TRENDING SWIMMING WORLDS | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Getty Images

Simone Biles shares goofy video after wisdom teeth surgery

Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 28, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is giving fans a glimpse of her goofy side in a video that shows her coming out of an anesthetic haze after surgery to have her wisdom teeth removed.

Biles posted the video on Twitter on Thursday

She appears on a recovery room bed with gauze in her mouth, yelling something incomprehensible and pretending to drive a car. Biles says she hopes the 27-second clip makes people laugh.

The 20-year-old Biles says the full video is 14 minutes long. She says, “Other parts are hilarious too!”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: For Gabby Douglas, this gymnastics break is different

U.S. women’s water polo team wins fifth world title

AP
Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 28, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — They’ve done it again.

The U.S. women claimed a record-extending fifth world championship in water polo with a 13-6 victory over Spain on Friday.

Kiley Neushul scored four goals to help the two-time Olympic champions win back-to-back titles at the worlds. The pre-tournament favorites had beaten Russia 14-9 in the semifinal. The Russians finished with the bronze medal.

Spain fought to stay even at 3-3 before quick-fire goals from Neushul and Maddie Musselman gave the U.S. breathing room at halftime.

Captain Maggie Steffens added a couple of goals in what turned out to be a comfortable win on the back of strong defense.

U.S. goalkeeper Gabrielle Stone saved seven of 12 shots. Amanda Longan yielded Spain’s other goal.

Musselman had a hat trick, giving her 16 goals for the tournament. Anna Espar Llaquet reached a hat trick for Spain with the game’s final score.

The U.S. had been the first women’s water polo nation to win four worlds, after victories in 2003, 2007, 2009 and 2015.

Both sides were backed by an enthusiastic crowd on Budapest’s Margaret Island in the middle of the Danube. Most of the crowd seemed to be from Hungary, whose men’s team plays in the final against Croatia on Saturday night.

The American women returned seven of their 13 gold medalists from Rio. The most notable absentee was No. 1 goalie Ashleigh Johnson, who stepped aside from the national team this year but did wrap up her NCAA career at Princeton.

The U.S. men were eliminated in group play in 13th place overall, their worst-ever finish.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

SWIM WORLDS: TV Schedule | Schedule/Results | Race Videos

Correction: An earlier headline erroneously stated the U.S. won a fifth straight world title.

Pole vault star latest Olympic champion to withdraw from worlds

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJul 28, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT

Thiago Braz, the lone Brazilian to win track and field gold at the Rio Olympics, will reportedly not pole vault at the world championships in London next month.

Braz, 23, is out of worlds due to poor form, a calf injury and back pain and will not compete again this year, according to Brazilian media.

The shock Rio gold medalist struggled in his follow-up season, ranking outside the top 40 outdoors this year with a top clearance of 5.60 meters.

Braz cleared an Olympic record 6.03 meters to upset world-record holder Renaud Lavillenie in Rio. He also cleared 5.86 meters this past winter indoor season.

Olympic bronze medalist Sam Kendricks is the only man to clear six meters this season, going undefeated in 10 competitions, according to Tilastopaja.org. The lone American man to win a world pole vault title was Brad Walker in 2007.

Other stars who will miss worlds include Rio gold medalists Eliud Kipchoge (marathon) and Brianna Rollins (100m hurdles) and London Olympic champions Taoufik Makhloufi (1500m) and Greg Rutherford (long jump).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Semenya enters two individual races at worlds