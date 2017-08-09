Isaac Makwala re-entered into worlds after 400m exclusion

Medically cleared, Isaac Makwala will run a 200m time trial at the world championships on Wednesday after being held out of the 200m heats and the 400m final due to a stomach virus.

Makwala will race a 200m heat alone at 1:40 p.m. ET, two hours before the 200m semifinals, and that he must run 20.52 seconds or faster to be placed in the 200m semifinals. Makwala is the top-ranked 200m man this year, having run 19.77 seconds on July 14.

The IAAF let Makwala back in the 200m one day after a controversy erupted over the Botswanan’s exclusion from the 400m final, where he was the top challenger to eventual winner Wayde van Niekerk.

The stomach virus that hit a number of athletes at the earlier in the week morphed into a full-fledged mess a few hours before the 400m final, when video surfaced of Makwala being escorted away from the athletes’ entrance to the stadium in London.

Makwala insisted he felt fine. But he vomited Monday before the 200m heats, and the IAAF said doctors checked him, determined he had norovirus and, per the recommendation of health regulators in Britain, told him he had to stay off the premises for 48 hours.

“I came here for a medal,” a healthy looking Makwala said in an interview with the BBC. “Some people force you to withdraw. I’m OK to run, but someone’s saying you can’t run. It’s a bad thing.”

The IAAF put out its own statement defending the decision, saying it “is very sorry that the hard work and talent of Isaac Makwala won’t be on display tonight but we have to think of the welfare of all athletes.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.