Yulia Efimova beats Lilly King at worlds; Simone Manuel pulls upset

By Nick ZaccardiJul 28, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT

Yulia Efimova and Lilly King are even with one round to go.

The Russian took the latest episode of the Cold War swim rivalry, winning her trademark 200m breaststroke at the world championships in Budapest. Russians won three of the four individual finals Friday.

Earlier, American Simone Manuel won the 100m free in an upset, but Efimova was the clear favorite in the 200m breast. The Russian entered with the top time in the world this year by two seconds.

Efimova passed King, four lanes to her right, with less than 100 meters to go and clocked 2:19.64. American Bethany Galat earned silver in a personal-best time, 2.13 seconds behind Efimova.

King was fourth, .18 behind Chinese Shi Jinglin, after squeaking into the final by .01 despite ranking No. 2 in the world this year via her U.S. Championships time.

In four career head-to-head events in Rio and Budapest, King won both 100m breast duels, while Efimova finished higher in both 200m breast events. Efimova took Rio silver in the 200m breast, while King failed to make that final.

King and Efimova are both entered in the 50m breast, with the final on Sunday and King the favorite. The 50m breast is not contested at the Olympics.

The women’s 100m free was much closer than the 200m breast on Friday. Manuel stunned world-record holder Sarah Sjöström in an American record 52.27 seconds.

The Swede Sjöström took silver in 52.31, followed by Denmark’s Pernille Blume in 52.69. American Mallory Comerford was fourth.

Sjöström was a heavy favorite going into the final, given she clocked 51.71 leading off the 4x100m free relay Sunday, taking .35 off the world record. Sjöström was .08 faster than her world-record pace at the 50-meter mark, but Manuel passed her in the last 10 meters.

One year ago, Manuel and Canadian Penny Oleksiak were surprise Olympic 100m free co-champions, topping then-world-record holder Cate Campbell of Australia. Campbell skipped worlds.

Manuel became the first U.S. woman to win the world 100m free title since Jenny Thompson in 1998.

Russia won the other two individual finals Friday.

Yevgeny Rylov took the men’s 200m backstroke in 1:53.61, with Olympic champion Ryan Murphy nearly chasing him down in the last 50 meters. Murphy ended up six tenths back, followed by countryman Jacob Pebley.

Anton Chupkov upgraded his Rio bronze by moving from fourth to first in the last 50 meters of the 200m breaststroke. Japan took silver and bronze with Yasuhiro Koseki (.33 behind) and world-record holder Ippei Watanabe (.51 back).

In semifinals, Caeleb Dressel broke the American record in the 50m freestyle and swam the world’s fastest 100m butterfly in eight years to lead the qualifiers into Saturday’s finals. The 20-year-old already has three gold medals in Budapest — two in relays and the 100m freestyle.

Australian Emily Seebohm was the fastest qualifier into the women’s 200m back final Saturday. Seebohm, the 2015 World champion, is joined by 100m back world-record holder Kylie Masse and silver medalist Kathleen Baker, plus Hungarian superstar Katinka Hosszu and 15-year-old American Regan Smith.

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Results
Gold: Yulia Efimova (RUS) — 2:19.64
Silver: Bethany Galat (USA) — 2:21.77
Bronze: Shi Jinglin (CHN) — 2:21.93
4. Lilly King (USA) — 2:22.11
5. Kierra Smith (CAN) — 2:22.23
6. Molly Renshaw (GBR) — 2:22.96
7. Taylor McKeown (AUS) — 2:23.06
8. Jessica Vall (ESP) — 2:23.29

World Swimming Championships race videos list

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJul 28, 2017, 10:38 AM EDT

The favorites have largely reigned at the world swimming championships in Budapest.

Olympic champions Katie LedeckyLilly KingKatinka Hosszu and Sarah Sjöström dominated the early women’s events at the Duna Arena.

New stars emerged on the men’s side, but Caeleb Dressel and Chase Kalisz‘s first world titles were anything but a surprise. They joined Rio gold medalists Sun Yang, Adam Peaty and Chad le Clos in starring roles.

The U.S. has continued its relay dominance, winning the first four of eight races at the eight-day meet.

A full list of every Olympic event swimming pool final from the world aquatics championships in Budapest.

Event Winner Video
Women’s 50m Freestyle
Women’s 100m Freestyle
Women’s 200m Freestyle Federica Pellegrini (ITA) LINK
Women’s 400m Freestyle Katie Ledecky (USA) LINK
Women’s 800m Freestyle
Women’s 1500m Freestyle Katie Ledecky (USA) LINK
Women’s 100m Backstroke Kylie Masse (CAN) LINK
Women’s 200m Backstroke
Women’s 100m Breaststroke Lilly King (USA) LINK
Women’s 200m Breaststroke
Women’s 100m Butterfly Sarah Sjöström (SWE) LINK
Women’s 200m Butterfly Mireia Belmonte (ESP) LINK
Women’s 200m Individual Medley Katinka Hosszu (HUN) LINK
Women’s 400m Individual Medley
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay United States LINK
Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay United States LINK
Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay
Men’s 50m Freestyle
Men’s 100m Freestyle Caeleb Dressel (USA) LINK
Men’s 200m Freestyle Sun Yang (CHN) LINK
Men’s 400m Freestyle Sun Yang (CHN) LINK
Men’s 800m Freestyle Gabriele Detti (ITA) LINK
Men’s 1500m Freestyle
Men’s 100m Backstroke Xu Jiayu (CHN) LINK
Men’s 200m Backstroke
Men’s 100m Breaststroke Adam Peaty (GBR) LINK
Men’s 200m Breaststroke
Men’s 100m Butterfly
Men’s 200m Butterfly Chad le Clos (RSA) LINK
Men’s 200m Individual Medley Chase Kalisz (USA) LINK
Men’s 400m Individual Medley
Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay United States LINK
Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay
Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay
Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay
Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay United States LINK

