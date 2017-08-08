TRENDING USAIN BOLT'S FINALE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS
Wayde van Niekerk wins 400m; top rival held out of race

Aug 8, 2017

Wayde van Niekerk is halfway to a historic double at the world championships. His biggest rival this season wasn’t even allowed in the stadium for Tuesday’s 400m final.

Van Niekerk, who broke Michael Johnson‘s 400m world record in Rio, repeated as world champion in 43.98 seconds. The Bahamas’ Steven Gardiner took silver in 44.41, followed by Qatar’s Abdalelah Haroun in 44.48.

Van Niekerk was much faster at the Olympics (43.03) and 2015 Worlds (43.48), but he didn’t need to be that swift in London. He eased off crossing the finish line with that comfortable lead yet still lay on the track in exhaustion afterward.

Later, Van Niekerk reportedly said “freezing” conditions slowed him. Temperatures were in the low 60s on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Botswana’s Isaac Makwala was held out of the final due to what the IAAF said was “an infectious disease” but insisted that he was not sick and had never seen a doctor. Makwala ranks No. 1 in the world this year in the 200m and No. 3 in the 400m (43.84), the events Van Niekerk was favored to sweep this week.

Makwala was the latest 400m star to bow out of the event at worlds. The 2012 Olympic champion Kirani James did not enter worlds due to illness. The 2008 Olympic champion LaShawn Merritt failed to qualify for Tuesday’s final, citing plantar fasciitis.

Everybody other than Van Niekerk was racing his first individual championship final on Tuesday, including the top American, Fred Kerley, who was seventh. Full results are here.

Now, Van Niekerk sets his sights on sweeping the 400m and 200m. Only Johnson has accomplished this feat at a worlds.

Van Niekerk is the heavy favorite in the 200m (final Thursday) with the top challengers in that event also absent. Usain Bolt chose not to race the 200m this year, and Olympic silver medalist Andre De Grasse pulled out ahead of worlds with a strained hamstring.

In other events Tuesday, Rio bronze medalist Sam Kendricks became the first American man in 10 years to win an Olympic or world pole vault title. The second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve cleared 5.95 meters for gold ahead of Pole Piotr Lisek and world-record holder Renaud Lavillenie of France.

“I need to make up some training and see my soldiers when I go back home,” Kendricks said. “I got a call from the secretary of the Army wishing me good luck just yesterday, so I had to call him back, tell him how I did.”

Kenyan Olympic champion Consenslus Kipruto overtook U.S. Olympic silver medalist Evan Jager on the final lap of the 3000m steeplechase and won in 8:14.12. Jager held on for bronze in 8:15.53, behind Moroccan Soufiane Elbakkali.

Jager became the first U.S. medalist in a world steeplechase, while Kenya won its ninth straight Olympic or world title in the event. That’s the longest-running dynasty in the sport.

“I would have been really pissed if I was not on the podium, but I guess I’m just disappointed because I had pretty high hopes of coming in here and winning gold,” Jager said, citing Kipruto’s recent ankle injury that kept the Kenyan to one track training session in the month preceding worlds.

France’s Pierre Ambroise-Bosse was the surprise 800m champion in 1:44.67 in the absence of world-record holder David Rudisha and every Rio medalist. Poland’s Adam Kszczot, .28 behind, won silver, as he did in 2015. Kenyan Kipyegon Bett took bronze.

Tori Bowie did not show up for the 200m heats, two days after she won her first world 100m title. Bowie said after the USATF Outdoor Championships in June that she did not want to run multiple individual races at worlds. Last week, she said her 200m status would be determined after the 100m.

Elaine Thompson, who swept the Olympic 100m and 200m, chose not to race the 200m at worlds. Thompson was shockingly fifth in the 100m on Sunday.

With those two out, Thursday’s semifinals are headlined by Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, defending world champion Dafne Schippers and U.S. champion Deajah Stevens. The final is Friday.

Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad led three Americans into Thursday’s 400m hurdles final. A fourth American, 2015 World silver medalist Shamier Little, did not advance out of the semifinals.

In the javelin, Barbora Spotakova won her second world title, a decade after her first crown. Spotakova, a 36-year-old mother with 2008 and 2012 Olympic golds, threw 66.76 meters to edge China’s Li Lingwei (66.25) and Lyu Huihui (65.26).

LONDON (AP) — Medal favorite Isaac Makwala was turned away from the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday after being ruled ineligible to compete at the world championships because of a stomach bug that has affected about 30 people at one of the official hotels.

Makwala was withdrawn from the 400m final by the IAAF about five hours before the race, but he had earlier posted on his Facebook page that he was feeling fine.

“It is with a bleeding heart that I formally announce that I will not be part of the 400m final,” was posted on Makwala’s Facebook. “I arrived at the stadium today ready to run but I found a trap set there … and denied entrance (Government order by the way not IAAF).

“I still maintain I am not sick and have never been tested by any Doctor. I shall rise again.”

The runner from Botswana entered the championships as the main competition for Wayde van Niekerk in both the 200m and 400m. On Monday, he pulled out of the 200m heats because of the virus but had hoped to run in the 400m final on Tuesday.

The IAAF said in a statement that Makwala was withdrawn because he was “diagnosed with an infectious disease” on Monday.

“As per UK health regulations, it was requested that he be quarantined in his room for 48 hours,” the IAAF said, noting that period ends at 2 p.m. Wednesday. “These procedures are recommended by Public Health England and were clearly explained to the teams in writing.”

Last month, Makwala became the first man to run 200m meters under 20 seconds and 400m under 44 seconds on the same day at a meet in Madrid. He also has the top time over 200m this season (19.77 seconds) and has the third-best mark in the 400m.

Earlier Tuesday, the IAAF said Makwala was out of the final “due to a medical condition on the instruction of the IAAF Medical Delegate.” It is based on a rule which says that the IAAF doctor “shall have ultimate authority on all medical matters.”

The virus hit about 30 athletes and staff. Nine people were still being affected, according to the IAAF.

“The IAAF is very sorry that the hard work and talent of Isaac Makwala won’t be on display tonight,” the IAAF said, “but we have to think of the welfare of all athletes.”

Paris open to esports on 2024 Olympic program

Aug 8, 2017

LONDON (AP) — Video gamers could be competing for Olympic medals by 2024.

Tony Estanguet, co-president of the Paris Olympic bid committee, told The Associated Press that he will hold talks with esports representatives and the IOC about the possibility of gaming joining the 2024 program.

The explosion in popularity of esports events, drawing large crowds of youngsters to arenas for tournaments, has already seen gaming embraced by the Asian Games. It will become a full sport by the 2022 edition, although details of which games will be contested are yet to be provided.

Paris will be confirmed as 2024 hosts at an International Olympic Committee gathering in Lima, Peru next month after its only competitor, Los Angeles, agreed to take the 2028 Games.

Estanguet believes that a contest of digital prowess should be considered a legitimate sport if the Olympics is to maintain its relevance for new generations of fans.

“We have to look at it because we can’t say, ‘It’s not us. It’s not about Olympics,'” Estanguet said in an interview with the AP in London. “The youth, yes they are interested in esport and this kind of thing. Let’s look at it. Let’s meet them. Let’s try if we can find some bridges.

“I don’t want to say ‘no’ from the beginning. I think it’s interesting to interact with the IOC, with them, the esports family, to better understand what the process is and why it is such a success.”

The 2024 program will start to be shaped in 2019 with a final decision on the addition of sports in Paris to be taken by the IOC after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“There is some time to look at it, to interact, to engage,” Estanguet said. “We will spend some time after (the IOC meeting in September) Lima to engage with new people and stakeholders. The IOC will have the last … say, if they want esports on the program. Let’s discuss among ourselves.”

Paris is gaining the 2024 hosting rights without the usual dramatic vote. The IOC decided to award two Summer Games at the same time and LA later abandoned its bid for 2024 during negotiations with the IOC and Paris.

“We feel that we are the winner because we have what we wanted,” said Estanguet, a triple Olympic canoe slalom champion.

