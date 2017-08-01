TRENDING USAIN BOLT'S FINALE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
AP

Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor’s trial date set

Associated PressAug 1, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) A judge has set a Dec. 4 trial date for a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting several female athletes.

Dr. Larry Nassar of Holt faces 15 first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Ingham County. They had been divided into two separate cases, but Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina consolidated them in setting the trial date. She set Dec. 1 as the cutoff for plea negotiations.

Nassar also faces seven first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Eaton County. No trial date has been set in that case.

Nassar has pleaded not guilty. His attorney has said Nassar intends to proceed to trial.

He will be sentenced Nov. 27 in federal court in Grand Rapids after pleading guilty on July 11 to three child pornography charges.

Usain Bolt gets video message from Segway cameraman before worlds

By Nick ZaccardiAug 1, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT

Usain Bolt need not worry. The Segway cameraman who took him down at the last world championships joked that he will not be at this year’s worlds, the final meet of Bolt’s career starting this week.

Song Tao, of China’s CCTV, recorded a video message to Bolt that was played at the Jamaican’s press conference on Tuesday in London.

“Good luck at your final,” Song said, according to subtitles. “I promise that I won’t be there. Or maybe I will!”

“You inspired me to become more focused in my work,” Song added, according to The Associated Press.

Bolt smiled and laughed.

“It went from zero to 100 so quick,” Bolt recalled of the viral 2015 World Championships 200m victory lap collision. “I was just walking, smiling, waving to everybody. Next thing I know I find myself going backwards. I have no idea what’s going on. It was shocking, but it was funny. At the end I didn’t get hurt, so it was funny.”

A day later, Song presented Bolt a red bracelet at Bolt’s medal ceremony. They posed for pictures.

As for this year, Bolt is expected to retire after the world championships in London, where the 100m final is on Saturday (NBC and NBC Sports Gold, 3 p.m. ET) and the 4x100m is Aug. 12 (NBC and NBC Sports Gold, 3 p.m. ET).

Usain Bolt: People call me 'underdog' for last race

Five takeaways from World Swimming Championships

By Nick ZaccardiAug 1, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

Lilly King, Yulia Efimova finish swim worlds with truce Caeleb Dressel ties Michael Phelps' record with 7th gold Lilly King, Chase Kalisz win gold on final day of worlds

Five thoughts following the World Swimming Championships in Budapest …

1. This is the most dominant U.S. swim team in nearly 50 years

The U.S. won 38 medals (most by one nation at a single worlds in history), with 18 golds, in the Duna Arena pool. But that’s not the full extent of the Americans’ grip on the sport.

Look at the rest of the medal standings. No other nation won more than 10 medals or four golds in Budapest. That’s also a world championships first (and hasn’t happened at the Olympics since 1968). Proof that the distance separating the U.S. and the second-best swim nation is greater than ever in the worlds era (since 1973).

No question the pool of reputable swimming nations is as strong as ever, but the increased competition impacted everybody except the U.S. in Budapest. Same in Rio, where the U.S. had its best Olympics since 1972.

The breadth of this U.S. team is also extraordinary. Its individual gold medalists in Budapest are from Stanford via Maryland (Katie Ledecky) and Texas (Simone Manuel), Florida (Caeleb Dressel), Indiana (Lilly King) and Georgia via Maryland (Chase Kalisz).

The U.S. won all but one relay at worlds, its best total effort there since 1978. It put swimmers in every final save two. It won three open-water medals.

And it had zero combined medals from Michael PhelpsRyan Lochte and Missy Franklin, who not too long ago carried the program.

2. Katie Ledecky’s times were surprising; her medal haul was superlative

Ledecky’s performance in Budapest is not a simple dissection. Olympic sports are judged on medals above all else. In that sense, Ledecky had the meet of her life — five golds and one silver.

But in swimming, times are also newsworthy (world records, personal bests, relay splits, etc.). If you watched the USA Swimming National Championships last month, you saw Ledecky incredibly clock within a second of her combined pool time in finals at the 2016 Olympic Trials. Then you heard Ledecky say she was less tapered for nationals than she was for trials.

All this after what had to be the most exhausting year of her life, the Rio Games followed by enrolling at Stanford, changing coaches and completing a full NCAA season through March.

Overall, Ledecky was slightly slower at worlds than at nationals. Which was definitely a surprise and noteworthy. Swimmers train to peak for major international meets. Ledecky has a history of time drops at the Olympics and worlds, lowering world records multiple times in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Did it matter that Ledecky broke no records in Budapest? No. She won all of her distance events easily and was part of two winning relay teams.

Then there’s the 200m freestyle. Ledecky suffered her first major loss there. However, she had the fastest 200m free time of the meet. It just so happened to come in the semifinals.

3. Caeleb Dressel is now on world-record watch

By now you know Dressel won seven golds in Budapest, including three on Saturday alone. Let’s take a closer look at his times.

In the 100m freestyle, Dressel lowered his personal best from 47.91 (Rio Olympics) to 47.17. In the 100m butterfly, from 50.87 (2017 Nationals) to 49.86. In the 50m freestyle, from 21.53 (2017 Nationals) to 21.15.

If Dressel can drop his times by about half as much in the next year (or by the end of his career), he will break all three world records. Those three records were set in the high-tech suit era to boot.

There’s little reason to think Dressel won’t get faster. He’s the same age as Ledecky (20) and, unlike Ledecky, races the shorter distances that more favor veterans. Cesar Cielo was 22 when he set the 50m and 100m free world records in 2009. Michael Phelps was 24 when he set the 100m fly mark.

As for the Phelps-medal-haul comparisons, keep in mind that one of Dressel’s golds came in a mixed relay that is not on the Olympic program. Dressel’s other individual event at worlds, where he finished fourth, was the 50m butterfly. Also not on the Olympic program. He could tack on another event in the 4x200m free relay, but the Phelpsian eight golds at an Olympics is not yet in Dressel’s range.

4. The world’s best swimmer is …

How about Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström? She won three events and broke the world record in a fourth, giving her four individual world records, the most of any male or female swimmer in the current record book.

Sjöström was one of three female headliners at this meet, and you could argue she had the best overall performance considering expectations. Ledecky also won three individual golds but had that 200m free defeat and no personal bests. Katinka Hosszu swept the individual medleys, but also no personal bests.

5. Looking ahead to 2018

Next year is the one year in the Olympic cycle where the world’s best swimmers are divided into two major international meets — the European Championships and, for all other nations, the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo in August. No Olympics. No worlds.

Ledecky will presumably not face her toughest international rivals at Pan Pacs — no Sjöström, no Federica Pellegrini, the Italian who beat her in Budapest. Maybe no Li Bingjie, the Chinese 15-year-old who cut five seconds off her personal best to finish two seconds behind Ledecky in the 800m free. China has a history of not sending its best swimmers to Pan Pacs.

At Pan Pacs, Dressel could face the 2016 Olympic 100m freestyle champion, Australian Kyle Chalmers, who missed worlds after heart surgery. In the 100m butterfly, Olympic champion Joseph Schooling of Singapore and 2013 and 2015 world champion Chad le Clos of South Africa are also eligible for Pan Pacs.

Full Results | Race Videos