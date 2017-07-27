World Beach Volleyball Championships broadcast schedule

Olympic medalists April Ross and Phil Dalhausser lead eight U.S. pairs into the world beach volleyball championships on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA starting Friday.
All 74 center-court matches from Vienna will stream live on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app, OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app, including the medal matches Aug. 4 and 5. That’s in addition to broadcast coverage on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel.
Ross split from three-time Olympic champion Kerri Walsh Jennings three months ago, less than a year after taking bronze in Rio together. Walsh Jennings withdrew from worlds on Tuesday after dislocating her shoulder in a match last Saturday.
Ross, a 2009 World champion and 2012 Olympic silver medalist with Jennifer Kessy, is now paired with Rio Olympian Lauren Fendrick. They made the World Series of Beach Volleyball final earlier this month.
The other U.S. women’s pairs at worlds are Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes, Olympian Brooke Sweat and Summer Ross and 2008 Olympian Nicole Branagh and Emily Day.
Rio gold medalists Kira Walkenhorst and Laura Ludwig of Germany and top Brazilians Larissa and Talita headline the women’s field.
On the men’s side, the 2008 Olympic champion Dalhausser and Nick Lucena are medal contenders. They have won three of their last five events together, one season after being bounced in the Rio quarterfinals by eventual winners Alison and Bruno.
The other U.S. men’s teams each have one Olympian — Casey Patterson with Theo Brunner, Jake Gibb with Taylor Crabb and John Hyden with Ryan Doherty.
MORE: April Ross discusses playing without Kerri Walsh Jennings
Broadcast Schedule
|Day
|Session
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Friday, July 28
|Pool Play
|11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Saturday, July 29
|Pool Play
|11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Sunday, July 30
|Pool Play
|11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Monday, July 31
|Pool Play
|11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Monday, July 31
|Pool Play
|3-5 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Tuesday, Aug. 1
|Pool Play
|11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Tuesday, Aug. 1
|Pool Play
|3-5 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Wednesday, Aug. 2
|Playoffs
|11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Wednesday, Aug. 2
|Playoffs
|3-5 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Thursday, Aug. 3
|Playoffs
|10 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Friday, Aug. 4
|Playoffs
|10 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Friday, Aug. 4
|Playoffs
|9-11 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Saturday, Aug. 5
|Playoffs
|1 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Saturday, Aug. 5
|Women’s Final
|2-3 p.m.
|NBC
|Saturday, Aug. 5
|Playoffs
|9-11 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Sunday, Aug. 6
|Men’s Medal Matches
|12:30 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Monday, Aug. 7
|Men’s Medal Matches
|12-1 a.m.
|NBCSN