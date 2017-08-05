TRENDING USAIN BOLT'S FINALE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS

Wayde van Niekerk makes like Usain Bolt in 400m first round

Associated PressAug 5, 2017, 8:06 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — It was almost vintage Usain Bolt.

Slow start, work your way up, and at the end look left and right before coasting first across the line in a jog.

This time it was Wayde van Niekerk winning his opening heat in the 400m on Saturday, his first race of possibly six in as many days at the world championships. The Olympic champion crossed in 45.27 seconds, .26 ahead of Nery Brenes of Costa Rica.

Like Bolt, a rival setting off faster no longer phases him. Van Niekerk just made sure he produced some extra power on the final straight to rein in Brenes.

Van Niekerk is seeking to win gold in both the 400m and 200m over the next week. He is tipped by many to become the sport’s next star now that Bolt is retiring after the world championships.

In both races, though, he might find his toughest rival in Isaac Makwala of Botswana. Makwala was just as good in his heat. Following a fast start, it was a jog in the finishing straight as he finished in 44.55 for the top time of the day.

The two are equally tight competitors in the 200, too, yet there is no bitterness in their rivalry.

“Wayde van Niekerk is my brother,” Makwala said. “We want to conquer the world together and make the final for Africa. He is so friendly and a lovely guy.”

The pair dominated the morning session at the Olympic Stadium, but by dusk, all eyes will be on Bolt as he tries to bow out with a last individual gold in the 100m (3 p.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

Other finals on Saturday are the men’s discus and long jump, and the women’s 10,000m.

The two-day heptathlon also started and after two events Olympic champion Nafi Thiam took the lead. She scaled 1.95 meters in the high jump to reach a total of 2,215 points.

In a battle of 22-year-olds, Yorgelis Rodriguez matched Thiam in the high jump with an incredible 8-centimeter improvement of her personal best to keep in touch in the overall standings with 2,207 points. Caroline Schafer of Germany was third with 2,165.

One of Thiam’s toughest rivals, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, only cleared 1.80 in the high jump, well short of her best of 1.98, to dent her gold-medal hopes. She was in fifth position with 2,053 points.

In the women’s 100m, all the favorites advanced to the semifinals despite a downpour that affected many of the runners.

Twenty-year-old Gina Luckenkemper of Germany, who raced before the rain came, had the top time of 10.95 seconds. She was the only woman to break the 11-second mark.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica easily won her heat in 11.05, while Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands had more of a struggle finishing second to Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast. Ta Lou had the second-best time of 11.00.

Tori Bowie of the United States got the worst of the rain but still looked very strong as she took her heat in 11.05.

The semifinals and final are set for Sunday.

In men’s shot put qualifying, Tomas Walsh had a massive throw of 22.14 meters, which the IAAF said was the second-biggest in the 34-year history of the event. The championship record is 22.23 meters, set by Werner Guenthor in 1987.

Joining Walsh in Sunday’s final with a first automatic qualifying mark were Olympic champion Ryan Crouser and two-time world champion David Storl of Germany.

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiAug 5, 2017, 10:11 AM EDT

Usain Bolt races for gold in what is expected to be the last individual event of his career, the world championships 100m, live on NBC and NBC Sports Gold on Saturday.

Bolt starts in the last of three semifinals at 2:19 p.m. ET, along with arguably his biggest threat, American Christian Coleman.

The semifinals will be streamed on NBC Sports Gold for subscribers, with coverage beginning at 2.

The top two from each semifinal, plus the next two fastest overall, advance to the final at 4:15 p.m. ET. NBC will air the final during its coverage from 3-5 p.m. ET.

Coverage will stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

WATCH LIVE: World Track and Field Championships — 3 p.m. ET

Bolt is the favorite, even though he had his slowest build-up to an Olympics or worlds in his career this season. The fastest man in history broke 10 seconds in one of three starts and came to London ranked seventh in the world in the 100m for 2017.

But the rest of the world has been fairly slow as well. Coleman is the only man who has broken 9.9 seconds this year, while main rival Justin Gatlin was slowed by injuries in the spring. Olympic bronze medalist Andre De Grasse withdrew from worlds with a hamstring strain.

Bolt is expected to retire after worlds, with his final race being the 4x100m relay next Saturday.

The full Saturday schedule (all pm ET):

Heptathlon: Shot Put — 2 (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)
Men’s 100m semifinals — 2:05 (BOLT) (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)
Men’s discus FINAL — 2:26 (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)
Women’s 1500m semifinals — 2:35 (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)
Men’s long jump FINAL — 3:05 (dedicated NBC Sports Gold stream)
Women’s 10,000m FINAL — 3:10
Heptathlon: 200 Meters — 4
Men’s 100m FINAL — 4:45 (BOLT)

World Track and Field Championships Live Broadcast Schedule

Date Key Events Time (ET) Network
Friday, Aug. 4 M100m heats, M10,000m 1:30-5 p.m. Olympic Channel
Saturday, Aug. 5 W100m heats, M400m heats 5-8 a.m. NBCSN
M100m semifinals 2-3 p.m. Streaming
M100m final 3-5 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Aug. 6 Men’s, women’s marathons 5 a.m.-12 p.m. NBCSN
W100m semifinals 2-2:30 p.m. Streaming
W100m final 2:30-5 p.m. NBC
Monday, Aug. 7 M200m heats 1-2 p.m. Streaming
M110m hurdles final 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug. 8 M400m, M800m finals 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 9 W400m final 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 10 W5000m heats 1-2 p.m. Streaming
M200 final 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 11 Decathlon 5-7:30 a.m. NBCSN
Decathlon 12-2 p.m. Streaming
W200 final 2-5 p.m. NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 12 Decathlon 5-7 a.m. NBCSN
Decathlon 7-9 a.m. Streaming
WHigh jump final 12:30-3 p.m. Streaming
Men’s, women’s 4x100m 3-5 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Aug. 13 Race walks 3-11 a.m. Olympic Channel
Men’s, women’s 4x400m 2:30-4:30 p.m. NBC

April Ross, Lauren Fendrick take surprise silver at beach volleyball worlds

FIVB
By OlympicTalkAug 5, 2017, 9:46 AM EDT

Lauren Fendrick

Fewer than three months into their partnership, April Ross and Lauren Fendrick nearly scaled to the top of their sport.

Ross, the two-time Olympic medalist, and Fendrick, a Rio Olympian herself, took home silver from the world beach volleyball championships in Vienna on Saturday.

The Americans fell 19-21, 21-13, 15-9 in the final to German Olympic champions Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst.

Few expected the 35-year-olds to get that far, becoming the first U.S. men or women to earn world medals since Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor‘s silver in 2011.

Ross, after her split from triple Olympic champion Walsh Jennings, teamed up with Fendrick in the spring.

Ross has one of the top résumés in the sport — 2009 World gold and 2012 Olympic silver with Jennifer Kessy and 2016 Olympic bronze with Walsh Jennings.

But Fendrick came to Austria having never made a top-level international tournament final in 97 appearances dating to her 2008 debut, according to Bvbinfo.com.

In Vienna, Ross and Fendrick swept through their pool — dropping one set across three matches — and toughed out bracket play, needing the full three sets in the round of 32, round of 16 and the semifinals to meet the German champions.

The U.S. could earn men’s and women’s medals at the same worlds for the first time since 2009.

Beijing Olympic champion Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena lead the men’s teams in Saturday’s quarterfinals. In fact, they were the only team from the Rio Olympic quarterfinals still alive.

Dalhausser and former partner Todd Rogers were the last U.S. men to earn world medals — bronze in 2009 and gold in 2007.

The U.S. success in Vienna has come with its biggest star absent. Walsh Jennings, 38, is missing worlds after dislocating her five-times surgically repaired right shoulder in a match with new partner Nicole Branagh two weeks ago.

