Wladimir Klitschko recalls seeing Muhammad Ali at Atlanta Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiAug 3, 2017, 9:05 AM EDT

Wladimir Klitschko, the former world heavyweight boxing champion who retired Thursday, smiled when asked to recall his 1996 Atlanta Games experience, saying “the Olympics have changed my life.”

Before going 64-5 as a pro, Klitschko won super heavyweight gold at age 20 at Ukraine’s first Summer Olympics as an independent country. Friday is the 21st anniversary of the gold-medal bout.

“I have great memories,” Klitschko said in an interview two years ago at Madison Square Garden. “Meeting Muhammad Ali. … He was visiting the [athletes’] village, gathering a lot of people. I was one of them. It was exciting to see him in person. I didn’t get a chance to shake his hand.”

Klitschko said that was the first time he was close to Ali. The two Olympic champions met several more times before Ali died June 3, 2016.

Klitschko’s second memory of the Atlanta Games was of the Centennial Olympic Park bombing on July 27.

“One of the memories is the bombing of the disco, where my friends went to, and I was there before,” Klitschko said. “But I left, because I have to be in the schedule and sleep. When I heard the next morning, which was right on the other side of the campus where we were staying, it was really sad. Thankfully, nobody from my team got injured, but they were there.”

Klitschko auctioned his gold medal in 2012 for $1 million, all of which went to his and older brother Vitali Klitschko‘s charity. In a gracious gesture, the buyer reportedly immediately returned the medal back to the Klitschko family after the sale.

VIDEO: Ali lights 1996 Olympic cauldron

Watch Usain Bolt’s last races; track and field worlds TV schedule

Usain Bolt
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiAug 3, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT

Usain Bolt is expected to compete for the final time at the world track and field championships in London, with every session streaming live on NBC Sports Gold.

Bolt is slated to race finals on Saturday (100m) and Aug. 12 (4x100m relay) on NBC at the Olympic Stadium, where he swept the 100m, 200m and 4x100m at the 2012 London Games.

Then the 30-year-old is expected to retire.

Bolt headlines a 10-day meet full of storylines with daily TV coverage on NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. Live streaming coverage will accompany all broadcast coverage.

Americans Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman are among the top threats to hand Bolt defeat at his last meet. Coleman is the only man to break 9.90 seconds this year (a 9.82 from the NCAA Championships), but the Rio 100m silver medalist Gatlin beat him at the USATF Outdoor Championships last month.

Though Bolt’s best time this year is a slower 9.95, the Jamaican owns the fastest 100m time in the world run outside one’s home country in 2017.

Allyson Felix, a 13-time world champs medalist, can surpass retired Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey (14 medals) for the most career world medals by one athlete. Bolt is also on 13 medals, but Felix could race three times in London in the 400m, 4x100m and 4x400m, one more than Bolt’s double.

Wayde van Niekerk, who broke Michael Johnson‘s 400m world record in Rio, can join Johnson as the only athletes to sweep the 200m and 400m at a worlds.

Finally, Brit Mo Farah is expected to make his major championships farewell on the track with an impending move to road racing after this season.

World Track and Field Championships Live Broadcast Schedule

Date Key Events Time (ET) Network
Friday, Aug. 4 M100m heats, M10,000m 1:30-5 p.m. Olympic Channel
Saturday, Aug. 5 W100m heats, M400m heats 5-8 a.m. NBCSN
M100m semifinals 2-3 p.m. Streaming
M100m final 3-5 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Aug. 6 Men’s, women’s marathons 5 a.m.-12 p.m. NBCSN
W100m semifinals 2-2:30 p.m. Streaming
W100m final 2:30-5 p.m. NBC
Monday, Aug. 7 M200m heats 1-2 p.m. Streaming
M110m hurdles final 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 8 M400m, M800m finals 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 9 W400m final 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 10 W5000m heats 1-2 p.m. Streaming
M200 final 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 11 Decathlon 5-7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Decathlon 12-2 p.m. Streaming
W200 final 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 12 Decathlon 5-7 a.m. NBCSN
Decathlon 7-9 a.m. Streaming
WHigh jump final 12:30-3 p.m. Streaming
Men’s, women’s 4x100m 3-5 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Aug. 13 Race walks 3-11 a.m. Olympic Channel
Men’s, women’s 4x400m 2:30-4:30 p.m. NBC

Wladimir Klitschko, former heavyweight boxing champ, retires

Associated PressAug 3, 2017, 6:47 AM EDT

BERLIN (AP) — Former heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko announced his immediate retirement from boxing on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Klitschko dominated the heavyweight scene for a decade but lost to Britain’s Anthony Joshua in April after a technical knockout in the 11th round. He had been expected to face Joshua in a rematch in November.

In a statement released by his management on Thursday, Klitschko said: “As an amateur and a professional boxer, I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports.”

He said that he had deliberately taken a few weeks to reach a decision “to make sure I had enough distance from the (first Joshua) fight at Wembley Stadium.”

Klitschko was 64-5 in a career that began in 1996 after he won the Olympic gold in Atlanta.

The Ukrainian racked up notable wins over the likes of David Haye and Ruslan Chagaev, but lost his titles to British fighter Tyson Fury in 2015 and was unable to reclaim the WBA and IBF belts against Joshua.

Klitschko followed his older brother Vitali Klitschko into boxing. Both found immediate success in the professional ring, and held all of the main heavyweight titles between them when Vitali Klitschko retired in 2013.

They never fought each other, saying that would break a promise to their mother.

The Klitschko brothers’ hard-hitting style inside the ring and relaxed, multilingual approach outside it made them famous beyond boxing. Wladimir Klitschko even made a cameo appearance in a 2007 romantic comedy movie in the brothers’ adopted home of Germany.

He also followed his older brother into politics, addressing crowds alongside his fiancee, the U.S. actress Hayden Panettiere, during anti-government protests in Ukraine in 2013. Vitali Klitschko has since become mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

