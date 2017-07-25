TRENDING SWIMMING WORLDS | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS

Canada earns first women’s swimming world title as oldest world record falls

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJul 25, 2017, 2:46 PM EDT

More: Swimming

Katie Ledecky wins by 19 seconds, breaks world swimming titles record Lilly King beats Yulia Efimova again, breaks world record (video) Ryan Murphy, Matt Grevers U.S. gets 2 medals in men’s 100m backstroke (video)

Oh Canada, the drought is over.

Kylie Masse became the first Canadian female swimmer to win a world title, breaking the 100m backstroke world record at the world championships in Budapest on Tuesday.

Masse, 21, clocked 58.10, relegating American Kathleen Baker to silver by .48. Baker took silver and Masse bronze in Rio behind Hungarian Katinka Hosszu.

Baker led after 50 meters in Budapest, but Masse had the fastest second half by .48 to nab the world record by .02.

She wiped the longest-standing women’s world record off the books from Great Britain’s Gemma Spofforth at the 2009 Worlds.

Australian Emily Seebohm, who swept the 2015 Worlds backstrokes, took bronze Tuesday.

Masse ended a prolonged Canadian women’s swimming drought at worlds. Canadian women won 18 world medals before this year, but all were silver and bronze.

Two Canadian women — Anne Ottenbrite and Penny Oleksiak — have won Olympic gold.

Women’s 100m Backstroke Results
Gold: Kylie Masse (CAN) — 58.10
Silver: Kathleen Baker (USA) — 58.58
Bronze: Emily Seebohm (AUS) — 58.59
4. Olivia Smoliga (USA) — 58.77
5. Anastasiia Fesikova (RUS) — 58.83
6. Daria Ustinova (RUS) — 59.50
7. Simona Baumrtova (CZE) — 59.71
8. Kathleen Dawson (GBR) — 59.90

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

WORLDS: TV Schedule | Men’s Preview | Women’s Preview | Schedule/Results

Katie Ledecky wins by 19 seconds, breaks world swimming titles record

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJul 25, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

More: Swimming

Lilly King beats Yulia Efimova again, breaks world record (video) Ryan Murphy, Matt Grevers U.S. gets 2 medals in men’s 100m backstroke (video) Canada earns first women’s swimming world title as oldest world record falls

Katie Ledecky convincingly broke the female record for swimming world titles.

But Lilly King tasted even sweeter victory, breaking a world record and dominating rival Yulia Efimova at the world championships in Budapest on Tuesday. Video of that showdown is here.

Ledecky clocked 15:31.82 to win the 1500m freestyle by a whopping 19 seconds at the Danube Arena, her 12th career world gold. Spain’s Mireia Belmonte took silver, followed by Italian Simona Quadarella. Ledecky owns the world record of 15:25.48 and the seven fastest times in history.

Ledecky, a 20-year-old rising Stanford sophomore, broke her tie with Missy Franklin for the most career world titles by a woman. The overall record is held by Michael Phelps, who won 26.

Fifty minutes after her 1500m free, Ledecky won her 200m free semifinal to make Wednesday’s final.

“It’s hard 364 of the other days of the year,” Ledecky said. “It’s putting in the work in practice, so that when I get to this day of the meet, I can just do it. It’s routine. I can just get up and know that I have the work in the bank to get up and swim those times.”

Ledecky has three gold medals so far this week, en route to a possible six, which would tie Franklin’s female record for golds at a single worlds.

In other events Tuesday, Lilly King handed Russian rival Yulia Efimova another beating in the 100m breast. This time, the finger-wagging King broke the world record.

Kylie Masse became the first Canadian woman to win a world swimming title after the nation previously took 18 combined silver and bronze medals. Masse broke the longest-standing women’s world record in swimming, the 100m backstroke, which had stood since 2009, with a time of 58.10.

American Kathleen Baker took silver in 58.58, followed by defending world champion Emily Seebohm of Australia.

China’s Sun Yang bagged his ninth career world title with his first crown in the 200m freestyle in 1:44.39. American Townley Haas took silver, .65 behind, followed by Russian Aleksandr Krasnykh.

In Rio, Sun became the first swimmer to win Olympic titles in the 200m, 400m and 1500m frees. Now, he’s the first man to complete the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m free set at worlds. Ledecky recorded that feat at a single worlds in 2015.

Canadian Xu Jiayu followed his Olympic silver medal with a gold in the 100m backstroke, edging 2012 Olympic champion Matt Grevers by .04. Rio gold medalist Ryan Murphy earned bronze.

Great Britain’s Adam Peaty broke his 50m breaststroke world record twice on Tuesday, in the preliminary heats and the semifinals. Peaty lowered the mark from 26.42 to 25.95 in the non-Olympic event.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

WORLDS: TV Schedule | Men’s Preview | Women’s Preview | Schedule/Results

Lilly King beats Yulia Efimova again, breaks world record (video)

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJul 25, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

More: Swimming

Katie Ledecky wins by 19 seconds, breaks world swimming titles record Ryan Murphy, Matt Grevers U.S. gets 2 medals in men’s 100m backstroke (video) Canada earns first women’s swimming world title as oldest world record falls

Lilly King stared toward Yulia Efimova before the race. She glanced at her afterward.

In between, King handed her Russian rival another beating, this time in world-record fashion at the world championships in Budapest on Tuesday.

King won the 100m breaststroke in 1:04.13 to back up her finger-wagging Olympic 100m breast title with her first world title.

Countrywoman Katie Meili earned silver in 1:05.03, followed by Efimova getting bronze in 1:05.05.

King smashed the previous record of 1:04.35 held by Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte, but she didn’t exactly feel confident Tuesday afternoon.

“I was actually, like really freaking out when I got to the pool,” King told media in Budapest. “I was like very nervous. Then I got in for warm-up, and I felt a lot better. I was feeling very confident going into the race.”

Once on the pool deck, King looked very much the trash-talking Indiana Hoosier who in Rio said Efimova shouldn’t be allowed to compete for previously failing two drug tests.

After introductions, King stood staring at the lane next to her, where Efimova happened to be. Efimova did not appear to reciprocate.

“It’s always going to be a showdown,” King said, noting how impressed she was by Efimova’s semifinal swim Monday, when the Russian missed the world record by .01 and finger-wagged after.

King smirked, got up on her block and swam the fastest first 50 meters by a half-second over Efimova.

As Efimova faded in the last 25 meters, King surged to the wall. She turned around, saw the scoreboard and slammed her right arm into the pool.

Then she looked ever so briefly toward Efimova’s lane, turned back and raised both of her arms in the air.

King and Efimova are slated to go head to head again in finals of the 200m breaststroke (Friday) and 50m breaststroke (Sunday). They are ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in both events this year.

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Results
Gold: Lilly King (USA) — 1:04.13
Silver: Katie Meili (USA) — 1:05:03
Bronze: Yulia Efimova (RUS) — 1:05.05
4. Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) — 1:05.65
5. Shi Jinglin (CHN) — 1:06.43
6. Kierra Smith (CAN) — 1:06.90
7. Jessica Vall (ESP) — 1:06.95
8. Sarah Vasey (GBR) — 1:07.19

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

WORLDS: TV Schedule | Men’s Preview | Women’s Preview | Schedule/Results