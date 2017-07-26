TRENDING SWIMMING WORLDS | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Katie Ledecky beaten in 200m freestyle at world championships

By Nick ZaccardiJul 26, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT

Katie Ledecky lost an individual final at a major international meet for the first time, tying for silver in the 200m freestyle at the world championships in Budapest on Wednesday.

Italian world-record holder Federica Pellegrini won in 1:54.73, which was .04 slower than Ledecky’s semifinal time Tuesday. Ledecky and Australian Emma McKeon tied for silver in 1:55.18.

Ledecky had won all 13 of her individual finals at the Olympics, world championships and Pan Pacific Championships before Wednesday.

In other events, South African Chad le Clos went out hard and held on to win the 200m butterfly in 1:53.33. That time would have beaten rival Michael Phelps by .03 in Rio. It was Le Clos’ fastest since upsetting Phelps at the 2012 Olympics.

But the women’s 200m free was the showcase event Wednesday.

McKeon led Ledecky by .01 after 150 meters, but the veteran Pellegrini surged past both swimmers with the fastest final length by seven tenths of a second.

Ledecky’s biggest rival in the 200m free, Swede Sarah Sjöström, chose not to enter the event in Budapest as she focuses on the 50m and 100m butterflies and freestyles.

Sjöström clocked 1:54.08 for silver in Rio (.35 behind Ledecky) and 1:54.31 leading off the 4x200m free relay at 2015 Worlds (.85 faster than Ledecky’s winning time in the 200m free final which Sjöström also skipped).

Ledecky’s quest to match Missy Franklin‘s female record of six gold medals at a single worlds is now over.

Ledecky has the 4x200m freestyle relay Thursday, where the U.S. is a heavy favorite, and the 800m freestyle on Friday and Saturday, where she holds the 13 fastest times in history.

Pellegrini, whose 200m free world record from 2009 is the oldest female mark still standing, became the first swimmer to earn seven world medals in a single event. Pellegrini also won earned Olympic silver in 2004 at age 16 and bronze in 2008, but was fifth in 2012 and fourth in 2016.

In Wednesday semifinals, Americans Caeleb Dressel and Nathan Adrian were the second- and third-fastest qualifiers into the 100m freestyle final Thursday. France’s Mehdy Metella qualified first by .01 over Dressel.

Women’s 200m Freestyle Results
Gold: Federica Pellegrini (ITA) — 1;54.73
Silver: Katie Ledecky (USA) — 1:55.18
Silver: Emma McKeon (AUS) — 1:55.18
4. Veronika Popova (RUS) — 1:55.26
5. Siobhan Haughey (HKG) — 1:55.96
6. Leah Smith (USA) — 1:56.06
7. Katinka Hosszu (HUN) — 1:56.35
8. Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) — 1:56.62

U.S. Olympians receive medal upgrades after doping punishments

By Nick ZaccardiJul 26, 2017, 10:37 AM EDT

U.S. Olympians Kara Goucher and Francena McCorory are among more than a dozen athletes set to receive retroactive world championships medal upgrades in ceremonies at the world track and field championships next month.

Goucher, a 2008 and 2012 Olympic distance runner, will be promoted from bronze to silver from the 2007 World Championships 10,000m in an Aug. 5 ceremony at London’s Olympic Stadium.

Original silver medalist Elvan Abeylegesse of Turkey tested positive for the banned steroid stanozolol in a retest of a sample she gave at the 2007 World Championships, it was announced in March.

Abeylegesse also won Olympic silver medals in the 5000m and 10,000m at the 2008 Beijing Games.

American Shalane Flanagan stands to get the silver medal in the Olympic 10,000m, but that has not been announced yet. The medal upgrade ceremonies at worlds include past world championships but no past Olympic events.

U.S. 400m runner Francena McCorory will receive two medals on Aug. 4 — bronze in the 2011 World Championships 400m and gold as part of the 2013 U.S. 4x400m relay team with Jessica BeardNatasha Hastings and Ashley SpencerJoanna Atkins also ran in the preliminary heats of the relay.

Original 2011 World 400m bronze medalist Anastasia Kapachinskaya was retroactively disqualified in June after a doping sample from the 2011 Worlds was retested and found to contain banned steroids. McCorory originally finished fourth in that final.

Russia was stripped of its 2013 World 4x400m title in February after relay member Antonina Krivoshapka was retroactively banned for a doping offense. Russia beat the U.S. by .22 in that world final.

The biggest cheer at London Olympic Stadium for one of 11 medal upgrade ceremonies will come on Aug. 6, when Brit Jessica Ennis-Hill receives her 2011 World heptathlon gold after Russian Tatyana Chernova was stripped for doping.

Jarome Iginla, Shane Doan could be in Olympic picture

By Nick ZaccardiJul 26, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT

Jarome Iginla and Shane Doan, two 40-year-old forwards mulling continuing NHL careers, might have another option: the Canadian Olympic team in PyeongChang.

“Those are guys that we will definitely consider, guys that we will think a lot about,” Team Canada general manager Sean Burke said in a radio interview Tuesday after ex-Vancouver Canucks coach Willie Desjardins was named Canada’s Olympic head coach.

Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney echoed Burke, with one key caveat.

“You cannot not look at [Iginla and Doan],” Renney said on TSN. “The bottom line is, though, everyone should be active from this point forward if they want consideration as an Olympic player. There’s no exceptions to that, quite honestly.”

Iginla and Doan, two multiple-time NHL All-Stars, are not currently active in that both players had contracts end after this past season and have not signed with another club.

They may retire from the NHL, which would make them available for international play this fall and, potentially, the Olympics in February. Players in the NHL next season will be ineligible for the Olympics as the league will not take an Olympic break for the first time since 1994.

Iginla, an Olympian in 2002, 2006 and 2010, split last season with the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings.

Doan, a 2006 Olympian, spent the last 21 years with the Phoenix Coyotes franchise.

The GM Burke declined to speculate on if Canada would take Sidney Crosby to the Olympics if Crosby defied the NHL and insisted he wanted to go to PyeongChang anyway.

“That’s not even something that right now, as a staff, myself personally, we have even thought about or put any really time into,” Burke said. “Those things will play out, however they play out, we’ll deal with it at the time.

As for now, Hockey Canada has a general idea from where the 25-man Olympic team will come.

“Most of our players will be guys that come from Europe, playing in the KHL … the odd AHL guy,” and, “there might be a guy in college,” Burke said.

Canada did name rosters for its first two pre-Olympic tournaments in Russia in August. Those teams are headlined by former NHL players Ben ScrivensCam BarkerMax TalbotDerek Roy and Mason Raymond, all of whom played or signed with European clubs in the last year.

