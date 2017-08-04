WATCH LIVE: Usain Bolt, Mo Farah open world championships

The U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team will include no active NHL players due to the league’s non-participation stance.

But recent NHL players — even retired ones — are very much in the early roster picture.

U.S. general manager Jim Johannson said he has talked to one player “that might retire” from the NHL before the upcoming season as he gathers a pool of Olympic hopefuls. Johannson hopes to talk to more NHL veterans once the players decide about their competitive futures.

“There are a few NHL players that we’re waiting to see what they’re waiting to do,” Johannson said Friday. “Without naming names, there are some guys that have a rich history in the NHL and with USA Hockey that we think could potentially really help this roster. For what I do, I always try to get as much quote-unquote weaponry to the coaches. Trust me, we’re going to dig over every stone to see what the options are and what the fit is.”

The U.S. coaching staff was named Friday, headed by 1988 Olympian Tony Granato with four-time Olympian Chris Chelios and three-time Olympian Scott Young among the assistants.

Johansson said a “long list” of potential players for the final 25-man roster must be submitted in September.

A U.S. team of primarily European-based players will take part in a tournament in November in Germany. The U.S. staff will also look at NCAA and AHL players ahead of naming the PyeongChang team.

Johansson said he has talked to at least 80 players who could potentially be in the pool.

“I’ve basically informed, especially NCAA guys, I just informed them where I thought things were going and said, hey if you’re around, we certainly want to get you in the pool and eligible,” he said. “Other than that, I’m giving them their time and letting them decide what’s right for their family and their career. Some of that they control. Some of it they don’t control. But, as we get more into August here, and we start to know a little bit more what they’re doing, I thought it was important that they have the time to decide that first and foremost. Secondly, I’m going to come in with the informative part of it. Here’s literally what has to happen if you do want to be eligible for this. Again, would we reach out to them [former NHL players]? Absolutely. And they’ll be part of our player pool and part of our discussions.”

Canada’s management has said it is considering the likes of Jarome Iginla and Shane Doan, two Olympians who are in their 40s and mulling NHL retirement.

Potential U.S. options don’t appear to include any players of Iginla and Doan’s star caliber. However, 2006 Olympians John-Michael Liles, a 36-year-old defenseman, and Brian Gionta, a 38-year-old forward, are two NHL veterans who played last season but are currently free agents.

