.
Sjostrom will not be swimming the 200m free in Budapest, keeping fans from a mouth-watering rematch with Katie Ledecky. Ledecky edged Sjostrom by .35 in the Rio Olympic final.
Women’s 100m Butterfly Results
Gold: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 55.53
Silver: Emma McKeon (AUS) — 56.18
Bronze: Kelsi Worrell (USA) — 56.37
4. Penny Oleksiak (CAN) — 56.94
5. Ahn Sehyeon (KOR) — 57.07
6. Rikako Ikee (JPN) — 57.08
7. Svetlana Chimrova (RUS) — 57.24
8. Zhang Yufei (CHN) — 57.51
WORLDS: TV Schedule | Men's Preview | Women's Preview | Schedule/Results
Hungarian Katinka Hosszu delivered the gold-medal performance a raucous Budapest crowd hoped for at the world swimming championships.
Canadian Sydney Pickrem appeared to get out of the pool after 50 meters.
Hosszu won her third straight world title in the 200m individual medley, clocking 2:07.00 at the Danube Arena. The Olympic champion and world-record holder was followed by Japan’s Yui Ohashi (2:07.91) and American Madisyn Cox (2:09.71).
Hosszu was the overwhelming favorite, given she held the three fastest times in the world this year going into Monday’s final. She became the first woman to win 10 individual medals at world championships, a mark that Sarah Sjostrom and Katie Ledecky can surpass later in the meet. Retired Australian Leisel Jones won nine, all in breaststroke.
Hosszu scratched her other event Monday night, the 100m backstroke, one of three events she won at the Rio Olympics. Hosszu could earn medals in the 200m backstroke and 400m individual medley later this week.
Pickrem ranked No. 3 in the world this year and had the third-fastest time in the semifinals behind Hosszu and American Melanie Margalis, who finished fourth.
But Pickrem appeared to touch the wall last after the first 50 meters of butterfly and didn’t continue the race.
Women’s 200m Individual Medley Results
Gold: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) — 2:07.00
Silver: Yui Ohashi (JPN) — 2:07.91
Bronze: Madisyn Cox (USA) — 2:09.71
4. Melanie Margalis (USA) — 2:09.82
5. Runa Imai (JPN) — 2:09.99
6. Kim Seoyeong (KOR) — 2:10.40
7. Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (GBR) — 2:10.41
DQ. Sydney Pickrem (CAN)
WORLDS: TV Schedule | Men's Preview | Women's Preview | Schedule/Results
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia plans to send 19 athletes to the world track and field championships in London next week despite its suspension from international competition for widespread doping.
The 19, including three world champions, have been given exemptions from Russia’s suspension after the IAAF reviewed their history of drug testing.
Maria Lasitskene is the overwhelming favorite to retain her high jump title, following an unbeaten season in the Diamond League. No other woman has leapt over two meters this year, but Lasitskene has done it at 11 different outdoor competitions.
Sergey Shubenkov leads the charge for Russia’s men as he tries to win a second world title in the 110m hurdles.
Russian Athletics Federation director Elena Orlova told TASS news agency on Monday that, besides the 19, it also filed paperwork for doping whistleblower and 800m runner Yulia Stepanova, but the federation isn’t in contact with her and believes she doesn’t intend to compete.
Since they’re officially “neutral athletes” under IAAF rules, the Russians won’t be allowed to wear national colors and the Russian anthem won’t be played if they win gold.
A total of 38 Russians had exemptions that could have allowed them to compete at the championships, but many didn’t make the qualifying standards. Eleven more were approved only for youth events, and 106 applications were declined.
Russia has been suspended since November 2015, when the first in a series of World Anti-Doping Agency investigations alleged drug use and cover-ups were common on its track team.
