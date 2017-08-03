TRENDING USAIN BOLT'S FINALE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Oscar Pistorius
Getty Images

Oscar Pistorius taken to hospital with chest pains

Associated PressAug 3, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

More: Track and Field

SOMERSET WEST, South Africa (AP) — Oscar Pistorius was taken from prison to a public hospital on Thursday with chest pains and will stay overnight for observation.

“He’s fine now,” Pistorius spokesman Johan van Wyk told The Associated Press. Van Wyk said South African media reports that the former track star and convicted murderer had a suspected heart attack in jail were untrue.

Pistorius, the double-amputee Olympic runner who is serving a six-year prison term for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend, was taken to the hospital Thursday morning and had been expected to return to the prison later the same day, Department of Corrections spokesman Logan Maistry told the AP. However, Pistorius will now stay overnight in the hospital “for observation,” Maistry said.

Maistry declined to give details of Pistorius’ medical complaint, citing department rules preventing the divulging of information about offenders. He said only that Pistorius was having “medical examinations.”

But van Wyk confirmed that Pistorius had complained of chest pains and was taken to Kalafong Hospital in the South African capital, Pretoria.

Reports said he was rushed from Atteridgeville Prison to the hospital’s emergency department, escorted by armed guards. Maistry declined to comment on those reports.

This is the second time Pistorius has left jail for a hospital visit. Last year he was taken to the hospital for treatment to cuts on his wrists, which prison authorities said he sustained after falling in his cell.

The 30-year-old Pistorius was first imprisoned at the Kgosi Mampuru II Prison in central Pretoria but was moved to Atteridgeville because it was better suited to handle disabled inmates.

Pistorius, the multiple Paralympic champion, has served a year of his sentence for the fatal shooting of girlfriend Reeva Steekamp.

Pistorius was convicted of murder in 2015 after an appeal by prosecutors against an initial manslaughter verdict. He killed Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 2013 by shooting her multiple times through a toilet cubicle door at his Pretoria home. Pistorius claimed he mistook his girlfriend for a nighttime intruder.

Prosecutors have announced their intention to appeal again, this time against Pistorius’ six-year sentence, which they say is too lenient. The National Prosecuting Authority said it will appeal to South Africa’s Supreme Court, and the appeal could be heard this year, opening another chapter in a case that has lasted nearly five years.

Pistorius faces having his sentence increased to 15 years if prosecutors are successful. There is no death penalty in South Africa.

Ryan Bailey received 6-month doping ban

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiAug 3, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT

Ryan Bailey, a 2012 Olympic sprinter and believed-to-be 2018 Olympic bobsled hopeful, last week received a backdated six-month doping ban that ended earlier in July.

Bailey, who was fourth in the 2012 Olympic 100m, tested positive for a banned stimulant on Jan. 10 at a bobsled race.

Bailey said the failed test was caused by taking a high-risk dietary supplement that did contain a banned stimulant, but not the one for which he tested positive.

The standard ban for Bailey’s infraction is two years, but it was reduced following a July 25 hearing “based on his light degree of fault.”

Bailey was provisionally suspended on Jan. 29, but the six-month ban was backdated to his Jan. 10 test date and thus ended July 9.

The arbitration decision was signed July 26. The following day, Bailey competed at the USA Bobsled national push championships, tying for 19th out of 26 men.

How Usain Bolt became a 100m sprinter, convincing his coach

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiAug 3, 2017, 1:16 PM EDT

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt might never have broken the 100m world record if he didn’t break the Jamaican 200m record first.

As Bolt prepares for the last 100m of his career at the world championships (NBC and NBC Sports Gold, Saturday, 3 p.m. ET), a look back at his first 100m race as a pro a little more than 10 years ago:

Recall that Bolt grew up a 200m/400m runner and made his first Olympics in 2004 solely in the 200m at age 17 (eliminated in the heats in Athens while slowed by a left hamstring injury). By 2007, Bolt was on the verge of successfully lobbying his veteran coach, Glen Mills, to let him race a 100m.

Even years ago, Bolt was a lazy trainer, so complementing his specialty 200m with the 100m rather than the 400m made sense to him.

Mills, who started coaching Bolt after the 2004 Olympics, preferred the 400m for the lanky teen with a long stride. But they made a deal going into the 2007 season that if Bolt broke the national 200m record, he could enter a 100m.

At the 2007 Jamaican Championships, Bolt lowered Don Quarrie‘s 36-year-old national 200m record by .11 of a second.

“After the race [Bolt] didn’t even say thank you,” Mills said, according to the Jamaica Gleaner. “He just said, ‘When is the 100m?'”

WORLDS: TV Schedule | 5 Men’s Races to Watch | 5 Women’s Races

Three weeks later, Bolt was on the Greek island of Crete for the first 100m race of his career.

“[Mills and I] made a bet that if I did well … he would let me double in the 100m and 200m the following season,” Bolt wrote in one of his books, referencing the 2008 Olympic season. “If I didn’t do well I would do 400m and 200m. Training for the 400 meters struck me as hell on earth, so I wasn’t going to blow this opportunity.”

He won in 10.03 seconds. It was so lightly regarded that Bolt was the last line in a 180-word brief from The Associated Press. Still, Bolt won the bet.

“The only person in Jamaica running faster than that was [world-record holder] Asafa [Powell], so I told coach he had to give me the chance,” Bolt wrote.

The rest is history.

Bolt ran 9.76 in his third career 100m race on May 3, 2008, and then broke the world record four weeks later on that stormy evening in New York City.

