Timeline: Los Angeles’ path to 2028 Olympics

A timeline of Los Angeles’ path to becoming an Olympic host city for the third time in 2028:
Dec. 16, 2014: The USOC announces it will bid for the 2024 Olympics. It names four finalists to be its bid city — Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.
Jan. 8, 2015: The USOC announces it has chosen Boston to be its 2024 Olympic bid city.
July 27, 2015: Boston drops its 2024 Olympic bid after mayor Marty Walsh refuses to sign a document that could put taxpayers at risk if there are cost overruns. The USOC says it would like to bid for 2024 with a different city, but it has less than two months to submit a bid to the IOC.
Sept. 1, 2015: The LA 2024 Olympic bid becomes official, two weeks before the IOC deadline. It joins Budapest, Hamburg, Paris and Rome as bidders.
Nov. 29, 2015: Hamburg drops its 2024 Olympic bid after a majority of its voting residents opposed the bid.
Feb. 16, 2016: LA 2024 unveils its new bid logo and slogan — “Follow the Sun.”
Oct. 11, 2016: Rome suspends its 2024 Olympic bid after staunch opposition from the city’s new mayor. The bid is never revived.
Dec. 8, 2016: IOC president Thomas Bach doesn’t rule out awarding both the 2024 and 2028 Olympics in 2017, saying the current bidding process produces “too many losers.”
Feb. 22, 2017: Budapest 2024 says it will withdraw its bid, leaving LA and Paris as the only bidders for the 2024 Games set to be awarded in September.
February-March, 2017: Paris 2024 co-bid chief Tony Estanguet is quoted in reports issuing an ultimatum that Paris will accept the 2024 Olympics or nothing. LA bid officials issue no such ultimatum.
May 4, 2017: LA 2024 chairman Casey Wasserman reportedly says the city will not renew its Olympic bid for a future Games if it comes away empty-handed in host city voting this summer.
June 9, 2017: The IOC executive board discusses and recommends both the 2024 and 2028 Olympics to be awarded this summer — one to Paris, the other to Los Angeles, in some order. IOC membership is set to vote to approve the measure in early July.
July 11, 2017: The IOC approves awarding both the 2024 and 2028 Olympics this summer — one to Paris, the other to Los Angeles. Paris is seen as the 2024 favorite, but the move all but ensures the U.S. gets its first Olympics since 2002 (and first Summer Games since 1996). LA, Paris and the IOC will negotiate to try and agree to which city gets 2024 and which gets 2028. If they can’t agree, a scheduled IOC members vote of the 2024 host city will still take place in September.
July 31, 2017: It is announced that LA has reached an agreement to host the 2028 Olympics.
