TRENDING SWIMMING WORLDS | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Getty Images

Olympic long jump gold medalist to miss world championships

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJul 25, 2017, 8:10 AM EDT

More: Track and Field

Russia enters 19 athletes into world track and field champs Wrong anthem at medal ceremony leads winner to leave After accident, Olympian Jamie Nieto walks at his wedding

Great Britain’s Greg Rutherford, the 2012 Olympic and 2015 World champion in the long jump, will miss the world championships at London’s Olympic Stadium next month due to ankle ligament damage and a sports hernia.

“In the last few days I have had to accept an unfortunate reality,” was posted on Rutherford’s social media Tuesday. “I did everything I could, but a string of injuries at the worst possible time means I will be unable to defend my world title in London.”

Rutherford, 30, is the only man since Carl Lewis to win multiple Olympic long jump medals.

He followed up the London 2012 title as part of Super Saturday with a bronze in Rio behind American Jeff Henderson and South African Luvo Manyonga.

“I am truly gutted,” was posted on Rutherford’s social media. “That [London Olympic] stadium is such a special place for me, I am so devastated that I won’t be competing in front of the best fans in the world, in the stadium that changed my life.”

Rutherford long jumped in two meets this year and none since June 4, according to Tilastopaja.org. He ranks No. 25 in the world in 2017.

Manyonga is favored to win this year’s world title with the five best jumps in the world this year.

Henderson finished fifth at the USATF Outdoor Championships but made the three-man U.S. team for worlds because the third- and fourth-place finishers didn’t meet the qualifying standard.

MORE: Usain Bolt barely wins last race before worlds

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Yulia Efimova wags finger as Lilly King rivalry heats up (video)

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJul 24, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

More: Swimming

Katinka Hosszu wins 200m IM as swimmer leaves pool mid-race (video) Sarah Sjostrom follows world record with 100m butterfly title (video) Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold, misses world record (video)

The Lilly KingYulia Efimova rivalry is back on, but this time the Russian is wagging her finger.

Efimova missed the 100m breaststroke world record by .01 in the semifinals at the world swimming championships in Budapest on Monday.

Efimova celebrated her time by finger wagging, an homage to King’s famous move in the ready room at the Rio Olympics.  She and King will go head to head in the final as the top two seeds on Tuesday after King won her later semifinal in a personal-best time .17 slower than Efimova.

“I’m always looking at the results from the heat before,” King told media in Budapest, adding that she wasn’t shaved for Monday’s semifinals. “I saw a little finger wag. I saw it. It’s just motivating me more, so that’s OK.”

King, who criticized Efimova’s presence in Rio after serving a doping ban, beat the Russian in the Olympic 100m breaststroke final last year.

Efimova served a 16-month ban for testing positive for the banned steroid DHEA in 2013. She again tested positive in February 2016 for meldonium, though she said she stopped taking it before it became a banned substance Jan. 1 and was absolved along with other athletes.

“You’ve been caught for drug cheating, I’m just not a fan,” King memorably said in Rio, adding last fall, “[Doping] was on all of our minds. We had team meetings talking about what it was going to be like. We were going to be racing dopers, and we all knew it.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

WORLDS: TV Schedule | Men’s Preview | Women’s Preview | Schedule/Results

Katinka Hosszu wins 200m IM as swimmer leaves pool mid-race (video)

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJul 24, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT

More: Swimming

Yulia Efimova wags finger as Lilly King rivalry heats up (video) Sarah Sjostrom follows world record with 100m butterfly title (video) Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold, misses world record (video)

Hungarian Katinka Hosszu delivered the gold-medal performance a raucous Budapest crowd hoped for at the world swimming championships.

Canadian Sydney Pickrem, a medal favorite, appeared to get out of the pool after 50 meters. Swimming Canada later said she “took on water” approaching the first wall.

“Unfortunately it inhibited her to the point where she wasn’t able to continue in the race,” a press release said.

Hosszu won her third straight world title in the 200m individual medley, clocking 2:07.00 at the frenzied Danube Arena. The Olympic champion and world-record holder was followed by Japan’s Yui Ohashi (2:07.91) and American Madisyn Cox (2:09.71).

“Just another stepping stone,” said Cox, who finished her University of Texas career this year and made her major international debut in Budapest. “Of course, I want to be better. That time will come.”

Hosszu was the overwhelming favorite, given she held the three fastest times in the world this year going into Monday’s final. The “Iron Lady” became the first woman to win 10 individual world championships medals, a mark that Sarah SjostromKatie Ledecky and Yulia Efimova can surpass later in the meet. Retired Australian Leisel Jones won nine, all in breaststroke.

Hosszu scratched her other event Monday night, the 100m backstroke, one of three events she won at the Rio Olympics. Hosszu could earn medals in the 200m backstroke and 400m individual medley later this week.

Pickrem ranked No. 3 in the world this year and had the third-fastest time in the semifinals behind Hosszu and American Melanie Margalis, who finished fourth.

Women’s 200m Individual Medley Results
Gold: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) — 2:07.00
Silver: Yui Ohashi (JPN) — 2:07.91
Bronze: Madisyn Cox (USA) — 2:09.71
4. Melanie Margalis (USA) — 2:09.82
5. Runa Imai (JPN) — 2:09.99
6. Kim Seoyeong (KOR) — 2:10.40
7. Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (GBR) — 2:10.41
DQ. Sydney Pickrem (CAN)

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

WORLDS: TV Schedule | Men’s Preview | Women’s Preview | Schedule/Results