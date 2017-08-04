TRENDING USAIN BOLT'S FINALE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
WATCH LIVE: Usain Bolt, Mo Farah open world championships

By Nick ZaccardiAug 4, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT

Usain Bolt begins his farewell meet — the world championships — live on The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming here on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Bolt, in the last individual event of his career, gets started with the 100m first round at London’s Olympic Stadium. He will race between 3:20 and 4:15 p.m. ET.

Bolt and top rivals Justin GatlinChristian Coleman and Yohan Blake will be among the heats, with 24 men advancing to Saturday’s semifinals if the same format is used as in 2015. The final is also on Saturday (NBC and streaming, 3 p.m. ET).

The lone medal event to open the 10-day meet is the men’s 10,000m (4:20 ET), where Brit Mo Farah will look to win a third straight world title in the 25-lap race. Like Bolt, Farah is bidding farewell to the track this season, but he will continue racing on the road in marathons.

Farah’s biggest competition in this race has traditionally come from Kenyans — Olympic silver medalist Paul Tanui and world silver medalist Geoffrey Kamworor could challenge him. U.S. champion Hassan Mead was 11th in the Rio 5000m.

WATCH LIVE: World Track and Field Championships — 1:30 p.m. ET

The full Friday schedule (all pm ET):

Men’s 100m preliminary round — 2 (no Bolt)
Men’s discus qualifying — 2:20 (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)
Men’s long jump qualifying — 2:30 (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)
Women’s 1500m first round — 2:35
Women’s pole vault qualifying — 2:45 (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)
Men’s 100m first round — 3:20 (BOLT)
Men’s 10,000m FINAL — 4:20 (FARAH)

World Track and Field Championships Live Broadcast Schedule

Date Key Events Time (ET) Network
Friday, Aug. 4 M100m heats, M10,000m 1:30-5 p.m. Olympic Channel
Saturday, Aug. 5 W100m heats, M400m heats 5-8 a.m. NBCSN
M100m semifinals 2-3 p.m. Streaming
M100m final 3-5 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Aug. 6 Men’s, women’s marathons 5 a.m.-12 p.m. NBCSN
W100m semifinals 2-2:30 p.m. Streaming
W100m final 2:30-5 p.m. NBC
Monday, Aug. 7 M200m heats 1-2 p.m. Streaming
M110m hurdles final 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 8 M400m, M800m finals 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 9 W400m final 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 10 W5000m heats 1-2 p.m. Streaming
M200 final 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 11 Decathlon 5-7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Decathlon 12-2 p.m. Streaming
W200 final 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 12 Decathlon 5-7 a.m. NBCSN
Decathlon 7-9 a.m. Streaming
WHigh jump final 12:30-3 p.m. Streaming
Men’s, women’s 4x100m 3-5 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Aug. 13 Race walks 3-11 a.m. Olympic Channel
Men’s, women’s 4x400m 2:30-4:30 p.m. NBC

By Nick ZaccardiAug 4, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

Tori Bowie is entered in both the 100m and 200m at the world track and field championships, but that doesn’t mean the triple Rio medalist will race both sprints.

“My team and I decided that I should just take each race one race at a time,” Bowie said Thursday, two days before she races in the 100m first round Saturday in London. “Depending on how I’m feeling after the 100m, try to go for the 200m as well.”

Bowie earned 100m silver, 200m bronze and 4x100m gold at her first Olympics in Rio, two years after switching from the long jump to full-time sprinting.

She has been focused on the 100m all season but also reached a goal in running a 200m personal best on May 27.

The 26-year-old won the 100m and finished third in the 200m at the USATF Outdoor Championships in steamy Sacramento in June. Afterward, an exhausted Bowie said she didn’t want to race both sprints at worlds.

“If I could choose, my preference would be the 100m,” Bowie said Thursday. “I actually think the 200m is my best race. It’s not my favorite race, but it’s my best race. You know, after I get through this 100m final, who knows. I think I’ll be motivated to try to go get a gold in the 200m as well.”

Bowie is ranked seventh in the world this year in the 100m, an event dominated by Jamaican Elaine Thompson, the Olympic champion who has won every 100m that she has finished since May 2015.

Bowie ranks No. 1 in the world in 2017 in the 200m with a time that would have won gold in Rio. Plus, Thompson isn’t racing the 200m at worlds, further boosting Bowie’s hopes. Should she decide to race the 200m.

Regardless of her event schedule, Bowie is going into her second worlds with a fresh mindset.

“A lot of times, I’ve come to the championships, and I was already focused on my competitors before I got a chance to run,” she said. “So I lost before I even got a chance. So, coming into this meet, I’m trying something different. I’m going to get on the line and zone out.”

The soft-spoken Mississippian said she feels no pressure. She’s not defending any titles. She feels extremely blessed with 2016, when her goal was simply to make the Olympic team and she came home with three medals.

“I don’t feel like I have a point to prove to everyone,” Bowie said.

USA Hockey reaching out to NHL players who may retire about Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiAug 4, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT

More: Hockey

The U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team will include no active NHL players due to the league’s non-participation stance.

But recent NHL players — even retired ones — are very much in the early roster picture.

U.S. general manager Jim Johannson said he has talked to one player “that might retire” from the NHL before the upcoming season as he gathers a pool of Olympic hopefuls. Johannson hopes to talk to more NHL veterans once the players decide about their competitive futures.

“There are a few NHL players that we’re waiting to see what they’re waiting to do,” Johannson said Friday. “Without naming names, there are some guys that have a rich history in the NHL and with USA Hockey that we think could potentially really help this roster. For what I do, I always try to get as much quote-unquote weaponry to the coaches. Trust me, we’re going to dig over every stone to see what the options are and what the fit is.”

The U.S. coaching staff was named Friday, headed by 1988 Olympian Tony Granato with four-time Olympian Chris Chelios and three-time Olympian Scott Young among the assistants.

Johansson said a “long list” of potential players for the final 25-man roster must be submitted in September.

A U.S. team of primarily European-based players will take part in a tournament in November in Germany. The U.S. staff will also look at NCAA and AHL players ahead of naming the PyeongChang team.

Johansson said he has talked to at least 80 players who could potentially be in the pool.

“I’ve basically informed, especially NCAA guys, I just informed them where I thought things were going and said, hey if you’re around, we certainly want to get you in the pool and eligible,” he said. “Other than that, I’m giving them their time and letting them decide what’s right for their family and their career. Some of that they control. Some of it they don’t control. But, as we get more into August here, and we start to know a little bit more what they’re doing, I thought it was important that they have the time to decide that first and foremost. Secondly, I’m going to come in with the informative part of it. Here’s literally what has to happen if you do want to be eligible for this. Again, would we reach out to them [former NHL players]? Absolutely. And they’ll be part of our player pool and part of our discussions.”

Canada’s management has said it is considering the likes of Jarome Iginla and Shane Doan, two Olympians who are in their 40s and mulling NHL retirement.

Potential U.S. options don’t appear to include any players of Iginla and Doan’s star caliber. However, 2006 Olympians John-Michael Liles, a 36-year-old defenseman, and Brian Gionta, a 38-year-old forward, are two NHL veterans who played last season but are currently free agents.

