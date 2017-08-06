TRENDING USAIN BOLT'S FINALE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS

Gatlin booed during medal ceremony, but Bolt applauds (video)

Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 6, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT

LONDON (AP) — Justin Gatlin came into the Olympic Stadium again, and sure enough, the boos were there again.

At the medal ceremony for the 100 meters, Usain Bolt received massive cheers for his bronze medal and American silver medalist Christian Coleman was also warmly greeted by the crowd of about 60,000 spectators.

However, when Gatlin came up to receive his gold medal from IAAF President Sebastian Coe, the derisive booing returned but there was also a smattering of applause — some of it from Bolt. The negative intensity didn’t quite reach the peaks of the previous days when Gatlin ran.

With his doping past — his suspension ended in 2010 — the American has long been portrayed as the bad guy set against Bolt’s charismatic, fun-loving personality.

MORE: Gatlin is golden while Bolt earns bronze in farewell individual race

Rose Chelimo wins women’s marathon world title

Leave a comment
By Rachel LutzAug 6, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

Rose Chelimo won the biggest marathon of her career Sunday, finishing the world championship race in winning time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, and 11 seconds.

Chelimo, a runner from Kenya who represents Bahrain, accelerated past Kenya’s two-time world champ Edna Kiplagat during the uphill stretch to the finish. After a back-and-forth race between the pair, Kiplagat could not respond to Chelimo’s final push.

“This is one of the best days in my life,” Chelimo told the Associated Press.

Kiplagat finished seven seconds back for the silver medal, barely beating a hard-charging Amy Cragg from the U.S., who earned a bronze. It is the first U.S. women’s world marathon medal since Marianne Dickerson captured a silver in 1983.

“I was like, ‘This is the moment I’ll remember — whether or not I pushed to get closer or gave in,’” Cragg told media. “It was really painful. I decided to go for it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE: Kirui wins the men’s marathon

Geoffrey Kirui gives Kenya gold in men’s marathon

Leave a comment
Associated PressAug 6, 2017, 8:56 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — Geoffrey Kirui gave Kenya a record fifth men’s marathon title at the world championships on Sunday, winning a seesaw race with Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia that finished on London’s famed Tower Bridge.

Kirui had to come from behind to pass Tola in the final quarter of the race. And once he got through the winding streets of London, Kirui found the way clear for a victorious run along the River Thames over the last miles.

Kirui won in 2 hours, 8 minutes, 27 seconds, creating such a gap over Tola that he had time to slap the outstretched hands of fans in the finishing straight before crossing the line. Tola weakened at the end and just held off bronze medalist Alphonce Simbu of Tanzania at the end.

Tola first shook off Kirui about three-quarters through the race but overestimated his strength. Slowly, the Kenyan came back and took over the lead by the 35-kilometer mark.

Kirui, who won the Boston Marathon in April, got his nation its first men’s marathon title since 2011.

In the Olympic Stadium, the heptathlon was nearing its finale with Olympic champion Nafi Thiam in a strong position. She regained the lead with only two events left when she won the long jump with a leap of 6.57 meters.

Overnight leader Carolin Schaefer jumped only 6.20.

The javelin and 800 meters still remain later Sunday.

Other finals on Sunday are the women’s marathon, 100 meters and pole vault, and the men’s shot put.

After the Americans went 1-2 in the men’s 100 meters with Justin Gatlin taking gold and reducing Usain Bolt to bronze, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson will be seeking to get one back for Jamaica. Tori Bowie leads the U.S. challenge.

The U.S. team could well win more medals with Ryan Crouser favored to add the world title to his Olympic shot put gold.

MORE: Bolt stunned by Gatlin in farewell world champs