WATCH LIVE: Usain Bolt, Mo Farah open world championships

Usain Bolt begins his farewell meet — the world championships — live on The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming here on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Bolt, in the last individual event of his career, gets started with the 100m first round at London’s Olympic Stadium. He will race between 3:20 and 4:15 p.m. ET.
Bolt and top rivals Justin Gatlin, Christian Coleman and Yohan Blake will be among the heats, with 24 men advancing to Saturday’s semifinals if the same format is used as in 2015. The final is also on Saturday (NBC and streaming, 3 p.m. ET).
The lone medal event to open the 10-day meet is the men’s 10,000m (4:20 ET), where Brit Mo Farah will look to win a third straight world title in the 25-lap race. Like Bolt, Farah is bidding farewell to the track this season, but he will continue racing on the road in marathons.
Farah’s biggest competition in this race has traditionally come from Kenyans — Olympic silver medalist Paul Tanui and world silver medalist Geoffrey Kamworor could challenge him. U.S. champion Hassan Mead was 11th in the Rio 5000m.
The full Friday schedule (all pm ET):
Men’s 100m preliminary round — 2 (no Bolt)
Men’s discus qualifying — 2:20 (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)
Men’s long jump qualifying — 2:30 (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)
Women’s 1500m first round — 2:35
Women’s pole vault qualifying — 2:45 (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)
Men’s 100m first round — 3:20 (BOLT)
Men’s 10,000m FINAL — 4:20 (FARAH)
World Track and Field Championships Live Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Key Events
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Friday, Aug. 4
|M100m heats, M10,000m
|1:30-5 p.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Saturday, Aug. 5
|W100m heats, M400m heats
|5-8 a.m.
|NBCSN
|M100m semifinals
|2-3 p.m.
|Streaming
|M100m final
|3-5 p.m.
|NBC
|Sunday, Aug. 6
|Men’s, women’s marathons
|5 a.m.-12 p.m.
|NBCSN
|W100m semifinals
|2-2:30 p.m.
|Streaming
|W100m final
|2:30-5 p.m.
|NBC
|Monday, Aug. 7
|M200m heats
|1-2 p.m.
|Streaming
|M110m hurdles final
|2-5 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Tuesday, Aug. 8
|M400m, M800m finals
|2-5 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Wednesday, Aug. 9
|W400m final
|2-5 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Thursday, Aug. 10
|W5000m heats
|1-2 p.m.
|Streaming
|M200 final
|2-5 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Friday, Aug. 11
|Decathlon
|5-7:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Decathlon
|12-2 p.m.
|Streaming
|W200 final
|2-5 p.m.
|NBCSN
|Saturday, Aug. 12
|Decathlon
|5-7 a.m.
|NBCSN
|Decathlon
|7-9 a.m.
|Streaming
|WHigh jump final
|12:30-3 p.m.
|Streaming
|Men’s, women’s 4x100m
|3-5 p.m.
|NBC
|Sunday, Aug. 13
|Race walks
|3-11 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Men’s, women’s 4x400m
|2:30-4:30 p.m.
|NBC