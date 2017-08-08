TRENDING USAIN BOLT'S FINALE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Six months out: 18 U.S. Olympic hopefuls to watch for PyeongChang

By Nick ZaccardiAug 8, 2017, 7:22 AM EDT

PyeongChang 2018

The U.S. may be better equipped than ever to, for the first time, top the medal standings at a Winter Olympics held outside North America.

Three primary reasons. First, that the Winter Games are being held far away from traditional European powers Germany and Norway. Second, that rival Russia is dealing with a doping scandal that could limit (or eliminate) the participation of some of its stars in PyeongChang. Third, a continued American stronghold on new freestyle events on the Olympic program.

If the U.S. is to win the most medals in PyeongChang, these 18 are among the likeliest athletes to contribute:

Mikaela Shiffrin, Alpine Skiing: Became the youngest Olympic slalom champion in Sochi. Won the 2017 World Cup overall title, the prize given to the world’s best all-around skier. Should contend for at least two medals in PyeongChang.

Lindsey Vonn, Alpine Skiing: 2010 Olympic downhill champion and winningest female Alpine skier missed the Sochi Winter Games due to knee surgery. Returned to the top of the podium again last season after more knee and arm fractures.

Lowell Bailey, Biathlon: At 35 years old, became the first American to earn an Olympic or world title in biathlon in February. Bailey, who qualified for his fourth Olympic team, nearly quit the sport a year ago to become a cattle farmer.

Elana Meyers Taylor, Bobsled: Bronze in 2010 and silver in 2014. Now the world champion, looking to win the first U.S. Olympic women’s bobsled title since the sport’s debut in 2002.

Jessie Diggins, Cross-Country Skiing: Led the U.S. to its best-ever world championships showing in February (three medals for the team). Looking to become the first U.S. Olympic women’s cross-country skiing medalist and second overall after Bill Koch in 1976.

John Shuster, Curling: In 2016, skipped the U.S. to its first men’s or women’s Olympic or world championships medal since 2007. Was fourth at 2017 Worlds. Shuster skipped the U.S. to 2-7 records at both the 2010 and 2014 Olympics.

Nathan Chen, Figure Skating: Won the U.S. title at age 17 by becoming the first skater to land seven quadruple jumps in a competition. Beat Sochi gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu at the PyeongChang Olympic venue in February.

Ashley Wagner, Figure Skating: In 2016, snapped a 10-year U.S. women’s medal drought by taking silver at the world championships. One of the biggest threats to a possible Russian podium sweep.

Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani, Figure Skating: Siblings are the new top U.S. couple in ice dance with Sochi gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White deciding not to defend their title. Two straight U.S. titles, two straight world championships medals.

Maddie Bowman, Freestyle Skiing: Sochi ski halfpipe champion has earned medals in all eight of her X Games appearances (Aspen and Europe) dating to 2012 despite knee surgeries in 2014 and 2015.

Gus Kenworthy, Freestyle Skiing: Sochi ski slopestyle silver medalist earned X Games medals in halfpipe and slopestyle in 2016 and could make the PyeongChang team in both disciplines.

Amanda Kessel, Hockey: After silver in Sochi, came back from life-altering post-concussion effects to become the highest-paid player in the new National Women’s Hockey League and rejoin the national team.

Erin Hamlin, Luge: In Sochi, became the first U.S. Olympic singles medalist with a bronze. Won medals in all three events at the world championships in January and said she hopes to make her fourth Olympics the last competition of her career.

J.R. Celski, Short Track Speed Skating: Took a year off after winning his third Olympic medal in Sochi. Last season, earned his first individual World Cup medal since 2013.

Jamie Anderson, Snowboarding: Sochi slopestyle gold medalist could go for two medals in PyeongChang with the addition of big air to the Olympic program. Pushed by two potential U.S. Olympic rookies — Hailey Langland and Julia Marino.

Chloe Kim, Snowboarding: Too young for Sochi at age 13, has since won two X Games titles and became the first woman to score a perfect, 100-point run and to land back-to-back 1080s. The daughter of South Korean immigrants.

Shaun White, Snowboarding: Changed coaches and dropped an event (slopestyle) since finishing fourth in Sochi. Now focused wholly on halfpipe and no longer playing guitar in a band. Two wins and a runner-up to finish his season after placing 11th at the Winter X Games.

Heather Bergsma, Speed Skating: Part of a disappointing, medal-less U.S. speed skating effort in Sochi. Has been on a tear since, breaking world records in the 1000m and 1500m and winning world titles in the 500m, 1000m and 1500m. Married to Dutch Olympic 10,000m champion Jorrit Bergsma.

Track and field worlds athletes get sick at official hotel

Associated PressAug 8, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT

Track and Field

LONDON (AP) — Several athletes competing at the world championships have come down with a stomach bug, the event’s organizing committee said Monday.

All of them have been staying at the same official hotel.

“There have been a number of cases of gastroenteritis reported by team members residing within one of the official team hotels for the world championships,” the organizing committee said in a statement. “Those affected have been supported by both team and LOC medical staff, in addition we have been working with Public Health England to ensure the situation is managed and contained.”

It was not immediately clear how many athletes were affected, but Botswanan runner Isaac Makwala said he was among the ill.

Makwala, who has already qualified for the 400m final, pulled out of his opening heat in the 200m on Monday. He wrote on his Facebook page that he was not the only one affected.

“According to IAAF medics I am apparently suffering from food poisoning which has affected several other athletes,” Makwala wrote. “Let’s hope they will allow me to run my final.”

Makwala was expected to be the main challenger to Wayde van Niekerek in both the 200m and the 400m.

Will Usain Bolt win his final career race?

By Nick ZaccardiAug 8, 2017, 8:37 AM EDT

Track and Field

Your last chance to watch Usain Bolt race is very likely Saturday.

Bolt, one week after being upset in the world championships 100m final, is expected to anchor the Jamaican 4x100m relay team during NBC’s live coverage from London from 3-5 p.m. ET.

Bolt and the Jamaicans crossed the finish line first in all seven Olympic and world championships relays dating to the 2008 Beijing Games.

However, the island nation is losing its sprint dominance. Not only was Bolt relegated to 100m bronze by Americans Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman, but Jamaica also lacks depth.

Former relay stalwarts Asafa Powell and Nesta Carter have aged and didn’t make the world team. Yohan Blake, the primary global rival to Bolt in 2011 and 2012, was a respectable fourth in the 100m last Saturday, but the Jamaicans are lacking depth.

Like in the 100m, the U.S. could spoil Bolt’s farewell party yet again in the relay.

Add up the 100m times from Gatlin, Coleman and U.S. bronze medalist Christopher Belcher, and the Americans were a net .01 faster than the Jamaican trio of Bolt, Blake and Julian Forte last Saturday.

The key will be clean baton handoffs. The Americans have botched the relay consistently, missing the podium due to bad exchanges or disqualifications at five of the last six global championships.

Jamaica is much cleaner passing the stick, plus it has the biggest intangible in its favor: Bolt on anchor, which could intimidate whoever is running the last leg for the Americans if it’s a close race.

