Kerri Walsh Jennings to miss world championships

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kerri Walsh Jennings will miss the world beach volleyball championships that start this weekend after dislocating her five-times surgically repaired right shoulder in a match last Saturday, according to the FIVB.

Walsh Jennings, 38 and a three-time Olympic champion, and new partner Nicole Branagh had their best tournament of the year before Walsh Jennings went down in Olsztyn, Poland, last week (video here).

They were in a third-set semifinal battle with Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan when Walsh Jennings suffered the injury digging a ball.

Walsh Jennings won three straight world titles with Misty May-Treanor in 2003, 2005 and 2007, in addition to her record four Olympic beach volleyball medals.

Walsh Jennings and Rio Olympic partner April Ross were bounced in the round of 16 at the last worlds in 2015. Walsh Jennings played that tournament one month after dislocating her right shoulder in a match. She missed the 2013 Worlds after giving birth to her third child.

Walsh Jennings and Ross split three months ago after Walsh Jennings decided not to sign a contract with the domestic AVP league.

Ross is slated to play with Rio Olympian Lauren Fendrick at worlds in Vienna starting Friday. The other U.S. teams include Sara Hughes and Kelly Claes and Brooke Sweat and Summer Ross. Branagh will now pair with Emily Day at worlds.

Olympic champions Kira Walkenhorst and Laura Ludwig of Germany and top Brazilians Larissa and Talita headline the women’s field.

The top U.S. medal hope is on the men’s side with 2008 Olympic champion Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, but Rio gold medalists Alison and Bruno of Brazil loom.

MORE: April Ross discusses playing without Kerri Walsh Jennings

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!