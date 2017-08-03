Watch Usain Bolt’s last races; track and field worlds TV schedule

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Usain Bolt is expected to compete for the final time at the world track and field championships in London, with every session streaming live on NBC Sports Gold.

Bolt is slated to race finals on Saturday (100m) and Aug. 12 (4x100m relay) on NBC at the Olympic Stadium, where he swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m at the 2012 London Games.

Then the 30-year-old is expected to retire.

Bolt headlines a 10-day meet full of storylines with daily TV coverage on NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. Live streaming coverage will accompany all broadcast coverage.

Americans Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman are among the top threats to hand Bolt defeat at his last meet. Coleman is the only man to break 9.90 seconds this year (a 9.82 from the NCAA Championships), but the Rio 100m silver medalist Gatlin beat him at the USATF Outdoor Championships last month.

Though Bolt’s best time this year is a slower 9.95, the Jamaican owns the fastest 100m time in the world run outside one’s home country in 2017.

Allyson Felix, a 13-time world champs medalist, can surpass retired Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey (14 medals) for the most career world medals by one athlete. Bolt is also on 13 medals, but Felix could race three times in London in the 400m, 4x100m and 4x400m, one more than Bolt’s double.

Wayde van Niekerk, who broke Michael Johnson‘s 400m world record in Rio, can join Johnson as the only athletes to sweep the 200m and 400m at a worlds.

Finally, Brit Mo Farah is expected to make his major championships farewell on the track with an impending move to road racing after this season.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

WORLDS: TV Schedule | 5 Men’s Races to Watch | 5 Women’s Races

World Track and Field Championships Live Broadcast Schedule