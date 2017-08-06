Rose Chelimo wins women’s marathon world title

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Rose Chelimo won the biggest marathon of her career Sunday, finishing the world championship race in winning time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, and 11 seconds.

Chelimo, a runner from Kenya who represents Bahrain, accelerated past Kenya’s two-time world champ Edna Kiplagat during the uphill stretch to the finish. After a back-and-forth race between the pair, Kiplagat could not respond to Chelimo’s final push.

“This is one of the best days in my life,” Chelimo told the Associated Press.

Kiplagat finished seven seconds back for the silver medal, barely beating a hard-charging Amy Cragg from the U.S., who earned a bronze. It is the first U.S. women’s world marathon medal since Marianne Dickerson captured a silver in 1983.

“I was like, ‘This is the moment I’ll remember — whether or not I pushed to get closer or gave in,’” Cragg told media. “It was really painful. I decided to go for it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

