Katie Ledecky bounces back, anchors U.S. relay to gold

In a 20-minute span, the future of U.S. men’s swimming may have arrived in Budapest on Thursday.

Chase Kalisz, 23, and Caeleb Dressel, 20, each bagged his first major individual gold medal at the world championships.

Kalisz ensured the 200m individual medley crown stayed with the U.S., fulfilling years of promise and succeeding longtime training partner Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte in the event.

Dressel, the youngest U.S. man to win an individual Olympic or world title since 2005, broke his American record in the 100m freestyle to prevail by a distant seven tenths of a second in 47.17. Nathan Adrian, the 2012 Olympic champion, made it the first one-two U.S. men’s finish in a global 100m free since the Seoul 1988 Games.

Kalisz won the 200m IM in 1:55.56, by .45 over Japan’s Kosuke Hagino and .72 over China’s Wang Shun, who took silver and bronze in Rio behind Phelps. Kalisz overtook Hagino on the third leg, breaststroke, with the fastest split in the field, and held on in the last 50 meters of freestyle.

Phelps and Lochte had combined to win every Olympic and world title in the 200m IM from 2003 through 2016. That’s four Olympics — all won by Phelps — and seven worlds — the first three titles taken by Phelps, the last four by Lochte.

“Those two are irreplaceable,” Kalisz said on NBCSN. “No one’s ever going to be more accomplished than what those two have in American swimming.”

Phelps retired after the Rio Olympics. Lochte isn’t in Budapest due to his suspension following his Rio gas-station incident, but plans to make a run for Tokyo 2020 at age 35.

For now, U.S. men’s swimming is led by Kalisz, Dressel and Ryan Murphy, the 22-year-old who swept the backstrokes in Rio.

Kalisz and Dressel are only the third and fourth men other than Phelps or Lochte to win individual world titles since 2009 (Aaron Peirsol, Matt Grevers).

Kalisz, who took 400m IM silver at his first Olympics in Rio, may just be getting started.

He can go for double IM gold in the 400m, his trademark event, in Budapest on Sunday.

“When I had the opportunity to step into the 200m IM, it was an honor,” Kalisz said on NBCSN. “I like [the 200m IM] a lot more than the 400m IM. It doesn’t hurt as bad. If you were to tell me four months ago that would be my first world title [in the 200m IM rather than the 400m IM], I probably would have laughed in your face.”

In other events Thursday, Spain’s Mireia Belmonte followed her Olympic 200m butterfly gold with her first world title. She won by .13 over Dutchwoman Franziska Hentke, with Hungarian superstar Katinka Hosszu earning bronze.

Americans Simone Manuel and Mallory Comerford qualified second- and third-fastest into Friday’s 100m freestyle final. Swede Sarah Sjöström, who shattered the world record leading off the 4x100m free relay Sunday, leads the eight-woman final.

Lilly King and Yulia Efimova set up another breaststroke showdown, this time in the 200m distance. Efimova will be heavily favored, while King was the last qualifier into Friday’s final in a tougher distance for the 100m gold medalist and world-record holder.

Murphy was the No. 2 qualifier into Friday’s 200m back final, behind China’s Xu Jiayu, who beat Murphy in the 100m back earlier this week.

Americans Kevin Cordes and Nic Fink qualified for Friday’s 200m breast final, but the favorites are Olympic bronze medalist Anton Chupkov of Russia and world-record holder Ippei Watanabe of Japan.

Etiene Medeiros became the first Brazilian woman to win an Olympic or world swim title in the pool in the 50m backstroke. She prevailed by .01 over China’s Fu Yuanhui in the non-Olympic event.

Later Thursday, Katie Ledecky goes for her fourth gold in Budapest, one day after losing her first major international individual final, in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Men’s 100m Freestyle Results

Gold: Caeleb Dressel (USA) — 47.17

Silver: Nathan Adrian (USA) — 47.87

Bronze: Mehdy Metella (FRA) — 47.89

4. Cameron McEvoy (AUS) — 47.91

5. Duncan Scott (GBR) — 48.11

5. Marcelo Chierighini (BRA) — 48.11

7. Jack Cartwright (AUS) — 48.24

8. Sergii Shevtsov (UKR) — 48.26

Men’s 200m Individual Medley Results

Gold: Chase Kalisz (USA) — 1:55.56

Silver: Kosuke Hagino (JPN) — 1:56.01

Bronze: Wang Shun (CHN) — 1:56.28

4. Max Litchfield (GBR) — 1:56.86

5. Daiya Seto (JPN) — 1:56.97

6. Qin Haiyang (CHN) — 1:57.06

7. Philip Heintz (GER) — 1:57.43

8. Jeremy Desplanches (SUI) — 1:57.50