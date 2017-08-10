TRENDING USAIN BOLT'S FINALE | PYEONGCHANG 2018 | 2024 OLYMPICS

Norwegian’s reaction to winning world title goes viral (video)

By Nick ZaccardiAug 10, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT

Phyllis Francis wins upset 400m title; Allyson Felix ties medal record Angry Isaac Makwala runs solo heat, qualifies for 200m final (video) Ezekiel Kemboi, king of celebrations, retires from steeplechase

Karsten Warholm didn’t intend for it, but his viral reaction to winning 400m hurdles gold at the world championships became Norwegian expressionist art reminiscent of “The Scream.”

Warholm, a 21-year-old from the harbor town of Ulsteinvik, was the surprise champion on a chilly, rainy Wednesday evening at the 2012 Olympic Stadium in London.

“For me, this is just a good Norwegian summer, actually, so there was no worries,” he said.

Warholm prevailed in the slowest winning time in world championships history — 48.35 seconds — by leading essentially from the gun and holding off the likes of Olympic champion Kerron Clement.

But that’s not what the race will be remembered for. Instead, it will be Warholm’s reaction to seeing his name atop the scoreboard moments afterward.

The first Norwegian man to win a world championships race popped his eyes and clawed his wet fingers over the sides of his mouth. The image conjured an angry Viking and Edvard Munch‘s aforementioned famous painting.

“It’s like instinct,” Warholm said. “It just happened. When I get over the finish line first, I truly couldn’t believe it. I was so tired, but still, so happy.”

On his victory lap, Warholm donned a Viking helmet with horns and the Dannebrogelva, similar to Subway’s famous Chicago Bulls headgear from the 1990s. He collapsed into a sand pit and asked a Reuters photographer to pinch him. He told an interviewer that his favorite emoji was, “Uh, I don’t know, you know, the smiley poop?”

“I’m young,” he said later in a press conference, still wearing the flag and the helmet. “I’m stupid.”

Warholm received congratulations from the country’s biggest stars in Alpine skiing and cross-country skiing, as well as a letter from King Harald V.

Warholm was a junior decathlete up to two years ago. He lowered the Norwegian 400m hurdles record four times last year, including in Rio, where he made the semifinals. Warholm entered Wednesday’s final ranked sixth in the world in 2017.

“My coach, he stopped drinking Coca-Cola two years ago,” Warholm said, adding that his coach’s nickname was “Dr. Sprint” because of his genius. “We had a bet. So he needs to drink Coke today. I can’t wait. I’m just going to sit at the other end of the table and enjoy it and probably just think about the race and watch the race.”

Asked what’s next, Warholm provided another off-the-wall reaction.

“Hopefully more, but you never know,” he said. “Tomorrow, I can get run over by the bus and I can’t compete anymore. I just need to enjoy this.”

Phyllis Francis wins upset 400m title; Allyson Felix ties medal record

By Nick ZaccardiAug 9, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT

Phyllis Francis disrupted the anticipated Allyson FelixShaunae Miller-Uibo rematch, surging in between the stars to win the world 400m title on Wednesday.

Miller-Uibo, who edged Felix by .07 in Rio, was poised to win her first world title through 350 meters. But the Bahamian stumbled with about 20 meters left and dropped back to fourth on a rainy, chilly night in London.

In came Francis, passing Felix to her left and Miller-Uibo to her right to grab gold in a personal-best 49.92 seconds, the slowest winning time in world championships history (that weather).

Qatar’s Salwa Eid Naser was second in 50.06, followed by Felix in 50.08 for bronze. Miller-Uibo slowed home in 50.49.

Francis, 25, improved on her fifth-place finish in Rio. The former University of Oregon standout from Queens, N.Y., was second at both the 2016 Olympic Trials and the USATF Outdoor Championships in June.

“At the finish line I was surprised. I thought I was second or third,” Francis said, according to The Associated Press. “But then they told me, ‘You are first.’ That is crazy.”

Felix, though she didn’t repeat as world champion, bagged her 14th career world championships medal, tying the record shared by Usain Bolt and Merlene Ottey. Felix can pass both of them with 4x100m and 4x400m medals this weekend.

“I cannot lie, I am disappointed to lose one gold tonight, but the championships is not over yet, so we keep going,” the 31-year-old Felix said, according to The New York Times. “But this was the race that mattered to me, the individual race. That is what it is about. So to come up short tonight is never fun.”

In other events, Botswana’s Isaac Makwala continued a whirlwind week by running a pair of 200m races, including one alone, to qualify for Thursday’s final. Makwala, the top-ranked 200m runner this year, qualified safely after being medically cleared to re-run following a stomach virus.

More from Makwala here.

Meanwhile, favorite Wayde van Niekerk squeaked into the final in the last qualifying spot, third in his semifinal in 20.28 seconds. Van Niekerk is trying to join Michael Johnson as the only sprinters to sweep the 200m and 400m at one world championships. The South African won the 400m on Tuesday.

Karsten Warholm became the first Norwegian man to win a world championships race, clocking 48.35 in the 400m hurdles. Also the slowest winning time in worlds history. Olympic champion Kerron Clement took bronze, .17 behind.

Mo Farah headlined the qualifiers into Saturday’s 5000m final, which will be the last championship track race of his career before moving to road racing. Farah has won all five Olympic and world 5000m titles since 2011.

China’s Gong Lijao dethroned American Michelle Carter in the shot put, throwing 19.94 meters. Gong, the 2012 Olympic silver medalist, took fourth in Rio behind Carter, who became the first U.S. Olympic women’s shot put champ.

Carter, who came into worlds ranked fifth in the world this year, took bronze behind Hungarian Anita Marton, repeating her finish from 2015 Worlds.

Angry Isaac Makwala runs solo heat, qualifies for 200m final (video)

By OlympicTalkAug 9, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

Medically cleared, Isaac Makwala qualified for the 200m final at the world championships on Wednesday after missing the 200m heats and the 400m final due to a stomach virus.

The IAAF let Makwala back in the 200m one day after a controversy erupted over the Botswanan’s exclusion from the 400m final, where he was the top challenger to eventual winner Wayde van Niekerk. Makwala is the top-ranked 200m man this year, having run 19.77 seconds on July 14.

“I’m still running with heart broken,” Makwala said on the BBC after running a pair of 200m races in a 2-hour, 20-minute span on a rainy Wednesday evening in London. “I wish IAAF would take decision for me to run my 400m [final] first [on Tuesday]. I was ready to run the 400m. … 400m is the race that I’m training for, 200m I do sometimes.

“I’m running with anger. I still want my 400m. That’s my race. 400m is my race. … I wish to thank the IAAF for giving me another chance [in the 200m].”

Makwala was allowed to re-run the 200m heats, so he had to do so alone. Makwala needed to clock 20.53 seconds and did so easily, recording 20.20 and then doing five push-ups immediately afterward, proving he’s fit.

That earned Makwala a spot in the semifinals later Wednesday night. Out of lane 1, he finished second in his semifinal in 20.14, raising his right arm convincingly while crossing the finish line. He’s into Thursday’s final.

So is Van Niekerk, who was the last qualifier into the eight-man final via finishing third in his heat in 20.28 seconds.

The stomach virus that hit a number of athletes at the earlier in the week morphed into a full-fledged mess a few hours before the 400m final, when video surfaced of Makwala being escorted away from the athletes’ entrance to the stadium in London.

“I thought that was the end of my life and end of my career,” Makwala, 30, told Lewis Johnson on NBCSN on Wednesday. “I wanted to fight, you know, but in the end I said, just let this go and maybe we’ll come back.”

Makwala insisted he felt fine. But he vomited Monday before the 200m heats, and the IAAF said doctors checked him, determined he had norovirus and, per the recommendation of health regulators in Britain, told him he had to stay off the premises for 48 hours.

“I came here for a medal,” a healthy looking Makwala said in an interview with the BBC. “Some people force you to withdraw. I’m OK to run, but someone’s saying you can’t run. It’s a bad thing.”

The IAAF put out its own statement defending the decision, saying it “is very sorry that the hard work and talent of Isaac Makwala won’t be on display tonight but we have to think of the welfare of all athletes.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.