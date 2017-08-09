Jacob Dalton retires from gymnastics

Jacob Dalton, a two-time U.S. Olympic gymnast, has retired at age 25.
“I could kind of feel my body going downhill,” Dalton said, according to Inside Gymnastics magazine, adding that he plans to help manage his parents’ Nevada gyms. “It [was] definitely a struggle to maintain peak conditioning getting ready for the [Rio] Olympics. I tried to take a little bit of a break and recover. It was really hard to enjoy going into the gym every single day, hurting that much on all the events. … I wanted to end my career on a high note [the Olympics].”
Dalton came back from August 2015 surgery for a shoulder tear to make his second Olympic team last year. He also underwent knee surgery in March and had not competed since Rio.
Dalton made the floor exercise finals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, placing fifth and sixth, respectively. He also was part of the U.S. team’s fifth-place finishes at both Games.
Dalton collected four world championships medals — team bronze in 2011, floor exercise silver in 2012 and team bronze and vault bronze in 2014.
In the last five months, four U.S. men’s stalwarts announced the ends of their careers — Dalton, Jonathan Horton, Danell Leyva and John Orozco. They made up four-fifths of the 2012 Olympic team.
The U.S. program is now led by two-time Olympian Sam Mikulak, who won every U.S. all-around title in the previous Olympic cycle.
Next week, Mikulak will look to match three-time Olympian Blaine Wilson‘s mark of five straight national all-around titles at the P&G Championships in Anaheim.
Lee Jung-Su, the last South Korean man to win short track gold, has reportedly switched to long-track speed skating after failing to make the PyeongChang Olympic short track team.
Lee, 27, won the 1000m and 1500m at the 2010 Vancouver Games in South Korea’s most successful Winter Olympic sport.
He made this same switch four years ago after missing the 2014 Olympic team in short track but did not make the Sochi long-track team, either, according to Yonhap News Agency.
After his countrymen went medal-less in Sochi, Lee switched back to short track and was the top South Korean skater the last World Cup season, ranking sixth in the world.
But Lee made zero A finals at the world championships and reportedly placed eighth at the Olympic Trials in April, missing the five-man Olympic team.
Lee is focusing on the new Olympic event of mass start, which is similar to short track pack skating but on the long-track oval, according to Yonhap.
The mass start is nearly 6000m and takes nearly eight minutes, more than three times that of the longest individual Olympic short track event.
South Korea can put no more than two men into the Olympic mass start. A favorite is Lee Seung-Hoon, the 2010 Olympic 10,000m champion who won the 2016 World title in mass start.
Medically cleared, Isaac Makwala will run a 200m time trial at the world championships on Wednesday after being held out of the 200m heats and the 400m final due to a stomach virus.
Makwala will race a 200m heat alone at 1:40 p.m. ET, two hours before the 200m semifinals, and that he must run 20.52 seconds or faster to be placed in the 200m semifinals. Makwala is the top-ranked 200m man this year, having run 19.77 seconds on July 14.
The IAAF let Makwala back in the 200m one day after a controversy erupted over the Botswanan’s exclusion from the 400m final, where he was the top challenger to eventual winner Wayde van Niekerk.
The stomach virus that hit a number of athletes at the earlier in the week morphed into a full-fledged mess a few hours before the 400m final, when video surfaced of Makwala being escorted away from the athletes’ entrance to the stadium in London.
Makwala insisted he felt fine. But he vomited Monday before the 200m heats, and the IAAF said doctors checked him, determined he had norovirus and, per the recommendation of health regulators in Britain, told him he had to stay off the premises for 48 hours.
“I came here for a medal,” a healthy looking Makwala said in an interview with the BBC. “Some people force you to withdraw. I’m OK to run, but someone’s saying you can’t run. It’s a bad thing.”
The IAAF put out its own statement defending the decision, saying it “is very sorry that the hard work and talent of Isaac Makwala won’t be on display tonight but we have to think of the welfare of all athletes.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.