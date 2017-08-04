TRENDING USAIN BOLT'S FINALE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Getty Images

U.S. Olympic men’s hockey coaches include Olympians, Hall of Famer

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiAug 4, 2017, 10:31 AM EDT

More: Hockey

USA Hockey reaching out to NHL players who may retire about Olympics Jarome Iginla, Shane Doan could be in Olympic picture Canada names Olympic men’s hockey coach

The U.S. men’s hockey team will have more Olympic experience behind the bench than on the ice in PyeongChang.

Tony Granato, a 1988 Olympian, was named head coach on Friday.

His staff will include a big-name assistant — Chris Chelios, a four-time Olympian and Hockey Hall of Famer. Other assistants are three-time Olympian Scott Young and Keith Allain, a U.S. assistant coach in 1992 and 2006, and Ron Rolston.

Granato, currently the University of Wisconsin head coach, will become the first non-NHL head coach of a U.S. Olympic team since Miracle on Ice leader Herb Brooks‘ second stint in 2002.

“When the first call came in, lots of things come racing through your mind,” Granato said at a press conference.

The NHL is not sending players to the Olympics for the first time since the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Games. U.S. general manager Jim Johannson said there will be no consideration for individual NHL players seeking to defy the league’s no-Olympics stance.

“No, we’re obviously going to honor our NHL partnership,” Johannson said. “We don’t anticipate any changes in that.”

Johannson said he recently spoke with at least 80 American players in European leagues, the AHL and the NCAA about possibly being in the player pool for the final 25-man roster. Recent NHL players could also be chosen.

Johannson said a “long list” of potential players must be submitted in September. A U.S. team of primarily European-based players will take part in a tournament in November in Germany.

“We’ll use that as kind of the basis to start to build out where we think we’re headed, roster-wise,” Johannson said. “Then we start to factor in the NCAA players available to us and the American Hockey League (AHL) players available to us.”

Granato, 53, scored one goal with seven assists at the 1988 Olympics, where the U.S. finished seventh without NHL participation. His younger sister, Cammi, captained the first U.S. Olympic women’s team to gold in 1998.

He went on to a 13-year NHL playing career, then coached the Colorado Avalanche on two occasions before returning to USA Hockey as an assistant under Dan Bylsma at the Sochi Olympics. The U.S. lost the bronze-medal game in Sochi.

Chelios, 55, is one of two U.S. men to play at four Olympics (Keith Tkachuk). The Hockey Hall of Famer and longtime Chicago Blackhawks defenseman suited up at the Winter Games in 1984, 1998, 2002 and 2006.

In 2006, a 44-year-old Chelios became the oldest Olympic ice hockey player since 1928. Since retiring in 2010, he has worked in the Detroit Red Wings front office and was a U.S. assistant coach at the 2016 World Junior Championships.

“[Chelios] is probably skating somewhere thinking we’re asking him to play as well,” Granato joked Friday. “He’s probably going to apply for the player/assistant coaching position.”

Chelios will not be the only 1990s superstar in PyeongChang.

Mike Richter and Martin Brodeur, each three-time Olympic goalies who were in opposing nets in the 2002 Olympic final, have roles with USA Hockey and Hockey Canada, respectively.

Richter is an assistant with the U.S. women’s team, while Brodeur is part of the Canadian men’s team’s management group. Canada’s head coach is former Vancouver Canucks head coach Willie Desjardins.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Canada could turn to past Olympians in PyeongChang

Tori Bowie takes wait-and-see approach to worlds double

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiAug 4, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

More: Track and Field

WATCH LIVE: Usain Bolt, Mo Farah open world championships Watch Usain Bolt’s top Olympic 100m moments Who can beat Usain Bolt at world championships?

Tori Bowie is entered in both the 100m and 200m at the world track and field championships, but that doesn’t mean the triple Rio medalist will race both sprints.

“My team and I decided that I should just take each race one race at a time,” Bowie said Thursday, two days before she races in the 100m first round Saturday in London. “Depending on how I’m feeling after the 100m, try to go for the 200m as well.”

Bowie earned 100m silver, 200m bronze and 4x100m gold at her first Olympics in Rio, two years after switching from the long jump to full-time sprinting.

She has been focused on the 100m all season but also reached a goal in running a 200m personal best on May 27.

The 26-year-old won the 100m and finished third in the 200m at the USATF Outdoor Championships in steamy Sacramento in June. Afterward, an exhausted Bowie said she didn’t want to race both sprints at worlds.

“If I could choose, my preference would be the 100m,” Bowie said Thursday. “I actually think the 200m is my best race. It’s not my favorite race, but it’s my best race. You know, after I get through this 100m final, who knows. I think I’ll be motivated to try to go get a gold in the 200m as well.”

Bowie is ranked seventh in the world this year in the 100m, an event dominated by Jamaican Elaine Thompson, the Olympic champion who has won every 100m that she has finished since May 2015.

Bowie ranks No. 1 in the world in 2017 in the 200m with a time that would have won gold in Rio. Plus, Thompson isn’t racing the 200m at worlds, further boosting Bowie’s hopes. Should she decide to race the 200m.

Regardless of her event schedule, Bowie is going into her second worlds with a fresh mindset.

“A lot of times, I’ve come to the championships, and I was already focused on my competitors before I got a chance to run,” she said. “So I lost before I even got a chance. So, coming into this meet, I’m trying something different. I’m going to get on the line and zone out.”

The soft-spoken Mississippian said she feels no pressure. She’s not defending any titles. She feels extremely blessed with 2016, when her goal was simply to make the Olympic team and she came home with three medals.

“I don’t feel like I have a point to prove to everyone,” Bowie said.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

WORLDS: TV Schedule | 5 Men’s Races to Watch | 5 Women’s Races

WATCH LIVE: Usain Bolt, Mo Farah open world championships

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiAug 4, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT

More: Track and Field

Tori Bowie takes wait-and-see approach to worlds double Watch Usain Bolt’s top Olympic 100m moments Who can beat Usain Bolt at world championships?

Usain Bolt begins his farewell meet — the world championships — live on The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming here on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Bolt, in the last individual event of his career, gets started with the 100m first round at London’s Olympic Stadium. He will race between 3:20 and 4:15 p.m. ET.

Bolt and top rivals Justin GatlinChristian Coleman and Yohan Blake will be among the heats, with 24 men advancing to Saturday’s semifinals if the same format is used as in 2015. The final is also on Saturday (NBC and streaming, 3 p.m. ET).

The lone medal event to open the 10-day meet is the men’s 10,000m (4:20 ET), where Brit Mo Farah will look to win a third straight world title in the 25-lap race. Like Bolt, Farah is bidding farewell to the track this season, but he will continue racing on the road in marathons.

Farah’s biggest competition in this race has traditionally come from Kenyans — Olympic silver medalist Paul Tanui and world silver medalist Geoffrey Kamworor could challenge him. U.S. champion Hassan Mead was 11th in the Rio 5000m.

WATCH LIVE: World Track and Field Championships — 1:30 p.m. ET

The full Friday schedule (all pm ET):

Men’s 100m preliminary round — 2 (no Bolt)
Men’s discus qualifying — 2:20 (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)
Men’s long jump qualifying — 2:30 (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)
Women’s 1500m first round — 2:35
Women’s pole vault qualifying — 2:45 (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)
Men’s 100m first round — 3:20 (BOLT)
Men’s 10,000m FINAL — 4:20 (FARAH)

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

WORLDS: TV Schedule | 5 Men’s Races to Watch | 5 Women’s Races

World Track and Field Championships Live Broadcast Schedule

Date Key Events Time (ET) Network
Friday, Aug. 4 M100m heats, M10,000m 1:30-5 p.m. Olympic Channel
Saturday, Aug. 5 W100m heats, M400m heats 5-8 a.m. NBCSN
M100m semifinals 2-3 p.m. Streaming
M100m final 3-5 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Aug. 6 Men’s, women’s marathons 5 a.m.-12 p.m. NBCSN
W100m semifinals 2-2:30 p.m. Streaming
W100m final 2:30-5 p.m. NBC
Monday, Aug. 7 M200m heats 1-2 p.m. Streaming
M110m hurdles final 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 8 M400m, M800m finals 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 9 W400m final 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 10 W5000m heats 1-2 p.m. Streaming
M200 final 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 11 Decathlon 5-7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Decathlon 12-2 p.m. Streaming
W200 final 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 12 Decathlon 5-7 a.m. NBCSN
Decathlon 7-9 a.m. Streaming
WHigh jump final 12:30-3 p.m. Streaming
Men’s, women’s 4x100m 3-5 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Aug. 13 Race walks 3-11 a.m. Olympic Channel
Men’s, women’s 4x400m 2:30-4:30 p.m. NBC