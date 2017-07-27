TRENDING SWIMMING WORLDS | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
April Ross
FIVB World Tour

World Beach Volleyball Championships broadcast schedule

By Nick ZaccardiJul 27, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT

Olympic medalists April Ross and Phil Dalhausser lead eight U.S. pairs into the world beach volleyball championships on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA starting Friday.

All 74 center-court matches from Vienna will stream live on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app, OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app, including the medal matches Aug. 4 and 5. That’s in addition to broadcast coverage on NBC Sports and Olympic Channel.

Ross split from three-time Olympic champion Kerri Walsh Jennings three months ago, less than a year after taking bronze in Rio together. Walsh Jennings withdrew from worlds on Tuesday after dislocating her shoulder in a match last Saturday.

Ross, a 2009 World champion and 2012 Olympic silver medalist with Jennifer Kessy, is now paired with Rio Olympian Lauren Fendrick. They made the World Series of Beach Volleyball final earlier this month.

The other U.S. women’s pairs at worlds are Kelly Claes and Sara Hughes, Olympian Brooke Sweat and Summer Ross and 2008 Olympian Nicole Branagh and Emily Day.

Rio gold medalists Kira Walkenhorst and Laura Ludwig of Germany and top Brazilians Larissa and Talita headline the women’s field.

On the men’s side, the 2008 Olympic champion Dalhausser and Nick Lucena are medal contenders. They have won three of their last five events together, one season after being bounced in the Rio quarterfinals by eventual winners Alison and Bruno.

The other U.S. men’s teams each have one Olympian — Casey Patterson with Theo BrunnerJake Gibb with Taylor Crabb and John Hyden with Ryan Doherty.

Broadcast Schedule

Day Session Time (ET) Network
Friday, July 28 Pool Play 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Olympic Channel
Saturday, July 29 Pool Play 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Olympic Channel
Sunday, July 30 Pool Play 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Olympic Channel
Monday, July 31 Pool Play 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Olympic Channel
Monday, July 31 Pool Play 3-5 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 1 Pool Play 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Olympic Channel
Tuesday, Aug. 1 Pool Play 3-5 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 2 Playoffs 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Olympic Channel
Wednesday, Aug. 2 Playoffs 3-5 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 3 Playoffs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Olympic Channel
Friday, Aug. 4 Playoffs 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Olympic Channel
Friday, Aug. 4 Playoffs 9-11 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 5 Playoffs 1 p.m. Olympic Channel
Saturday, Aug. 5 Women’s Final 2-3 p.m. NBC
Saturday, Aug. 5 Playoffs 9-11 p.m. NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 6 Men’s Medal Matches 12:30 p.m. Olympic Channel
Monday, Aug. 7 Men’s Medal Matches 12-1 a.m. NBCSN

Caeleb Dressel, Chase Kalisz open post-Phelps era with world titles

By Nick ZaccardiJul 27, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT

In a 20-minute span, the future of U.S. men’s swimming may have arrived in Budapest on Thursday.

Chase Kalisz, 23, and Caeleb Dressel, 20, each bagged his first major individual gold medal at the world championships. They headlined a three-gold day for Team USA, which was anchored by Katie Ledecky bouncing back from her first major defeat to lead the 4x200m free relay to gold.

Kalisz ensured the 200m individual medley crown stayed with the U.S., fulfilling years of promise and succeeding longtime training partner Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte in the event.

Dressel, the youngest U.S. man to win an individual Olympic or world title since 2005, broke his American record in the 100m freestyle to prevail by a distant seven tenths of a second in 47.17. Nathan Adrian, the 2012 Olympic champion, made it the first one-two U.S. men’s finish in a global 100m free since the Seoul 1988 Games.

Kalisz won the 200m IM in 1:55.56, by .45 over Japan’s Kosuke Hagino and .72 over China’s Wang Shun, who took silver and bronze in Rio behind Phelps. Kalisz overtook Hagino on the third leg, breaststroke, with the fastest split in the field, and held on in the last 50 meters of freestyle.

Phelps and Lochte had combined to win every Olympic and world title in the 200m IM from 2003 through 2016. That’s four Olympics — all won by Phelps — and seven worlds — the first three titles taken by Phelps, the last four by Lochte.

“Those two are irreplaceable,” Kalisz said on NBCSN. “No one’s ever going to be more accomplished than what those two have in American swimming.”

Phelps retired after the Rio Olympics. Lochte isn’t in Budapest due to his suspension following his Rio gas-station incident, but plans to make a run for Tokyo 2020 at age 35.

For now, U.S. men’s swimming is led by Kalisz, Dressel and Ryan Murphy, the 22-year-old who swept the backstrokes in Rio.

Kalisz and Dressel are only the third and fourth U.S. men other than Phelps or Lochte to win individual world titles since 2009 (Aaron PeirsolMatt Grevers).

Kalisz, who took 400m IM silver at his first Olympics in Rio, may just be getting started.

He can go for double IM gold in the 400m, his trademark event, in Budapest on Sunday.

“When I had the opportunity to step into the 200m IM, it was an honor,” Kalisz said on NBCSN. “I like [the 200m IM] a lot more than the 400m IM. It doesn’t hurt as bad. If you were to tell me four months ago that would be my first world title [in the 200m IM rather than the 400m IM], I probably would have laughed in your face.”

Dressel nearly quit swimming three years ago as the No. 1 recruit in the nation. Then, under perhaps more pressure than any swimmer in Rio, swam a personal-best time in his very first Olympic splash leading off the 4x100m free relay team to gold.

Dressel has only improved after his junior year at the University of Florida. He qualified to swim in up to nine events in Budapest and is now up to three golds with a few more events left. He led off the 4x100m free relay on Sunday with an American record in the 100m free, then went even lower in Thursday’s final.

“He’s going to be incredible in the years to come,” Adrian said.

In other events Thursday, Spain’s Mireia Belmonte followed her Olympic 200m butterfly gold with her first world title. She won by .13 over German Franziska Hentke, with Hungarian superstar Katinka Hosszu earning bronze.

Americans Simone Manuel and Mallory Comerford qualified second- and third-fastest into Friday’s 100m freestyle final. Swede Sarah Sjöström, who shattered the world record leading off the 4x100m free relay Sunday, leads the eight-woman final.

Lilly King and Yulia Efimova set up another breaststroke showdown, this time in the 200m distance. Efimova will be heavily favored, while King was the last qualifier into Friday’s final in a tougher distance for the 100m gold medalist and world-record holder.

Murphy was the No. 2 qualifier into Friday’s 200m back final, behind China’s Xu Jiayu, who beat Murphy in the 100m back earlier this week.

Americans Kevin Cordes and Nic Fink qualified for Friday’s 200m breast final, but the favorites are Olympic bronze medalist Anton Chupkov of Russia and world-record holder Ippei Watanabe of Japan.

Etiene Medeiros became the first Brazilian woman to win an Olympic or world swim title in the pool in the 50m backstroke. She prevailed by .01 over China’s Fu Yuanhui in the non-Olympic event.

Men’s 100m Freestyle Results
Gold: Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 47.17
Silver: Nathan Adrian (USA) — 47.87
Bronze: Mehdy Metella (FRA) — 47.89
4. Cameron McEvoy (AUS) — 47.91
5. Duncan Scott (GBR) — 48.11
5. Marcelo Chierighini (BRA) — 48.11
7. Jack Cartwright (AUS) — 48.24
8. Sergii Shevtsov (UKR) — 48.26

Men’s 200m Individual Medley Results
Gold: Chase Kalisz (USA) — 1:55.56
Silver: Kosuke Hagino (JPN) — 1:56.01
Bronze: Wang Shun (CHN) — 1:56.28
4. Max Litchfield (GBR) — 1:56.86
5. Daiya Seto (JPN) — 1:56.97
6. Qin Haiyang (CHN) — 1:57.06
7. Philip Heintz (GER) — 1:57.43
8. Jeremy Desplanches (SUI) — 1:57.50

Katie Ledecky bounces back, anchors U.S. relay to gold (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJul 27, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT

Katie Ledecky rebounded from her first major defeat with a more typical result Thursday, gold while anchoring the U.S. 4x200m freestyle relay.

Leah SmithMallory ComerfordMelanie Margalis and Ledecky combined to win the world title in Budapest by 1.57 seconds over China. Australia earned bronze.

Ledecky dove in with a .13 lead over China and fell behind by .13 after 50 meters but opened up a body-length lead going into the last 50 meters.

Ledecky bagged her 13th career world gold (extending her female record) and fourth of this week. Her bid to match Missy Franklin‘s female record of six golds at a single worlds ended with a shocking silver in the individual 200m freestyle on Wednesday.

“I really just got rid of the negative energy,” Ledecky said on NBCSN. “I knew I had a big race for Team USA tonight. That made it easy to get focused.”

Ledecky had the fastest split time of the 32 swimmers by 1.44 seconds. She outsplit Australian Emma McKeon by 2.24 seconds after McKeon tied Ledecky for silver in the 200m free. Ledecky was .28 slower than her split in Rio, which is strong. In her other events this week, Ledecky was between one and two seconds slower than in Rio.

“I wanted to put up a better swim than last night, I don’t know if it was from frustration or just swimming for my team,” Ledecky told media in Budapest, according to USA Swimming. “I just felt really good warming up, felt a lot better than yesterday and just knew I could lay it all out there.”

Ledecky has one event left at worlds, the 800m freestyle, with preliminary heats Friday and the final Saturday. The 800m free is Ledecky’s signature event, in which she owns the 13 fastest times in history.

Ledecky won her first Olympic title in the 800m free as a 15-year-old in London and went on to world titles in 2013 and 2015 and repeat gold in Rio last year.

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Results
Gold: U.S. — 7:43.39
Silver: China — 7:44.96
Bronze: Australia — 7:48.51
4. Russia — 7:48.59
5. Japan — 7:50.43
6. Hungary — 7:51.33
7. Netherlands — 7:54.29
8. Canada — 7:55.57

