Mo Farah opens farewell with third straight world 10,000m title (video)

Mo Farah extended his distance dominance, winning his fifth straight global title in the 10,000m and delighting the home crowd at the world championships in London on Friday night.
Farah, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion, is racing his farewell track season before moving to road racing and marathons.
He won in 26:49.51, the fastest Olympic or world championship 10,000m final since 2009, before Farah rose to the top of distance running. It’s the first time Farah has gone sub-27 minutes in a global final.
Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei took silver in a personal best, .43 behind, failing to keep up with Farah’s trademark final sprint. Kenyan Paul Tanui, the Olympic silver medalist, bagged bronze.
Farah went to the lead with 600 meters left in the 25-lap race, but the field made him work for it. Farah bumped with another runner on the final lap and was forced to take one step on the infield.
He took a victory lap with his four children on the track.
Eleven of the top 15 finishers ran personal bests, including all three Americans.
Farah goes for an 11th straight global title in the 5000m/10,000m distance races in the 5000m next week.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
WORLDS: TV Schedule | 5 Men’s Races to Watch | 5 Women’s RacesFollow @nzaccardi
Men’s 10,000m Results
Gold: Mo Farah (GBR) — 26:49.51
Silver: Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) — 26:49.94
Bronze: Paul Tanui (KEN) — 26:50.60
9. Shadrack Kipchirchir (USA) — 27:07.55
13. Leonard Korir (USA) — 27:20.18
15. Hassan Mead (USA) — 27:32.49