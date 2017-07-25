TRENDING SWIMMING WORLDS | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Caster Semenya enters 2 individual races at world championships

By Nick ZaccardiJul 25, 2017, 8:41 AM EDT

Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya is entered in both the 800m and 1500m at August’s world championships, her nation’s track federation said Tuesday.

Semenya has never raced multiple events at an Olympics or worlds. The South African said three weeks before the Rio Olympics that she believed she would race both the 400m and 800m in Rio but ended up only contesting the 800m (and winning convincingly).

Semenya, undefeated at 800m since missing the 2015 World final, could try to become the first woman since Russian Svetlana Masterkova in 1999 to earn medals in both the 800m and 1500m at worlds.

The women’s 1500m final at worlds in London is Aug. 7. The 800m first round is Aug. 9. Semenya is also in the South African 4x400m relay pool.

Semenya has raced one 1500m this year, winning her national title, and last raced the event internationally in 2011, according to Tilastopaja.org.

Her personal best from 2016 would rank No. 15 in the world this year.

That would make her an underdog versus the likes of Rio gold medalist Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, world-record holder Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia and Ethiopian-born Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, who has the three fastest times in the world this year.

Katie Ledecky wins by 19 seconds, breaks world swimming titles record

By Nick ZaccardiJul 25, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

Katie Ledecky won her third straight world 1500m freestyle title, earning her record-breaking 12th career world championship in Budapest on Tuesday.

The five-time Olympic champion clocked 15:31.82 to win by 19 seconds at the Danube Arena. Spain’s Mireia Belmonte took silver, followed by Italian Simona Quadarella. Ledecky owns the world record of 15:25.48 and the seven fastest times in history.

Ledecky, a 20-year-old rising Stanford sophomore, broke her tie with Missy Franklin for the most career world titles by a woman. The overall record is held by Michael Phelps, who won 26.

Ledecky had a 200m freestyle semifinal scheduled Tuesday about 45 minutes after completing the 1500m free final.

She completed the same double at the 2015 Worlds — with about half the time in between — by qualifying for the eight-woman 200m free final with the sixth-fastest time overall.

Ledecky has three gold medals so far this week, en route to a possible six, which would tie Franklin’s female record for golds at a single worlds.

In other events Tuesday, Kylie Masse became the first Canadian woman to win a world swimming title after the nation previously took 18 combined silver and bronze medals. Masse broke the longest-standing women’s world record in swimming, the 100m backstroke, which had stood since 2009, with a time of 58.10.

American Kathleen Baker took silver in 58.58, followed by defending world champion Emily Seebohm of Australia.

China’s Sun Yang bagged his ninth career world title with his first crown in the 200m freestyle in 1:44.39. American Townley Haas took silver, .65 behind, followed by Russian Aleksandr Krasnykh.

In Rio, Sun became the first swimmer to win Olympic titles in the 200m, 400m and 1500m frees. Now, he’s the first man to complete the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m free set at worlds. Ledecky recorded that feat at a single worlds in 2015.

Canadian Xu Jiayu followed his Olympic silver medal with a gold in the 100m backstroke, edging 2012 Olympic champion Matt Grevers by .04. Rio gold medalist Ryan Murphy earned bronze.

Great Britain’s Adam Peaty broke his 50m breaststroke world record twice on Tuesday, in the preliminary heats and the semifinals. Peaty lowered the mark from 26.42 to 25.95 in the non-Olympic event.

Kerri Walsh Jennings to miss world championships

By Nick ZaccardiJul 25, 2017, 10:12 AM EDT

Kerri Walsh Jennings will miss the world beach volleyball championships that start this weekend after dislocating her five-times surgically repaired right shoulder in a match last Saturday, according to the FIVB.

Walsh Jennings, 38 and a three-time Olympic champion, and new partner Nicole Branagh had their best tournament of the year before Walsh Jennings went down in Olsztyn, Poland, last week (video here).

They were in a third-set semifinal battle with Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan when Walsh Jennings suffered the injury digging a ball.

Walsh Jennings won three straight world titles with Misty May-Treanor in 2003, 2005 and 2007, in addition to her record four Olympic beach volleyball medals.

Walsh Jennings and Rio Olympic partner April Ross were bounced in the round of 16 at the last worlds in 2015. Walsh Jennings played that tournament one month after dislocating her right shoulder in a match. She missed the 2013 Worlds after giving birth to her third child.

Walsh Jennings and Ross split three months ago after Walsh Jennings decided not to sign a contract with the domestic AVP league.

Ross is slated to play with Rio Olympian Lauren Fendrick at worlds in Vienna starting Friday. The other U.S. teams include Sara Hughes and Kelly Claes and Brooke Sweat and Summer Ross. Branagh will now pair with Emily Day at worlds.

Olympic champions Kira Walkenhorst and Laura Ludwig of Germany and top Brazilians Larissa and Talita headline the women’s field.

The top U.S. medal hope is on the men’s side with 2008 Olympic champion Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, but Rio gold medalists Alison and Bruno of Brazil loom.

