TRENDING SWIMMING WORLDS | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Getty Images

Jarome Iginla, Shane Doan could be in Olympic picture

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJul 26, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT

More: Hockey

Canada names Olympic men’s hockey coach Some AHL players will be allowed to play at Olympics Jim Paek South Korean Olympic hockey coach: My expectation is gold

Jarome Iginla and Shane Doan, two 40-year-old forwards mulling continuing NHL careers, might have another option: the Canadian Olympic team in PyeongChang.

“Those are guys that we will definitely consider, guys that we will think a lot about,” Team Canada general manager Sean Burke said in a radio interview Tuesday after ex-Vancouver Canucks coach Willie Desjardins was named Canada’s Olympic head coach.

Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney echoed Burke, with one key caveat.

“You cannot not look at [Iginla and Doan],” Renney said on TSN. “The bottom line is, though, everyone should be active from this point forward if they want consideration as an Olympic player. There’s no exceptions to that, quite honestly.”

Iginla and Doan, two multiple-time NHL All-Stars, are not currently active in that both players had contracts end after this past season and have not signed with another club.

They may retire from the NHL, which would make them available for international play this fall and, potentially, the Olympics in February. Players in the NHL next season will be ineligible for the Olympics as the league will not take an Olympic break for the first time since 1994.

Iginla, an Olympian in 2002, 2006 and 2010, split last season with the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings.

Doan never made an Olympic team but played on six world championship squads during the last 21 years with the Phoenix Coyotes franchise.

The GM Burke declined to speculate on if Canada would take Sidney Crosby to the Olympics if Crosby defied the NHL and insisted he wanted to go to PyeongChang anyway.

“That’s not even something that right now, as a staff, myself personally, we have even thought about or put any really time into,” Burke said. “Those things will play out, however they play out, we’ll deal with it at the time.

As for now, Hockey Canada has a general idea from where the 25-man Olympic team will come.

“Most of our players will be guys that come from Europe, playing in the KHL … the odd AHL guy,” and, “there might be a guy in college,” Burke said.

Canada did name rosters for its first two pre-Olympic tournaments in Russia in August. Those teams are headlined by former NHL players Ben ScrivensCam BarkerMax TalbotDerek Roy and Mason Raymond, all of whom played or signed with European clubs in the last year.

MORE: NHL releases schedule with no Olympic break

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Novak Djokovic to miss U.S. Open, rest of 2017

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 26, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

More: Olympics

Jarome Iginla, Shane Doan could be in Olympic picture Katie Ledecky wins by 19 seconds, breaks world swimming titles record Lilly King beats Yulia Efimova again, breaks world record (video)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic will sit out the rest of this season because of an injured right elbow, meaning he will miss the U.S. Open and end his streak of participating in 51 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments.

“It is the most important for me to recover, to be able to play injury free for as long as possible, to compete in the sport that has given me so much, the sport I love,” Djokovic said Wednesday. “Of course I want to return to the winning form, to win again, to win the trophies. But now it is not the time to talk about it. At this point, I’m focusing on recovery.”

Until now, Djokovic has never missed a major tournament since he entered his first, the 2005 Australian Open. That is the third-longest active run among men and seventh-longest in history.

In that time, the 30-year-old Serb has won 12 Grand Slam titles, including the U.S. Open in 2011 and 2015.

“The remarkable series has come to an end,” Djokovic said. “My body has its limits, and I have to respect that and be grateful for all that I have achieved so far.”

He said that Andre Agassi, who he recently began working with on a part-time basis, will be his coach when Djokovic returns to the tour next year. He plans to start with a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open in January.

“He supports my decision to take a break, and remains my head coach,” Djokovic said. “He is going to help me get back into shape and bounce back strong after the recovery period.”

Djokovic made his announcement via Facebook, his website and at a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia.

Djokovic’s last match was on July 12, when he stopped playing during his Wimbledon quarterfinal against Tomas Berdych because of the elbow. Djokovic said that day he was in pain when he hit serves and forehands.

At the time, Djokovic said he had been struggling with the elbow on his racket-swinging arm for about 1½ years and so far had opted against having surgery — and he reiterated Wednesday that he does not need an operation.

But he also said then that he would seriously consider taking a prolonged break from the tour.

Since winning the 2016 French Open to complete a career Grand Slam and become the first man in nearly a half-century to win four consecutive major trophies, Djokovic’s form has dipped. He has fallen from No. 1 to No. 4 in the ATP rankings and failed to defend any of those titles. He has made it past the quarterfinals at only one of the past five Grand Slam tournaments: last year’s U.S. Open, where he lost in the final to Stan Wawrinka.

Djokovic, who also mentioned Wednesday that his wife is expecting their second child, reached at least the semifinals at Flushing Meadows each of the past 10 years. That includes seven appearances in the final.

This year’s U.S. Open starts Aug. 28.

Roger Federer demonstrated the benefits of a hiatus from the tour, sitting out the last half of 2016 after Wimbledon to let his surgically repaired left knee to heal fully.

Federer returned at the beginning of this season and won the Australian Open to end a 4½-year Grand Slam drought, plus titles at Indian Wells and Miami. He took another break after that, missing the entire European clay-court circuit, and returned for the grass, winning his eighth Wimbledon championship and 19th major title overall — both records for a man — this month.

“All the doctors I’ve consulted, and all the specialists I have visited, in Serbia and all over the world, have agreed that this injury requires rest. A prolonged break from the sport is inevitable,” Djokovic said. “I’ll do whatever it takes to recover. I will use the upcoming period to strengthen my body and also to improve certain tennis elements that I have not been able to work on over the past years, due to a demanding schedule.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Federer asked about 2020 Olympics

Katie Ledecky wins by 19 seconds, breaks world swimming titles record

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJul 25, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

More: Swimming

Lilly King beats Yulia Efimova again, breaks world record (video) Ryan Murphy, Matt Grevers U.S. gets 2 medals in men’s 100m backstroke (video) Canada earns first women’s swimming world title as oldest world record falls

Katie Ledecky convincingly broke the female record for swimming world titles.

But Lilly King tasted even sweeter victory, breaking a world record and dominating rival Yulia Efimova at the world championships in Budapest on Tuesday. Video of that showdown is here.

Ledecky clocked 15:31.82 to win the 1500m freestyle by a whopping 19 seconds at the Danube Arena, her 12th career world gold. Spain’s Mireia Belmonte took silver, followed by Italian Simona Quadarella. Ledecky owns the world record of 15:25.48 and the seven fastest times in history.

Ledecky, a 20-year-old rising Stanford sophomore, broke her tie with Missy Franklin for the most career world titles by a woman. The overall record is held by Michael Phelps, who won 26.

Fifty minutes after her 1500m free, Ledecky won her 200m free semifinal to make Wednesday’s final.

“It’s hard 364 of the other days of the year,” Ledecky said. “It’s putting in the work in practice, so that when I get to this day of the meet, I can just do it. It’s routine. I can just get up and know that I have the work in the bank to get up and swim those times.”

Ledecky has three gold medals so far this week, en route to a possible six, which would tie Franklin’s female record for golds at a single worlds.

In other events Tuesday, Lilly King handed Russian rival Yulia Efimova another beating in the 100m breast. This time, the finger-wagging King broke the world record.

Kylie Masse became the first Canadian woman to win a world swimming title after the nation previously took 18 combined silver and bronze medals. Masse broke the longest-standing women’s world record in swimming, the 100m backstroke, which had stood since 2009, with a time of 58.10.

American Kathleen Baker took silver in 58.58, followed by defending world champion Emily Seebohm of Australia.

China’s Sun Yang bagged his ninth career world title with his first crown in the 200m freestyle in 1:44.39. American Townley Haas took silver, .65 behind, followed by Russian Aleksandr Krasnykh.

In Rio, Sun became the first swimmer to win Olympic titles in the 200m, 400m and 1500m frees. Now, he’s the first man to complete the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m free set at worlds. Ledecky recorded that feat at a single worlds in 2015.

Canadian Xu Jiayu followed his Olympic silver medal with a gold in the 100m backstroke, edging 2012 Olympic champion Matt Grevers by .04. Rio gold medalist Ryan Murphy earned bronze.

Great Britain’s Adam Peaty broke his 50m breaststroke world record twice on Tuesday, in the preliminary heats and the semifinals. Peaty lowered the mark from 26.42 to 25.95 in the non-Olympic event.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

WORLDS: TV Schedule | Men’s Preview | Women’s Preview | Schedule/Results