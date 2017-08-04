TRENDING USAIN BOLT'S FINALE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Lauren Fendrick
FIVB

U.S. women into gold-medal match at beach volleyball worlds

By Nick ZaccardiAug 4, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT

April Ross, a two-time Olympic medalist, and Lauren Fendrick will play for gold at the world beach volleyball championships, less than three months into their new partnership.

The Americans rallied past Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes 19-21, 21-16, 15-11 in Friday’s semifinals in Vienna.

Ross and Fendrick, who paired after Ross and Kerri Walsh Jennings split three months ago, will play Olympic champions Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany in Saturday’s final.

The last U.S. women’s pair to earn a world medal was Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor, who took silver in 2011. Walsh Jennings, 38, is missing worlds after dislocating her five-times surgically repaired right shoulder in a match with new partner Nicole Branagh two weeks ago.

Ross won the 2009 World title and 2012 Olympic silver with former partner Jennifer Kessy and 2016 Olympic bronze with Walsh Jennings.

Beijing Olympic champion Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena lead the men’s teams in Saturday’s quarterfinals. In fact, they are the only team from the Rio Olympic quarterfinals still alive.

Dalhausser and former partner Todd Rogers were the last U.S. men to earn world medals — bronze in 2009 and gold in 2007.

Reigning Olympic and world champions Alison and Bruno were upset by Canadians Ben Saxton and Chaim Schalk in the round of 16. That matched the Brazilians’ worst finish since June 2015.

Usain Bolt stumbles in first race at worlds, still wins (video)

By Nick ZaccardiAug 4, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT

Usain Bolt called his 100m first-round effort “very bad” after a minor stumble, yet he won in typical fashion at the world championships in London on Friday as he heads toward retirement.

“I stumbled a little bit coming out of my blocks,” Bolt said on the BBC. “I’m not really fond of these blocks. I think these are the worst blocks I’ve ever experienced. It was not a smooth start. I have to get this start together. I can’t keep doing this.”

Bolt came from behind to take the lead and shut it down in the final strides as he usually does in non-finals.

The top challengers also advanced, including the last two Olympic silver medalists, Justin Gatlin and Yohan Blake, and the fastest man in the world this year, Christian Coleman. Full results are here.

The semifinals and final are live Saturday on NBC Sports (broadcast schedule here). Bolt is expected to finish his career with the 4x100m relay on Aug. 12. Also Friday, Mo Farah stormed to his third straight world 10,000m title at his farewell worlds.

In the 100m heats, the 35-year-old Gatlin heard boos before and after easily winning his heat in 10.05 seconds. Gatlin is disliked by many fans for being Bolt’s top rival and having served a four-year doping ban.

“Just over the years, people never forget things,” Bolt told media in London. “But he’s a great competitor, and I know in the final he’s going to compete.”

Bolt and Gatlin joked Friday.

“I said, you’re going to take a year off, you’re going to party around the world, and you’re going to come back to track and field,” Gatlin told media in London. “And he laughed at me. We’ll see. I have a $100 bet on that.”

Blake got a poor start but recovered to finish second in his heat in 10.13. It marked Blake’s first race since June 25 after pulling out ahead of a July meet with a reported groin injury.

Coleman, who ran 9.82 at the NCAA Championships, clocked 10.01 to win the very first heat. Coleman cruised and slowed the final few strides before crossing the finish line in his first 100m outside of North America.

In other events, Olympic champion Jeff Henderson failed to qualify for Saturday’s 12-man long jump final. He was 17th in qualifying.

Jenn Suhr no-heighted in the pole vault at the stadium where she won Olympic gold in 2012.

All of the favorites advanced in the women’s 1500m heats, including Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, world-record holder Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia, Olympic bronze medalist Jenny Simpson and Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya. The semifinals are Saturday and the final Monday.

Mo Farah opens farewell with third straight world 10,000m title (video)

By Nick ZaccardiAug 4, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

Mo Farah extended his distance dominance, winning his fifth straight global title in the 10,000m and delighting the home crowd at the world championships in London on Friday night.

Farah, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion, is racing his farewell track season before moving to road racing and marathons.

He won in 26:49.51, the fastest Olympic or world championship 10,000m final since 2009, before Farah rose to the top of distance running. It’s the first time Farah has gone sub-27 minutes in a global final.

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei took silver in a personal best, .43 behind, failing to keep up with Farah’s trademark final sprint. Kenyan Paul Tanui, the Olympic silver medalist, bagged bronze.

Farah went to the lead with 600 meters left in the 25-lap race, but the field made him work for it. Farah bumped with another runner on the final lap and was forced to take one step on the infield.

He took a victory lap with his four children on the track.

Eleven of the top 15 finishers ran personal bests, including all three Americans.

Farah goes for an 11th straight global title in the 5000m/10,000m distance races in the 5000m next week.

Men’s 10,000m Results
Gold: Mo Farah (GBR) — 26:49.51
Silver: Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) — 26:49.94
Bronze: Paul Tanui (KEN) — 26:50.60
9. Shadrack Kipchirchir (USA) — 27:07.55
13. Leonard Korir (USA) — 27:20.18
15. Hassan Mead (USA) — 27:32.49