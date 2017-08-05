WATCH LIVE: Usain Bolt eyes 100m gold at world champs

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Usain Bolt races for gold in what is expected to be the last individual event of his career, the world championships 100m, live on NBC and NBC Sports Gold on Saturday.

Bolt starts in the last of three semifinals at 2:19 p.m. ET, along with arguably his biggest threat, American Christian Coleman.

The semifinals will be streamed on NBC Sports Gold for subscribers, with coverage beginning at 2.

The top two from each semifinal, plus the next two fastest overall, advance to the final at 4:15 p.m. ET. NBC will air the final during its coverage from 3-5 p.m. ET.

Coverage will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

WATCH LIVE: World Track and Field Championships — 3 p.m. ET

Bolt is the favorite, even though he had his slowest build-up to an Olympics or worlds in his career this season. The fastest man in history broke 10 seconds in one of three starts and came to London ranked seventh in the world in the 100m for 2017.

But the rest of the world has been fairly slow as well. Coleman is the only man who has broken 9.9 seconds this year, while main rival Justin Gatlin was slowed by injuries in the spring. Olympic bronze medalist Andre De Grasse withdrew from worlds with a hamstring strain.

Bolt is expected to retire after worlds, with his final race being the 4x100m relay next Saturday.

The full Saturday schedule (all pm ET):

Heptathlon: Shot Put — 2 (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)

Men’s 100m semifinals — 2:05 (BOLT) (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)

Men’s discus FINAL — 2:26 (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)

Women’s 1500m semifinals — 2:35 (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)

Men’s long jump FINAL — 3:05 (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)

Women’s 10,000m FINAL — 3:10

Heptathlon: 200 Meters — 4

Men’s 100m FINAL — 4:45 (BOLT)

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

WORLDS: TV Schedule | 5 Men’s Races to Watch | 5 Women’s Races

World Track and Field Championships Live Broadcast Schedule